Toledo, OH

nbc24.com

Zepf Center offers safe destination for runaway and homeless youth

TOLEDO, Ohio — Runaway and homeless youth in Lucas County are somewhat of an invisible phenomenon as many people don’t know there are kids in need of shelter in our community. "I think oftentimes people forget that young people are also experiencing homelessness in our community," said Deb...
TOLEDO, OH
nbc24.com

Adventus plans to bring indoor climbing walls to Toledo

Toledo will have a new full-service indoor climbing center next year. Adventus Climbing broke ground Wednesday for a 12,000-square-foot facility featuring 10,217 square feet of climbing surfaces. Walltopia will construct near-40-foot climbing walls for the space which will have direct trail access to Wildwood Preserve Metropark. Indoor features will include...
TOLEDO, OH
nbc24.com

UToledo gives entrepreneurs their chance to grow with Pitch & Pour competition

The University of Toledo has a fun way of staging its next entrepreneurial competition. Thursday night, candidates for the university's Business Incubator program will have five minutes each to pitch their concepts to a panel of judges which will be comprised of entrepreneurs, tech experts and investors. If accepted, Business...
nbc24.com

Active shooter hoax calls plague Ohio schools Wednesday

FINDLAY, Ohio — Chase Troyer, a freshman at Liberty-Benton High School in Findlay, was in Spanish class when he heard a scary announcement over the loudspeaker Wednesday morning. "Mr. Gerken when over the announcements and said that we are in lockdown and it's not a drill," Troyer described. Law...
FINDLAY, OH
nbc24.com

Find new ways to reduce, reuse and recycle on America Recycles Day

The recycling diversion rate in the U.S. has reached 32% and there's no better time than America Recycles Day to remind ourselves what can be done to reduce waste. Adam Cassi, executive director of Keep Toledo/Lucas County Beautiful, returned to talk about some less widely-known practices that can go a long way.

