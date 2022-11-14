Read full article on original website
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen gray Toyota pickup truck
My truck was stolen Sunday night from in front of the PCC in the Admiral District. 1989 Toyota pickup, license number B73718K.
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen black Kia; car prowl; meeting reminder
It was stolen over the weekend (likely on Saturday) from the corner of 14th Avenue SW and Kenyon Street. The stolen car resembles this stock photo. CAR PROWL: Texter reports their Jeep Cherokee was broken into overnight Monday/Tuesday. It happened on 63rd SW in the Alki area. MEETING REMINDER: Another...
westseattleblog.com
VIDEO: Questions, answers, updates as community members and police talked face-to-face at West Seattle Crime Prevention Council meeting
For the first time in more than two and a half years, tonight the Southwest Precinct meeting room was filled with community members there to hear from and talk with local police. This was technically the return of the West Seattle Crime Prevention Council, but for several years the council...
westseattleblog.com
Community meetings about crime, Alki Point Healthy Street, Terminal 5, more for your West Seattle Thursday
(Photo by David Hutchinson – seal pup recently protected by Seal Sitters Marine Mammal Stranding Network) Here’s what’s up in the hours ahead, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and Holiday Guide:. LIVE AT EASY STREET: The Mysterines perform in-store at 6 pm. Free, all ages....
westseattleblog.com
Alki Point Healthy Street online open house, Admiral Neighborhood Association, ‘1946’ screening/discussion, more for your West Seattle Tuesday
Here’s what’s up in the hours ahead, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and Holiday Guide:. DONUT FUNDRAISER: Second-to-last day to order Krispy Kreme donuts to pick up Friday at Madison Middle School (3429 45th SW), whose PTSA is selling them as a fundraiser. BOOK FUNDRAISER: First...
westseattleblog.com
TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Thursday notes
More sunshine today, with a high around 50. (Wednesday’s high was 51, one degree below normal for that date.) –Metro buses are on regular schedules; watch @kcmetroalerts for trip cancellations/reroute alerts. -The West Seattle Water Taxi is running its fall/winter schedule (still daily, all dayparts, but no late Friday/Saturday...
westseattleblog.com
TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Hello, Wednesday
Even more sunshine today, with a high around 50. (Tuesday’s high was 54, two degrees above normal for that date.) –Metro buses are on their regular schedules; watch @kcmetroalerts for trip cancellations/reroute alerts. -The West Seattle Water Taxi is running its fall/winter schedule (still daily, all dayparts, but no...
westseattleblog.com
UPDATE: Alki power outage
3:32 PM: Thanks for the tip. 14 Seattle City Light customers near 57th/Alki have been out of power for going on an hour now. The outage map does not yet indicate a cause; we’re asking SCL. 5:04 PM: No reply from SCL yet but the map now attributes the...
westseattleblog.com
BIZNOTES: Two West Seattle shops plan to close storefronts at year’s end
Two independent West Seattle retail shops have just announced their storefronts will close at year’s end – but in one case, that does NOT mean they’re going out of business. VIRAGO GALLERY: After 10 years, proprietor Tracy Cilona has decided to go 100% online. In her announcement,...
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE WEDNESDAY: Art, theater, donuts, and more
(Photo by Kevin Stock, who “caught this heron sipping a drink of water from our neighbor’s bird bath on this cold November morning”) Here’s what’s up in the hours ahead, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and Holiday Guide:. DONUT FUNDRAISER: Last day to...
westseattleblog.com
YOU CAN HELP: Two West Seattle holiday donation drives for kids/teens
Our newly launched West Seattle Holiday Guide includes a list of holiday-season donation drives. Today we’re showcasing two of them, starting with one that’s about to start:. TREEHOUSE DRIVE AT WEST SEATTLE RUNNER: Starting tomorrow, West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) will be collecting donated gifts...
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE THANKSGIVING: 2 days until 2 turkey giveaways
Reminders from the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide: If you need some help with affording Thanksgiving dinner, you have two options in West Seattle this Saturday (November 19) for getting a free turkey and bag/box of groceries:. (WSB file photo) EASTRIDGE CHURCH, 9 AM-NOON: This year the church at 39th/Oregon...
westseattleblog.com
FOLLOWUP: See what Highland Park’s big bird will look like
Earlier this month, we reported on the future public art for Highland Park Way/Holden, part of the city’s 1 Percent For Art program in conjunction with upcoming intersection changes including the installation of a permanent signal. Today we have our first look at what the giant Steller’s Jay sculpture by artist Matthew Mazzotta will look like, in the rendering above, made public by the city Office of Arts and Culture. The city’s update notes that the previously reported tentative title for the $120,000 installation, “Where’s the Party,” refers to “the fact that a group of jays is known as a ‘band,’ ‘cast,’ and a ‘party’ of jays.” It’s expected to be installed next summer, though other work at the intersection is scheduled to start this winter.
westseattleblog.com
HOLIDAY HELP: Winter-clothing donation drive @ Dave Newman State Farm Insurance Agency
If you are able to give during this holiday season, the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide includes a list of donation drives. The newest addition is this year’s drive at Dave Newman State Farm Insurance Agency (longtime WSB sponsor), collecting items to help people stay warm. Here’s the announcement:
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE SHORES: First fall/winter ‘king tides’ soon
(January 2022 photo by Holli Margell) The so-called “king tides” of fall/winter make their first appearance starting on Thanksgiving Day. The morning high tide hits 12 feet at 5:36 am that day, and keeps climbing from there – 12.4 feet at 6:26 am Friday, November 25 and peaking at 12.6 feet at 7:17 am Saturday, November 26, with the highest high tide staying at 12 feet or above for the rest of the month and on to December 3rd. High tides reach 12 feet and over again December 8-12, with the highest tides of December peaking during Christmas/Hanukkah, 13 feet on December 25-26. Winter’s highest high tides are about a month after that, 13.1 feet on January 24-25. The high tides themselves aren’t always problematic unless weather conditions compound them, as was the case in early January this year (photo above).
westseattleblog.com
Log House Museum marks a milestone and launches merch in time for holiday gift-giving
One of West Seattle’s official landmarks, the Southwest Seattle Historical Society‘s Log House Museum, celebrated a milestone this week – its 25th anniversary. And that coincides with the launch of potential holiday gift-giving options – here’s the announcement:. For 25 years, the Log House Museum...
westseattleblog.com
Reply To: meal delivery servies
Maven meals is great. Long-standing Burien business, good ingredients, reasonable prices. mavenmeals.com. From Acme, WA theacmebox.com this is a larger operation offering some fully prepared foods and some meals that come as ingredients that you cook yourself. Mix and match. Healthy, interesting, quality. These are the only two that I...
westseattleblog.com
SPORTS: West Seattle Lacrosse Club’s offseason invitation for girls
(Photo provided by West Seattle Lacrosse Club) The next season is a few months away, but the West Seattle Lacrosse Club is hosting informal events right now for girls who might be interested in playing. Here’s the announcement:. Attention, young ladies of West Seattle! Looking for a fun team...
westseattleblog.com
BIZNOTE: Nacho Mama open in South Delridge
Nacho Mama is still experimenting with hours but currently testing 8 am-8 pm Tuesdays-Sundays, closed Mondays. Jeepney November 15, 2022 (2:23 pm) Looks interesting and I may try it out, but the menu has a few oddities. Lists Meatloaf Monday, but they are not open Monday. Also, looks like someone took a black marker to the prices, so will they be subject to change? And lastly, “white girl taco”? Not sure that will go over well in a progressive city.
westseattleblog.com
CONGRATULATIONS! 3 West Seattle High School athletes sign with colleges
Congratulations to three student athletes from West Seattle High School who are signing with colleges. At the ceremony just before the Veterans’ Day weekend were, from left, Miles Gosztola, who’ll play baseball at Gonzaga University, major not decided yet; Jake Lockwood, who’ll play baseball at Everett Community College, major not decided yet; and Lina Delgado, who’ll play softball at Missouri Western State University, where she intends to major in criminal justice. Both the WSHS baseball and softball programs excelled in their most-recent seasons last spring – the baseball team finished #4 in the state, and the softball team made it to the district playoffs.
