vicksburgnews.com
ERDC Under the Lights underway for December display
Plans are underway for the fifth annual ERDC Under the Lights drive-thru holiday celebration at the U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center (ERDC) in Vicksburg, Mississippi. The event, which is open to the public, will be from 5:30 until 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 16, 17 and 18. Visitors will...
Madison County Journal
Rosa Scott’s first principal honored with birthday bash
MADISON — Henry Thornton “H.T.” Drake, Rosa Scott’s first principal, was celebrated on Sunday on the occasion of his 100th birthday. The celebration was “high energy” and filled with many different people from various phases of her father’s life, said Denise D. Drake, his daughter.
WAPT
CommUNITY Champion: Jackson Free Clinic's Alex Fratesi
JACKSON, Miss. — For more than two decades, theJackson Free Clinic has provided free medical services to people without health insurance. But it's not your average clinic, because of the people who keep it going. Students become both teachers and medical providers at the clinic, which opens its doors...
Jim Hill High School shifts to virtual learning due to heating issues
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jim Hill High School has been experiencing mechanical failures with its heating system in its main building. Leaders with the Jackson Public School District (JPS) said repairs are underway but will not be completed until next week. Due to the issues, the school will shift to virtual instruction for 11th and 12th grade students […]
mageenews.com
CO-LIN CROWNS MOST BEAUTIFUL
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Vivian McRee of Wesson (center) was recently crowned Copiah-Lincoln Community College’s 2022-2023 Most Beautiful at the annual Trillium Beauty Pageant held on the college’s Wesson Campus. McRee is a freshman on the Wesson Campus majoring in Biology. She serves as Vice President of the Alpha Omega Science Club, is a Co-Lin Cheerleader, and is a member of the Baptist Student Union and Phi Theta Kappa. She is the daughter of Jon and Johnna McRee.
Tennessee Tribune
White Mississippians Still Think They are the Only Decision-Makers for Jackson
The water crisis in Jackson, Miss., is not just the story of a city’s aging water-treatment system affected by recent severe weather. The roots of this crisis run far deeper. The story of Jackson’s water crisis is a story of white state leadership, a Black-led capital city, and ordinary inequality and racism.
vicksburgnews.com
Vicksburg Chamber Choir: When Stars Shone Down
The Vicksburg Chamber Choir will present its annual Holiday Concert on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, at 7 p.m. at the Church of the Holy Trinity. This year’s concert is a selection of familiar, traditional Christmas music, with a new twist. Choir Director, Christie Beasley, said they would perform their...
WDAM-TV
Jefferson Davis County schools receive $600,000 grant
JEFFERSON DAVIS COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - State-invested Pre-K programs will be coming to the Jefferson Davis County School District after it was awarded a part of a $15 million grant to fund the initiative. JDCSD, which received $600,000, was the lone school system in the Pine Belt to be funded.
WDAM-TV
Avian influenza case confirmed in Mississippi
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi is now one of three with the highly contagious avian influenza, joining Arizona and South Carolina, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The U.S Department of Agriculture National Veterinary Services Laboratory confirmed the case in Lawrence County, where a commercial breeder’s flock tested...
WLBT
Jackson water line bursts in Clinton: Cleanup and repair underway
Madison County Journal
Revell Ace Hardware renovating Madison Ace store
MADISON — The Madison Ace Hardware store here on Highway 51 is becoming Revell Ace Hardware’s eighth location soon. Madison alderman approved the renovation and remodeling plans during their Nov. 15 meeting with a unanimous vote. Joe Rooks, one of the owners of Revell Ace Hardware, said the...
Stokes claims Jackson City Council wasn’t fully briefed on EPA updates
JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – A Jackson city councilman claimed that members have not fully briefed on the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) updates regarding the Jackson’s water infrastructure issues. As the Jackson City Council prepares to vote on the EPA contract on Thursday, all members are not on board. Councilman Kenneth Stokes, Ward 3, said […]
MDHS provides assistance to households affected by water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – In September 2022, the Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) issued $2,037,000 in supplemental Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) payments to more than 1,600 households in Hinds County. These households previously received LIHEAP benefits from January 1 through August 30, 2022. MDHS officials said supplemental payments were intended to benefit […]
yaleclimateconnections.org
‘It’s heartbreaking’: Water crisis in Jackson, Mississippi, put dialysis patients in danger
In August, rain and flooding overwhelmed a water treatment plant in Jackson, Mississippi. For weeks, many people were left with unsafe water — or no water at all. For people with kidney disease, it was an especially dangerous situation. T.J. Mayfield of the Mississippi Kidney Foundation says many people...
Grandparent carjacked after dropping student off at Jackson school
Mississippi trucking company bought by one of country’s fastest-growing providers of flatbed truckload transportation
A Mississippi-based trucking company has announced that it has been purchased by one of the country’s fastest-growing providers of flatbed truckload transportation and logistics. Clay’s — a Brookhaven-based interstate trucking and brokerage company specializing in flatbed shipping in the Southeastern U.S. — has been purchased by P&S Transportation LLC.,...
mageenews.com
“Know that the Lord is God”
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. The Scriptural passage for today is found in 1 Psalm 100:3: “Know that the Lord is God. It is He who made us, and we are His; we are His people, the sheep of His pasture.” Yes, God, our Lord, is our Shepherd, and we as His sheep know His voice, hear it, and follow Him by faith. He guards and protects us as any good shepherd does while keeping us on the straight path. How do we show our appreciation? Through being obedient while placing our total trust in Him. Let’s not be unruly sheep by being obstinate and difficult. As the old hymn puts it: “Wherever He Leads, I’ll Go.” Amen!
Gulf Coast Challenge and Ladd Peebles Stadium officials respond to Deion Sanders comments about stadium
Game officials said more than 30,000 people attended the Gulf Coast Challenge, but Jackson State University Coach Deion Sanders said the game was not a win.
WLBT
Jackson waterline breaks near church in Clinton
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson waterline broke near Wildwood Baptist Church in Clinton Monday. “All northbound traffic is being rerouted to Springridge Road via South McRaven Road > Siwell Road > McRaven Road before returning to Springridge Road,” the City of Clinton said in a Facebook post. According...
Grandparent carjacked while dropping child off at Jackson school. Mississippi officials searching for suspect.
A grandparent was carjacked Tuesday morning while dropping their grandchild off a Jackson middle school Tuesday. Officials are looking for the suspect, who reportedly came from a wooded area near Cardozo Middle School on McDowell Road Extension and then proceeded to threaten to use a weapon before stealing the victim’s 2009 Ford Explorer Limited.
