Detroit, MI

FanSided

Michigan Basketball: 3 takeaways from an irritating loss to Arizona State

From the word go Michigan basketball had no chance against a club that literally shot the lights completely out of the Barclays Center. Arizona State played one of the best games of the Booby Hurley era, while Michigan basketball was the exact opposite for Juwan Howard. The Wolverines have not beaten the Sun Devils and that streak continued on Thursday night. Here are the three takeaways from the unexpected debacle in the Legends Classic finals.
TEMPE, AZ
gbmwolverine.com

Michigan Basketball vs Arizona State: Odds, a prediction and how to watch

Michigan basketball will take on former four-star commitment Frankie Collins tonight and here are the odds, as well as a prediction and how to watch. Well, we all got the matchup that we wanted or at least Frankie Collins did as the former Wolverine is chomping at the bit to take on Michigan basketball.
TEMPE, AZ
WolverineDigest

The Man In Charge Of Michigan's No. 1 Defense Breaks It All Down

Michigan's defense currently ranks No. 1 in scoring defense, rush defense, total defense and in first downs given up. To put it bluntly — the Wolverines are dominating. It's not necessarily surprising given the talent on the roster or the fact that Jim Harbaugh has been at the helm for eight seasons now, but it is surprising that the unit has not skipped a single beat, and may actually be better in 2022 than it was in 2021, during the transition from Mike Macdonald to Jesse Minter. Normally there are some bumps in the road and a learning curve for the defensive players, but that has not been the case for Minter and U-M in 2022.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WWMTCw

Michigan Democrats make historic leadership announcements in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. — Incoming Michigan state Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks, D-Grand Rapids, announced on Wednesday the appointments to the 2023-2027 Senate Democratic Caucus. Most Senate Democrats in leadership positions are from the metro Detroit area, with many key roles going to female senators. Four-story living: Heritage Community of...
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive.com

Why Flavor Flav was on the sidelines for Michigan football

ANN ARBOR -- Ronnie Bell had just caught a touchdown to extend Michigan’s lead over Nebraska midway through the second quarter. The first person he slapped hands with? Flavor Flav, of course. Wait, what? The rapper and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee was on the Michigan Stadium...
ANN ARBOR, MI
valleynewslive.com

Detroit Mountain set to open next week

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (Valley News Live) - It’s time to get your skis and snowboards ready!. Detroit Mountain Recreation Area is preparing to open the slopes soon. It’s located east of Detroit Lakes, and crews are currently making snow. Staff members say a dusting of natural snow helped cool the earth and give them a head start.
DETROIT, MI
racer.com

New Detroit IndyCar layout taking shape

Progress continues to be made with the construction of next year’s Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix. The move from Belle Isle to a new downtown layout will feature a unique pit lane arrangement with NTT IndyCar Series teams positioned on a short 1000-foot stretch of road that splits the field into pit stalls on opposing sides.
DETROIT, MI

