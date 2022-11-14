Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. The Scriptural passage for today is found in 1 Psalm 100:3: “Know that the Lord is God. It is He who made us, and we are His; we are His people, the sheep of His pasture.” Yes, God, our Lord, is our Shepherd, and we as His sheep know His voice, hear it, and follow Him by faith. He guards and protects us as any good shepherd does while keeping us on the straight path. How do we show our appreciation? Through being obedient while placing our total trust in Him. Let’s not be unruly sheep by being obstinate and difficult. As the old hymn puts it: “Wherever He Leads, I’ll Go.” Amen!

SIMPSON COUNTY, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO