St. Cloud Parks and Recreation Share Great Sledding Locations For This Winter
After the snow we got this week, you might have a kid (or a kid at heart) itching to get out and do some sledding. The St. Cloud Parks and Recreation Instagram page can read your mind, they shared information this week on sledding locations at area parks. Ready for...
Dates Already Announced for Minnesota’s “100 Mile Garage Sale” in 2023
The 100 Mile Garage Sale is returning to Minnesota in 2023, and dates have already been announced. The event has been happening once a year since 1980 and has always gone on rain or shine from Hastings, MN south on Hwy 61 to Winona, MN, across the river to Fountain City, WI and North on Hwy 35 to Prescott, WI.
Updated Winter Outlook for Minnesota, Upper Midwest
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Get used to the cold and snow. Of course, we haven't even started winter yet, but it has already felt like it over the past week. The long-range forecast indicates colder and snowier conditions might be the trend over the next three months. The Climate Prediction...
Find Holiday Gifts & Savings At ‘Made In Minnesota’ This Weekend In St. Cloud
It's just about time for our big Made In Minnesota Event! I'm so excited about this year's event. We have well over 100 vendors that will be displaying their Made in Minnesota goods, and you are invited to the party. UNIQUE GIFTS. If you are looking for great quality, unique...
Wishbone 5K on Thanksgiving Day in St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- You can burn off some calories before you sit down for that big meal on Thanksgiving Day. The CentraCare Wishbone Run is being held again this year at the St. Cloud Area YMCA. This longstanding tradition includes a 5K run, two mile walk, and a Little Turkeys 1K run.
Today Might Just Be The Worst Day Driving In Central Minnesota…Here’s Why
So we are on day 3 of snow falling here in Central Minnesota. We've seen the temps fall below freezing during the nights, and with not much salt and sand on the roads, compared to later in the season I'm thinking we are going to have overconfident drivers hitting the roads today.
How to Get Ready for the Holidays in Minnesota
Thanksgiving is next but many locations are already planning holiday events and displays that have already started or will start soon. Alyssa Hayes from Explore Minnesota joined me on WJON. She highlights the following events. Holiday Light Displays:. Every winter, Duluth’s Bayfront Festival Park on Lake Superior transforms into “America's...
New Fire Data Tool Released by Fire Marshal
ST. PAUL (WJON News) - A new fire risk tool is being unveiled statewide to help fire departments work more efficiently. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety – State Fire Marshal Division has unveiled the Fire Risk Analysis Tool to map where fires happen and what caused them. Cross...
kvsc.org
St. Cloud Police Announces Safe Streets Initiative for 2022
The St. Cloud Police Department has announced the dates for its “Safe Streets” initiative in 2022. The St. Cloud Police Department Community Response Team Officers will go door to door with representatives from The Landlord Task Force, The CopHouse Neighborhood Coalition, and St. Cloud State University to engage with residents of the south side of town. These groups include, community healthcare and service providers, property owners and management, community organizations, and leaders of SCSU’s Protect the Pack campaign.
lakesarearadio.net
DNR Posts Deer Hunting Numbers as Firearms Season Closes in Much of Minnesota
(KNSI) — The Department of Natural Resources says the central and southern Minnesota firearms hunting season was a success. According to the DNR, hunters shot 137,122 deer from November 5th to the 15th. Around 90,000 deer were taken in zone two, which covers the southern and western two-thirds of the state. Hunters saw the most success around Detroit Lakes, Staples, Park Rapids and Wadena, with 6,283 deer harvested.
4 Useful DIY Vehicle Winter Tricks, Minnesotans May, Or May Not Know!
This is the first winter in many, many that I don't have a garage to put my vehicle in to keep the snow and ice off of it. Not because I don't want a garage, I just happen to be on a waiting list to get one at the apartments where I live (please let one open up soon, PLEASE)!
Another Morning Commute With Slick Roads in Minnesota
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service has issued a special weather statement for central Minnesota. Area roads are snow-covered and slippery, with patches of ice from the snow that melted during the day Tuesday. St. Cloud State University's weather department says St. Cloud has had 4.1 inches of...
7 Minnesota Ski Resorts Opening Soon for Winter Lovers! Ready, Set, POW!
Winter enthusiasts get ready, because your time is almost here! We've actually been receiving snow around Minnesota since the end of last week. Which for those that have been anticipating starting their winter activities, I've got good news. It's almost time to hit the slopes here in Minnesota. Skiing is...
Local Animal Rescue Center Looking To The Community For Support
MEET ONE COOL CAT - HANSEL. Just look at that sassy cat. This beautiful, friendly cat is waiting for his new home. You can find him and many of his friends at Green Acres Animal Rescue in St. Augusta. Hansel is the life of the party and is full of energy. This sweet medium-sized male shorthaired cat loves everyone. He also loves watching birds and playing with his foster brother Chance.
St. Cloud Police Doing Southside Neighborhood Safety Walks
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Community Engagement officers will be going door to door to promote safety in some St. Cloud neighborhoods this week. The St. Cloud Police Department, Landlord Task Force, COP House Neighborhood Coalition, and St. Cloud State University are teaming up for a series of southside neighborhood safety walks.
Miller Auto Looking to Outdo Previous Toys For Tots Collection
Miller Auto in St. Cloud is hosting its annual Toys for Tots Drive in the showroom from November 15th through December 15th. And the best part is that when you donate, you're not only helping out a great cause, but Miller will also hook you up with a free oil change.
This Minnesota Town Makes List “Best Christmas Towns in the USA”
There are a lot of great Christmas light displays all around Minnesota but this city made the list of “30 Best Christmas Towns in the USA to Add to Your Holiday Bucket List!”. Attractions Of America dropped a list of what they feel are the 30 best towns across...
The Weekender: The Nutcracker, Made in MN, and More!
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Looking for something to do this weekend? Our latest central Minnesota entertainment guide has something for everyone. Enjoy the classic story of The Nutcracker Ballet at the Paramount Theatre, catch a unique basketball game in Holdingford, visit with Santa at Back Shed Brewing, check out Minnesota made products at the Made in MN Expo and help the community with a Night at the Park event in Waite Park. Read more in The Weekender!
A Refresher Driver’s Test For Some St Cloud Drivers (Opinion)
In an effort to make the streets of St Cloud safer for us all, I think a recap of just plain common sense needs to be readdressed for some. Just about every day I encounter a driver that could benefit from brushing up on the common sense about operating their motor vehicle.
