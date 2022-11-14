Read full article on original website
The richest person in Michigan is giving away millionsAsh JurbergMichigan State
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Popular discount retail chains opening unique "combo" store in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersFarmington Hills, MI
Move over, Buddy's. This Detroit pizzeria is being called a "must try"Ellen EastwoodDetroit, MI
Passenger Arrested For Masturbating During Two-Hour Flight From JFK To DetroitAbdul GhaniDetroit, MI
Detroit Media Conspicuously Silent About Michigan’s Postgame Conduct Following Blowout Loss To Arizona State
The behavior of some Michigan basketball players following the Wolverines' blowout loss Thursday night to Arizona State was embarrassing, and it directly reflects the character and values (or lack thereof) held by head coach Juwan Howard and the University of Michigan. Hear how categorically unhinged that sounds?. If the lede...
Michigan Basketball: 3 takeaways from an irritating loss to Arizona State
From the word go Michigan basketball had no chance against a club that literally shot the lights completely out of the Barclays Center. Arizona State played one of the best games of the Booby Hurley era, while Michigan basketball was the exact opposite for Juwan Howard. The Wolverines have not beaten the Sun Devils and that streak continued on Thursday night. Here are the three takeaways from the unexpected debacle in the Legends Classic finals.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Snow Bowl? Central Michigan player performs incredible celebration in considerably snowy conditions
It’s a Snow Bowl in Michigan for Wednesday night’s MACtion and a Central Michigan player is using the icy conditions to his celebratory advantage. Central Michigan is hosting in-state rival Western Michigan and the Central Michigan player celebrated a tackle with a snow angel. RedditCFB grabbed some screenshots...
markerzone.com
MICHIGAN FORCED TO DRESS 3RD STRING GOALIE AT LW DUE TO RAMPANT ILLNESS
The University of Michigan men's hockey team is in a brutal position right now. They are being forced to dress their third string goalie - Tyler Shea - as a forward due to an illness that has at least seven players out of the lineup. Additionally, the Wolverines are forced...
Maize n Brew
Recruiting Roundup: Two Wisconsin commits visiting Michigan this weekend
The Michigan Wolverines have had quite the rough time recruiting defensive backs in the 2023 class. With zero commits and the early signing period a month away, time is ticking for Jim Harbaugh and company to turn it around. We will get to that on today’s recruiting roundup, but first...
gbmwolverine.com
Michigan Basketball vs Arizona State: Odds, a prediction and how to watch
Michigan basketball will take on former four-star commitment Frankie Collins tonight and here are the odds, as well as a prediction and how to watch. Well, we all got the matchup that we wanted or at least Frankie Collins did as the former Wolverine is chomping at the bit to take on Michigan basketball.
Kum & Go is ‘kumming’ to Detroit
The chain plans to open more than 50 convenience stores in Michigan
The Man In Charge Of Michigan's No. 1 Defense Breaks It All Down
Michigan's defense currently ranks No. 1 in scoring defense, rush defense, total defense and in first downs given up. To put it bluntly — the Wolverines are dominating. It's not necessarily surprising given the talent on the roster or the fact that Jim Harbaugh has been at the helm for eight seasons now, but it is surprising that the unit has not skipped a single beat, and may actually be better in 2022 than it was in 2021, during the transition from Mike Macdonald to Jesse Minter. Normally there are some bumps in the road and a learning curve for the defensive players, but that has not been the case for Minter and U-M in 2022.
Detroit News
High school football picks: Defending state champ Belleville gets Cass Tech in semifinal matchup
Two heavyweight programs will go head-to-head in the only game on the schedule Friday night, when defending Division 1 state champion Belleville — 12-0 and ranked No. 1 in the News Super 20 poll — plays No. 10 Detroit Cass Tech in a state semifinal at Novi. And,...
Win free chicken wings for a year at grand opening of Detroit Wing Company
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Show up early enough to the launch of a new Ann Arbor restaurant and you could find yourself walking away as the winner of a year’s worth of free chicken wings. Detroit Wing Company is launching another Ann Abor restaurant on Saturday, Nov. 19, giving...
Mike Epps to open One Mike comedy club in downtown Detroit's old Punch Bowl Social space
Star comedian Mike Epps is set to launch a multipurpose entertainment and dining establishment in downtown Detroit. One Mike, a comedy and music club, will open at 1331 Broadway St. in Detroit, a $1.5 million property that was formerly home to Punch Bowl Social, said two people familiar with the project. Punch Bowl...
WWMTCw
Michigan Democrats make historic leadership announcements in Lansing
LANSING, Mich. — Incoming Michigan state Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks, D-Grand Rapids, announced on Wednesday the appointments to the 2023-2027 Senate Democratic Caucus. Most Senate Democrats in leadership positions are from the metro Detroit area, with many key roles going to female senators. Four-story living: Heritage Community of...
Detroit News
Ann Arbor OKs climate tax, but will other Michigan cities follow suit?
Ann Arbor voters approved a community climate action millage to make the Washtenaw County city carbon neutral by 2030. Their vote makes Ann Arbor the first city in Michigan and one of a few in the country to approve a tax increase to pay for climate action programs. As the...
MLive.com
Why Flavor Flav was on the sidelines for Michigan football
ANN ARBOR -- Ronnie Bell had just caught a touchdown to extend Michigan’s lead over Nebraska midway through the second quarter. The first person he slapped hands with? Flavor Flav, of course. Wait, what? The rapper and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee was on the Michigan Stadium...
Investigation into local hockey doctor grows after 33 additional tips received
Farmington Hills police say they have been "inundated" with calls on their tipline after a local hockey doctor was first arrested and charged with multiple counts of criminal sexual conduct.
Michigan’s Largest Utility Wants a Rate Hike as It Disconnects a High Number of Customers for Nonpayment
DTE Energy has cut off power to customers more times in 2022 than in any nine-month period since the state began tracking shut-offs.
Orchard Lake St. Mary's students claim Catholic rule punishes Black athletes
Three Orchard Lake St. Mary's students and their families claim a Catholic school rule that bars boarding school students coming from Archdiocese of Detroit or Lansing schools from immediately participating in sports if they transfer schools discriminates against students, according to a lawsuit filed on Wednesday in Wayne County Circuit Court. They say...
Jemele Hill is coming home to Detroit to promote her memoir
Hill is making four stops in Michigan, including a book signing at Marygrove College
valleynewslive.com
Detroit Mountain set to open next week
DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (Valley News Live) - It’s time to get your skis and snowboards ready!. Detroit Mountain Recreation Area is preparing to open the slopes soon. It’s located east of Detroit Lakes, and crews are currently making snow. Staff members say a dusting of natural snow helped cool the earth and give them a head start.
racer.com
New Detroit IndyCar layout taking shape
Progress continues to be made with the construction of next year’s Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix. The move from Belle Isle to a new downtown layout will feature a unique pit lane arrangement with NTT IndyCar Series teams positioned on a short 1000-foot stretch of road that splits the field into pit stalls on opposing sides.
