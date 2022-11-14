ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

WausauPilot

Tannehill leads Titans to 27-17 victory over Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Ryan Tannehill threw for 333 yards and two touchdowns to outduel Aaron Rodgers as the Tennessee Titans beat the Green Bay Packers 27-17 on Thursday night. Tannehill looked much sharper in his second game back after missing two games with an injured right ankle....
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Packers on Amazon Prime a fumble for Wisconsin homes, businesses without internet access

MADISON, Wis. — No matter the score of the Packers vs. Titans game Thursday, many fans were disappointed because being on Amazon Prime, they weren’t able to watch it in the first place. The lack of broadband in homes, bars, and other locations across the state is something the Public Service Commission is trying to fix, but they said it...
WREG

Tannehill, Henry lead Titans to win at Lambeau

