wvtm13.com
Flu impacting schools in Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Flu season is hitting hard and early for many across the state of Alabama, especially schools here in central Alabama. From students to staff members, everyone caught the flu early this year. Right now, they're trying to keep those numbers down. Custodians are cleaning tables and...
selmasun.com
Wild black vultures test positive for bird flu in Montgomery County
The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR), in coordination with the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), confirmed cases of bird flu among wild black vultures in Montgomery County. Eurasian H5 Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI), or bird flu, can cause high mortality in infected poultry, according to the...
wtvy.com
Alabama hospitals struggle with money, staffing and more
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Alabama hospitals are stressed with both financial and workforce issues, and they have been for years. The pandemic is not the cause of these issues, but it magnified for severity of the struggle’s healthcare workers face each day in the state, according to Dr. Don Williamson.
WSFA
Doctor encourages stocking up on medicine before getting sick
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting statewide influenza-like illness is at nearly 12%. Luckily, most people can recover from the flu at home, but once you’re feeling sick the last thing you want is to go to the store and expose other people. So if you already have what you’ll need, you’re prepared.
Flu in Alabama at highest level on CDC scale
Influenza in Alabama has reached the highest level on the Centers for Disease Control’s scale, according to the latest data. Flu data for week ending Nov. 5 lists Alabama, Mississippi, Georgia, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia as having “very high” levels of flu-like illnesses circulating. Common symptoms include fever plus a cough and sore throat, CDC said.
wtvy.com
‘We’re in a crisis, folks,’ Dr. Don Williamson sheds light on state of hospitals in Alabama
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Hospitals across the state are in what Dr. Don Williamson says is a “crisis.” Dr. Williamson is the president and CEO of the Alabama Hospital Association. He was in Dothan on Tuesday as the guest speaker at the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce for...
Alabama Medicaid Agency expands covered visits for cancer patients after cancer center push
People with cancer who qualify for Medicaid will now receive more coverage of their treatment, after one local cancer treatment center pushed for a change. Last month, the Alabama Medicaid Agency announced to providers that it would be more than doubling the number of covered physician visits per year for cancer patients who receive Medicaid. Starting in January, the number of covered visits for Medicaid recipients will increase from 14 to 32 per year. This change only applies to people with a cancer diagnosis in the current calendar year.
Study: Alabama 49th worst state for nurses in the nation
ALABAMA (WKRG) — Nurses in the state of Alabama are under continued stress and the winter months bring upon longer hours and more civilians to care for with an uptick in flu activity. A report by WalletHub, which ranks all 50 states and the District of Columbia based on which has the most “opportunity and […]
wdhn.com
Alabama ranks #5 in most obese states
ALABAMA (WDHN) — Obesity in America is becoming the new normal according to a study by WalletHub. Recent data from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) shows that seven in 10 U.S. adults ages 20 and older are either obese or overweight. Those rates are lower for children and teens but have risen in the past few decades, according to WalletHub.
WPMI
MCPSS Superintendent provides comment on 8 failing schools
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — There are 79 schools in Alabama that are failing academically, according to a new report from the Alabama Dept. of Education. Eight of those schools are in the Mobile County Public School System. Baldwin County Public Schools has none. The MCPSS Superintendent Creshal Threagill said...
25 best places to raise a family in Alabama
What makes a good place to raise a family? Good schools? Low crime rates? Affordable cost of living?. Yes - all that and more, according to a ranking by Niche. The website used data from the U.S. Census, FBI, U.S. Department of Education and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to determine things such as quality of public schools, education rates, crime and safety, cost of living, diversity, and access to outdoor activities to determine the best places to raise a family in Alabama. You can see the complete methodology here.
wtvy.com
Walmart to pay millions to Alabama in opioid settlement
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall announced a statewide agreement with Walmart in order to address the opioid crisis. The settlement comes after a lawsuit claimed that Walmart contributed to the opioid crisis in the state. Attorney General Marshall remarked, “Many of Alabama’s cities and counties have...
WSFA
Alabama schools to get farm-to-table lunches
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Students will soon have farm-to-table school lunches. It’s part of a partnership with the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Farmers and state leaders gathered in Millbrook Tuesday morning to sign the local food for schools agreement. The program will pay local farmers federal dollars to harvest food for school lunches.
Awareness Week: Winter Precipitation You Can Expect in Alabama
In the South during the winter season, you can expect various types of precipitation. During Winter Weather Awareness Week we are taking time out to explain many winter season scenarios to help you be prepared. The key ingredient to what happens in our area is the temperature of the air....
Alabama’s coldest temperatures of the week coming tonight
The coldest night of the week may be on the horizon for Alabama, and the National Weather Service has issued freeze warnings for part of the state. Lows tonight (Thursday night into Friday morning) are forecast to drop into the low 20s in north Alabama, the mid-20s in central Alabama and the upper 20s to low 30s all the way into south Alabama.
WSFA
Winter Weather Awareness Week: Our annual chance of snow
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Snow is a rarity here in Central Alabama. We know that. It just doesn’t happen that often. But the simple fact that it can happen keeps snow-lovers and us meteorologists on their toes each winter. It’s very difficult to pretty much impossible to project if...
These 7 Alabama counties face a frost advisory tonight
Another cold night is in the forecast for all of Alabama, and a few counties will be under a frost advisory. The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a frost advisory that will go into effect early Thursday morning for several counties in southeast Alabama. Those counties are Montgomery,...
wvtm13.com
Solar farms in Alabama and 2 other states cited for environmental violations
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Four companies that developed solar energy facilities in Alabama, Idaho and Illinois have agreed to pay a total of $1.3 million for violating construction permits and rules for handling groundwater. A statement by the Justice Department and the Environmental Protection Agency says the companies used a...
Paid apprenticeships now available at all Alabama community colleges
Every community or technical college in Alabama now offers at least one paid, state-registered apprenticeship for students to explore careers in several different trades and industries. A partnership between the state community college system and Alabama Office of Apprenticeship now allows more students to gain paid, on-the-job experience while working...
alreporter.com
Newly elected Rep. Brock Colvin will be youngest member of the Alabama Legislature
27-year-old Brock Colvin is now the youngest sitting member of the Alabama Legislature. Campaign Photo. Perhaps the youngest state legislator ever elected in Alabama was former state representative Kerry Rich, R-Albertville, who was 23 during his initial term in the state House in 1974. Now, 27-year-old Brock Colvin, Rich’s successor...
