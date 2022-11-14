ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

fox5dc.com

UVA shooting victim Michael Hollins Jr. to "begin to take some steps today," says family

BETHESDA - Michael Hollins Jr., one of the five University of Virginia students shot on a bus Sunday night, is "progressing positively" according to a close family friend. Hollins and fellow student Marlee Morgan were taken to the hospital Sunday after a fellow student allegedly opened fire onboard a charter bus as they returned from seeing a play in Washington, D.C. Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr., and D’Sean Perry were killed in the shooting.
WASHINGTON STATE
fox5dc.com

Virginia's new standards for teaching history in schools criticized

ARLINGTON, Va. - The Virginia Department of Education put out new standards for teaching history and social science Friday. Parents and teachers are divided on the topic but agree on one thing -- they want politics out of the classroom. The department revised the standards for teaching history and social...
VIRGINIA STATE
fox5dc.com

UVA Shooting: Accused gunman Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. scheduled for court hearing Wednesday

The man accused of shooting and killing three University of Virginia football players is expected to appear before a judge Wednesday. Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., 22, is facing three counts of second-degree murder and firearms charges in connection with the brutal killings of Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr., and D'Sean Perry. Authorities say Jones Jr. gunned down the three student-athletes onboard a charter bus as they all returned from seeing a play in Washington, D.C. He will remain in jail and is expected to appear in court via video link.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
fox5dc.com

New Virginia transgender bill proposal

A new bill in Virginia would require transgender student-athletes to play on teams based on their biological sex. FOX 5's Sierra Fox reports from Arlington with more details on the controversial proposal.
VIRGINIA STATE
WAVY News 10

Flags in Virginia will fly at half-staff Tuesday for UVA victims

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Flags in Virginia will fly at half-staff on Tuesday, November 14, in memory of the victims in the University of Virginia shooting. Three UVA football players, D’Sean Perry, Lavel Davis Jr. and Devin Chandler, were fatally shot Sunday night in a charter bus that had just come back from a field trip. Two other people were injured.
VIRGINIA STATE
CBS Baltimore

Invasive Northern Snakehead reeling in restaurant guests in Maryland

BALTIMORE -- Fresh local seafood is on the menu at True Chesapeake Oyster Co. in Hampden. But for one dish, the less you know, the better. "It's creepy looking," said Chef Zack Mills. "If you google it, it's a bad idea. Because you're not going to want to eat it after you google it." Mills is talking about the Northern Snakehead that's taking over the Chesapeake Bay. Native to Asia and Russia, the fish is 33 inches long, thick, and slimy. It can also reproduce quickly. This voracious predator was first discovered in a pond in Crofton in 2002, and has been...
MARYLAND STATE
Hilltop

Howard Student Named Glamour’s College Women Of The Year

Howard University junior Evolone Layne was named one of Glamour Magazine’s College Women of the Year. Layne’s accomplishments in the STEM field led to the honor. The nomination process included submitting a resume, a statement about a social issue she was passionate about and an interview to discuss her application.
WASHINGTON, DC
Washington Examiner

DC wants to lower sentences for carjackers and felons

Washington, D.C., wants to lower the maximum sentences for criminals and make life easier for criminals who illegally own guns. The D.C. Council unanimously approved changes to the city’s criminal code, which would reduce maximum sentences for burglaries, carjackings, and robberies. It would also reduce penalties for illegal gun possession, including for carrying a pistol without a license and for being a felon in possession of a firearm.
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

19-Year-Old Old Shot And Killed In D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – 19-year-old James Gillespie of D.C. was shot and killed on Sunday afternoon in Southeast, D.C. The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department arrived shortly before 2 pm at the 100 Block of 58th Street. There, they discovered Gillespie suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital, where he later died. If you have any information about this shooting please contact, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. The post 19-Year-Old Old Shot And Killed In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Fairfax County residents organize against data center rezoning

Virginia residents organize against data center rezoning. In Fairfax County, a victory for homeowners who suspected a data center was headed to their community. Neighbors in the Bren Mar section of the county, close to the Alexandria city line and Van Dorn Street Metro Station, got their first clue when they spotted a flier about a proposed rezone for an area near their homes.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

A North Bethesda community reacts to antisemitic vandalism

BETHESDA, Md. - Community members came together Monday to stand against hateful, antisemitic graffiti found in three locations in North Bethesda. On Bethesda Trolley Trail in the Wildwood Manor neighborhood, it’s happened for the second time since August. "It really does hurt to see it, especially when it’s right...
NORTH BETHESDA, MD

