From San Diego To Bismarck, Life Is An Amazing Journey
"Are you running from the law?" I can't tell you how many times I've been asked that since I moved to Fargo, North Dakota back in 2014. You see I am from San Diego, California. I have learned that it is impossible to compare one city to the next, sure there are going to be key factors, like the weather for instance. Also, many people prefer living in a large town, they seem to expect more businesses are available, like more restaurants and a lot more things to do. True, I guess, but I value the quality of life, and I found that a long way from home.
Thanksgiving Served Here In Bismarck Mandan
Wanting to avoid the stress of cooking for days, or maybe wanting to enjoy the tastes of home but find yourself alone. Fear not, as there are folks excited to share the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday with you. One thing we love about North Dakota is that holidays are an open door. And so this list of locations offering a warm, comfortable place to grab a hot meal; may be just what you are looking to do.
North Dakotans And Minnesotans That LOVE THE SNOW!
There are MinneDakotans that love the snow perhaps too much. I'm a lifelong North Dakotan that has traveled mid-winter many times across Minnesota's Iron Range, I know a thing or two about hating winter. But I've also witnessed many a midwesterner that got quite a kick out of it. Is it the bitter cold? The impassable snow? The highway Alberta Clipper that almost had you going after your car passenger's throat?
Bismarck’s Moe’s Smoke Shop Has FREE Turkeys For You
A friend of mine sent me this picture she found on Facebook today... ...her caption to the pic was simple: "Moe's is giving away FREE turkeys" - Now I'm sure you may have seen it as well, what were your first thoughts? Was it maybe a SMOKED Turkey promotion? Like say buy three cigars and they'll hand you a frozen turkey? Here is what Jared Selzer posted just over three hours ago:
Cheers! Here’s North Dakota’s Most Popular Holiday Drink
The holidays are upon us, so the need to drink is great. Just kidding... mostly. What is the popular drink among all our friends and family members?. A survey was doe to find the answer to that very question. Yummly.com looked at Google Trends data to find what drink people are looking up the most, not just in our state, but across the country. Here's what it found.
Opening! North Dakota’s Largest Ski Resort Celebrates 30 Years
After the first blizzard of the 2022-2023 winter behind us, and the roar of the snowmobiles in the ditches. We believe it is safe to say all of us that are lovers of all things WINTER, especially the slopes, have been hanging tight waiting to hear when our beloved Huff Hills Ski Area would be open for the season.
A Hummingbird..In Bismarck…In October? Is This A Joke?
I thought for sure someone was pulling my leg - I mean come on now....and who is Anna?. This isn't a "Knock-Knock - who's there?" "ANNA" gag either. So, who or what is an Anna? If you said it's a hummingbird you would be correct - Here is what Wikipedia says "Anna's hummingbird is a medium-sized bird species of the family Trochilidae. It was named after Anna Masséna, Duchess of Rivoli. It is native to western coastal regions of North America. In the early 20th century, Anna's hummingbirds bred only in northern Baja California and southern California" So maybe a dumb question here, are their relatives of Rivoli in Bismarck, North Dakota? The reason why I asked is, that just recently according to The Bismarck Tribune a man by the name of Craig Triplett was visiting his mother in Highland Acres when he spotted and took a picture of a hummingbird - which was later identified as Anna's hummingbird.
NEW LOCATION: A Favorite Christmas Store Moves To Mandan
Fear, not those that look have enjoyed for years the stunning display of dreamy and breathtaking Christmas trees. A tradition for many was walking through the endless display at the Kirkwood Mall for many years where the new Barnes & Noble bookstore now resides. The tradition may continue, and we are excited to announce.
North Dakota Country Fest Adds 3 More Acts To Lineup
North Dakota Country Fest has made another big announcement concerning an act that is set to perform at next year's 2023 country music festival. More on that in a moment. ND Country Fest bills itself as the Dakota's largest country music festival and fastest-growing country music festival in the nation. North Dakota Country Fest is preparing for their biggest concert lineup in its history.
Schlotzsky’s In Bismarck – “Full Throttle Up…
..full steam ahead....all engines GO..." Alright you get the idea, this is a story of true motivation. Her name is Sharon Erickson, she lives here in Bismarck and she manages an awesome place called Schlotzsky's on 2000 N 12th ST STE 130 - You would never know she's been there for 20 years by looking at her warm and caring smile. I had the opportunity to drive by for lunch ( once a week is my goal ), and while waiting for my calzone, I noticed the sign on the take-out window that listed their hours of operation - which drove me to ask one question...
Mother Nature’s Masterpiece In ND
What a week we just had, a blizzard that came in and hit us dead center, a comedian found himself stuck ( literally ), and clean-up has begun. Mother Nature decided to flex her muscles a little early, directing a storm that came in early Thursday morning and began to drop what eventually ended up almost a record amount of snow here In Bismarck - According to bringmethenews.com "The storm blew away the Nov. 10 record in Bismarck, with the National Weather Service office near the city's airport measuring 17 inches of snow. That smashed the record of 9.1 inches for the date and was just 0.3 inches shy of tying the 24-hour snowfall record in Bismarck. A stunning 17.3 inches fell on April 14, 2013" Nasty was the appropriate word for the conditions that we were left with, so many people were snowed in, plows doing their best to hit the streets, I saw accidents everywhere, and motorists stuck ( I was one of them, having skidded off into a huge snow drift ) - One well-known comedian and his crew felt the wrath and found themselves stuck ( Bert Kreischer ) - his show was forced to reschedule. Mother Nature wasn't done yet...
Another Store Open For Business In Bismarck’s Kirkwood Mall
It seems like it's every other day that we hear about another new business opening in the Kirkwood Mall. This is no exception to that. See's Candies is now open for business. Let's be honest, figuring out what to bring to Thanksgiving dinner, or what to get for friends and family for Christmas can be challenging. You know what pretty much everyone loves? Candy.
Here’s How YOU Can Show Your Pride In Our Vets In Bismarck
There are many ways we all can share our pride for veterans here in BisMan... ...I personally think this is without a doubt the best way. I had the privilege to talk with Marty Presler this morning at our radio station, he is a huge part of our ND branch of - Western ND Honor Flight - which serves US military veterans of western ND and is honoring them with a trip to Washington DC In April and possibly October. Here is their mission - to celebrate America's veterans by inviting them to share in a day of honor. To fly veterans from all across western ND to Washington DC to visit the national memorials built in their honor. Here is a part of their itinerary - they will see the changing of the guard ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery, Lincoln Memorial, Korean Memorial, Vietnam Memorial, and WW2 Memorial - plus a private opening of the National Archives to view the original Constitution and Declaration of Independence. When April rolls around next year, they will hop on a charter flight and begin their trip - right now there are over 250 veterans on the waiting list, and the plane only holds 150, so this is why October will be available as well.
Opening Day In Mandan – Who Is Throwing Out The First Bag?
Talk about a sport, a game that has just exploded through the last few years. You see this almost everywhere you go, WE have this at our business office, heck WE took it on the road to Sickies Garage Burgers and Brews every Wednesday night all summer long. You can find them in backyards, even in a HUGE barn ( a co-worker has one ) - I'm talking about cornhole. I know you have attempted it at least once or twice - for some it may look easier than it is ( those people will surely find out that it's not ) - get ready, it's kicking off today in Mandan - Send-It 24/7 Cornhole.
Welcome To Bismarck – Wear Your Yellow & Green “Ya Mon”
I say "Perfect Timing" for this charming new place. The temperatures are definitely dropping, seemed like just yesterday when just a couple of weeks ago Bismarck and Mandan basked in a full day of sun and 77 degrees. Now ( Friday ) we are cleaning up the 19-plus inches of snow that swept in beginning in the wee hours of Thursday. My weather app tells me it's going to be -7 overnight. Brrrrrr. What better way to seek out anything that will warm us all up than checking out a brand-new restaurant that opened up inside the Kirkwood Mall? I'm going to go out on a limb here and guess that Jamaica, a mountainous island in the Caribbean sea is just a rad warmer than we are. I'm not suggesting that you travel 2,388 miles, no, but you can check out Suzzy's Island Twist!
Here Is A Lesson To Never Forget In North Dakota
Actually, this lesson could and should apply anywhere, but it's definitely needed here. I personally learned this lesson this morning, and I thought I would pass this on to others who may have experienced this, OR soon will. Just like last April's blizzard, I was given the opportunity to leave my 2001 Chevy Impala at work in Mandan, and I was allowed to take home our station's vehicle ( which is equipped with a 4-wheel drive ) Wednesday night. So when yesterday's weather kicked in, I was pretty confident driving home. The snow started falling at a steady clip yesterday, and I still had no problem driving around dangerous road conditions. A NO TRAVEL ADVISED was issued and I made sure I got home as soon as possible, BUT STILL had no fear of just WHY those alerts are issued.
Local Business Announces Opening Date For New Mandan Location
A local business has been working on expanding their services to Mandan. Lincoln Repair is made an announcement on its Facebook page, announcing the businesses' second location would be opening soon. When Will The Doors Open?. According to the post, they plan to open on December 1st of this year...
Let’s Me And You Talk Snow North Dakota/Minnesota Style
Before the internets came creeping in, people that interacted with one another did so while undergoing the same experiences. The business was more local. You felt like everyone you talked with understood the dire weather situation you were all in because they were experiencing it too. I didn't reply because...y'know,...
Significant Wind & Snow Event Is Likely To Give ND Problems
Remember all that light and fluffy snow you've been shoveling around after last week's historic blizzard? Looks like it's going to blow around causing significant blowing and drifting. That will lead to travel problems. According to a special weather statement from the National Weather Service in Bismarck, we are expecting...
That Escalated Quickly! Eye Popping North Dakota Snowfall Totals
When I left the radio station last night, I had a white knuckle ride back to my home south of Lincoln for the ages. I barely and I mean barely made it home. My windshield wipers couldn't keep up with the snow coming down on my truck. There were times I had to stick my head outside of my vehicle to even see because my windshield visibility was so terrible.
