Saint Cloud, MN

Wishbone 5K on Thanksgiving Day in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- You can burn off some calories before you sit down for that big meal on Thanksgiving Day. The CentraCare Wishbone Run is being held again this year at the St. Cloud Area YMCA. This longstanding tradition includes a 5K run, two mile walk, and a Little Turkeys 1K run.
How to Get Ready for the Holidays in Minnesota

Thanksgiving is next but many locations are already planning holiday events and displays that have already started or will start soon. Alyssa Hayes from Explore Minnesota joined me on WJON. She highlights the following events. Holiday Light Displays:. Every winter, Duluth’s Bayfront Festival Park on Lake Superior transforms into “America's...
New Fire Data Tool Released by Fire Marshal

ST. PAUL (WJON News) - A new fire risk tool is being unveiled statewide to help fire departments work more efficiently. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety – State Fire Marshal Division has unveiled the Fire Risk Analysis Tool to map where fires happen and what caused them. Cross...
St. Cloud Police Announces Safe Streets Initiative for 2022

The St. Cloud Police Department has announced the dates for its “Safe Streets” initiative in 2022. The St. Cloud Police Department Community Response Team Officers will go door to door with representatives from The Landlord Task Force, The CopHouse Neighborhood Coalition, and St. Cloud State University to engage with residents of the south side of town. These groups include, community healthcare and service providers, property owners and management, community organizations, and leaders of SCSU’s Protect the Pack campaign.
DNR Posts Deer Hunting Numbers as Firearms Season Closes in Much of Minnesota

(KNSI) — The Department of Natural Resources says the central and southern Minnesota firearms hunting season was a success. According to the DNR, hunters shot 137,122 deer from November 5th to the 15th. Around 90,000 deer were taken in zone two, which covers the southern and western two-thirds of the state. Hunters saw the most success around Detroit Lakes, Staples, Park Rapids and Wadena, with 6,283 deer harvested.
Another Morning Commute With Slick Roads in Minnesota

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service has issued a special weather statement for central Minnesota. Area roads are snow-covered and slippery, with patches of ice from the snow that melted during the day Tuesday. St. Cloud State University's weather department says St. Cloud has had 4.1 inches of...
Local Animal Rescue Center Looking To The Community For Support

MEET ONE COOL CAT - HANSEL. Just look at that sassy cat. This beautiful, friendly cat is waiting for his new home. You can find him and many of his friends at Green Acres Animal Rescue in St. Augusta. Hansel is the life of the party and is full of energy. This sweet medium-sized male shorthaired cat loves everyone. He also loves watching birds and playing with his foster brother Chance.
St. Cloud Police Doing Southside Neighborhood Safety Walks

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Community Engagement officers will be going door to door to promote safety in some St. Cloud neighborhoods this week. The St. Cloud Police Department, Landlord Task Force, COP House Neighborhood Coalition, and St. Cloud State University are teaming up for a series of southside neighborhood safety walks.
The Weekender: The Nutcracker, Made in MN, and More!

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Looking for something to do this weekend? Our latest central Minnesota entertainment guide has something for everyone. Enjoy the classic story of The Nutcracker Ballet at the Paramount Theatre, catch a unique basketball game in Holdingford, visit with Santa at Back Shed Brewing, check out Minnesota made products at the Made in MN Expo and help the community with a Night at the Park event in Waite Park. Read more in The Weekender!
