People with cancer who qualify for Medicaid will now receive more coverage of their treatment, after one local cancer treatment center pushed for a change. Last month, the Alabama Medicaid Agency announced to providers that it would be more than doubling the number of covered physician visits per year for cancer patients who receive Medicaid. Starting in January, the number of covered visits for Medicaid recipients will increase from 14 to 32 per year. This change only applies to people with a cancer diagnosis in the current calendar year.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO