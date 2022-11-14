Read full article on original website
Related
Missouri 10-year-old delivers younger sister at home
NBC News’ Kerry Sanders has the story of how one Missouri 10-year-old is being hailed as a hero after stepping up to help deliver her younger sister at home. Nov. 18, 2022.
Oklahoma proposes landmark rule to keep mailed medications safe from extreme temperatures
Patients who get their prescription medications by mail in Oklahoma may soon have better protections for the safety of those drugs than any other state. On Wednesday, Oklahoma regulators proposed the nation’s first detailed rule to control temperatures during shipping, according to pharmacy experts. “This is a huge step,”...
WRAL
NC mother finds missing bracelet with baby's ashes in it
CLEMMONS, N.C. — A mother whose terror shook people's hearts finally got her happy ending. Morgan Clodfelter found the bracelet that contains her baby's ashes in her car on Monday after going through one more final check. "I took apart the second car seat and it was laying there...
publicradioeast.org
North Carolina native Roberta Flack has ALS, can no longer sing
A representative for North Carolina Native Roberta Flack has announced that the legendary musician has ALS, commonly known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, and can no longer sing. Flack’s manager Suzanne Koga said in a release Monday that the progressive disease “has made it impossible to sing and not easy to speak" but will not “silence this icon.”
Suspended NC sheriff’s reelection poses a dilemma. Should a court override voters?
Voters were willing to give former sheriff another chance. But scrutiny of this controversial North Carolina sheriff persists.
North Carolina lands $17.6 million settlement with Google over location tracking issues
Stein's office said they "found that Google violated state consumer protection laws by misleading consumers about its location tracking practices since at least 2014."
borderbelt.org
How safe are the hospitals in North Carolina’s Border Belt? New grades released
Hospitals in North Carolina’s Border Belt received “C” grades by a nonprofit group that works to improve safety and transparency at medical centers across the United States. The four hospitals serving Robeson, Scotland, Columbus and Bladen counties all got the same score from The Leapfrog Group, which...
There was a wave election in Pennsylvania — for Democrats
As Republicans across the country saw their predictions of commanding victories up and down the ballot fall short on election night, Democrats in Pennsylvania were celebrating signs of a blue wave. Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro’s more than 14-point win helped boost Sen.-elect John Fetterman to a key victory, marking the first...
WRAL
Concerns over violence at large outdoor parties in eastern NC
WRAL News is digging into a series of large outdoor parties in eastern North Carolina that investigators say are breaking out into violence. WRAL News is digging into a series of large outdoor parties in eastern North Carolina that investigators say are breaking out into violence.
Buffalo declares a state of emergency as it braces for up to 4 feet of snow
Snow began falling in Buffalo and other parts of New York state Thursday as the area braced for a major winter storm that could bring as much as 4 feet of snow to the city. Buffalo declared a state of emergency, and New York Gov. Kathy Hochul did the same for 11 counties in the western and northwestern part of the state near Lake Erie and Lake Ontario.
WRAL
Republicans sweep statewide races in North Carolina.
While Republican candidates around the country largely underperformed last week, Republicans in North Carolina took control of the state Supreme Court, won back their supermajority in the state Senate and did nearly the same in the state House. While Republican candidates around the country largely underperformed last week, Republicans in...
Man banned from hunting for life after illegal hunting conviction in North Carolina, 6 other states
DNR said investigators used advanced "surveillance techniques" to monitor Pusey and gather evidence of the hunter poaching in North Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Massachusetts and Indiana.
North Carolina health systems say children under 12 should not visit patients in joint statement, citing respiratory virus concerns
(WGHP) — Several North Carolina health systems want to keep young visitors out of hospitals to avoid the spread of respiratory viruses like respiratory syncytial virus, better known as RSV. Effective at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, children ages 12 and under are asked not to visit patients in the hospital. This includes Atrium Health, Atrium […]
WLTX.com
Missouri woman connects with biological father in North Carolina after DNA test
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Christmas came early for one family. A Missouri woman got the chance to meet her biological father who lives in Charlotte for the first time. It’s a connection she found after taking a home DNA test through a genealogy company. “I’m very nervous. Before I...
North Carolina, 6 other states reporting highest level of flu activity
Flu season is here and already at peak level.
Texas parents charged after boy found dead in washing machine
Troy Koehler, 7, was found dead in his family's washing machine in July. His adoptive parents are now facing charges. KPRC's Re'Chelle Turner reports.Nov. 17, 2022.
publicradioeast.org
Time ticking on REAL ID implementation in North Carolina
The North Carolina Department of Transportation is reminding drivers that the implementation of REAL ID enforcement begins in less than six months. REAL IDs are meant to be an alternative to other federally approved IDs, such as passports. Implementation of REAL ID enforcement had been delayed during the COVID-19 pandemic...
This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in North Carolina
An American tradition that got its start in Las Vegas, the buffet is the perfect place to head to if you're looking for an epic all-you-can-eat experience. North Carolina is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Daily Meal. They put together a list of some of the best and most sought-after buffets in the country and Wilmington's Casey's Buffet made the list. Keep reading to learn more.
borderbelt.org
Need help this Thanksgiving? Here are some food resources in NC’s Border Belt
As Thanksgiving nears, some families in southeastern North Carolina need help putting a hearty meal on the table for Turkey Day. About 17% of residents in the Border Belt region lack consistent access to food, compared to 7% throughout the United States, according to County Health Rankings. Here, the Border...
Not again: 2 NC counties fall back into CDC’s COVID-19 orange zone
Two counties are back in the orange zone with the highest level of COVID-19 in the communities on the newest map from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
NBC News
539K+
Followers
60K+
Post
348M+
Views
ABOUT
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0