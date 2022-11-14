ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

WRAL

NC mother finds missing bracelet with baby's ashes in it

CLEMMONS, N.C. — A mother whose terror shook people's hearts finally got her happy ending. Morgan Clodfelter found the bracelet that contains her baby's ashes in her car on Monday after going through one more final check. "I took apart the second car seat and it was laying there...
publicradioeast.org

North Carolina native Roberta Flack has ALS, can no longer sing

A representative for North Carolina Native Roberta Flack has announced that the legendary musician has ALS, commonly known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, and can no longer sing. Flack’s manager Suzanne Koga said in a release Monday that the progressive disease “has made it impossible to sing and not easy to speak" but will not “silence this icon.”
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
NBC News

There was a wave election in Pennsylvania — for Democrats

As Republicans across the country saw their predictions of commanding victories up and down the ballot fall short on election night, Democrats in Pennsylvania were celebrating signs of a blue wave. Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro’s more than 14-point win helped boost Sen.-elect John Fetterman to a key victory, marking the first...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NBC News

Buffalo declares a state of emergency as it braces for up to 4 feet of snow

Snow began falling in Buffalo and other parts of New York state Thursday as the area braced for a major winter storm that could bring as much as 4 feet of snow to the city. Buffalo declared a state of emergency, and New York Gov. Kathy Hochul did the same for 11 counties in the western and northwestern part of the state near Lake Erie and Lake Ontario.
BUFFALO, NY
WRAL

Republicans sweep statewide races in North Carolina.

While Republican candidates around the country largely underperformed last week, Republicans in North Carolina took control of the state Supreme Court, won back their supermajority in the state Senate and did nearly the same in the state House. While Republican candidates around the country largely underperformed last week, Republicans in...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
FOX8 News

North Carolina health systems say children under 12 should not visit patients in joint statement, citing respiratory virus concerns

(WGHP) — Several North Carolina health systems want to keep young visitors out of hospitals to avoid the spread of respiratory viruses like respiratory syncytial virus, better known as RSV. Effective at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, children ages 12 and under are asked not to visit patients in the hospital. This includes Atrium Health, Atrium […]
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
publicradioeast.org

Time ticking on REAL ID implementation in North Carolina

The North Carolina Department of Transportation is reminding drivers that the implementation of REAL ID enforcement begins in less than six months. REAL IDs are meant to be an alternative to other federally approved IDs, such as passports. Implementation of REAL ID enforcement had been delayed during the COVID-19 pandemic...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Travel Maven

This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in North Carolina

An American tradition that got its start in Las Vegas, the buffet is the perfect place to head to if you're looking for an epic all-you-can-eat experience. North Carolina is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Daily Meal. They put together a list of some of the best and most sought-after buffets in the country and Wilmington's Casey's Buffet made the list. Keep reading to learn more.
WILMINGTON, NC
NBC News

NBC News

