FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Ohio city is paying off $1.6 million in medical debt with pandemic moneyJake WellsLucas County, OH
Help Honor Missing Michigan Woman, Dee Ann Warner this Holiday SeasonTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
5 Coffee Shops and Bakeries in Toledo, OROregon Coast JourneyToledo, OR
An Elderly Michigan Woman Targeted in 'Best Buy Geek Squad' Scam; The Scammer Wants $12K in Cash with Unexpected EndingZack LoveDundee, MI
nbc24.com
Zepf Center offers safe destination for runaway and homeless youth
TOLEDO, Ohio — Runaway and homeless youth in Lucas County are somewhat of an invisible phenomenon as many people don’t know there are kids in need of shelter in our community. "I think oftentimes people forget that young people are also experiencing homelessness in our community," said Deb...
nbc24.com
Adventus plans to bring indoor climbing walls to Toledo
Toledo will have a new full-service indoor climbing center next year. Adventus Climbing broke ground Wednesday for a 12,000-square-foot facility featuring 10,217 square feet of climbing surfaces. Walltopia will construct near-40-foot climbing walls for the space which will have direct trail access to Wildwood Preserve Metropark. Indoor features will include...
nbc24.com
Join Gathered Glassblowing Studio at Toledo Botanical Gardens for seasonal creations
Gathered Glassblowing Studio is bringing its demonstrations from downtown to a scenic West Toledo spot. The studio's glassworkers will be showing off their process each Friday this week and next week from 4-6 p.m. at the Toledo Botanical Gardens Artist Village on 5403 Elmer Drive. See what Gathered Glassblowing Studio...
nbc24.com
UToledo gives entrepreneurs their chance to grow with Pitch & Pour competition
The University of Toledo has a fun way of staging its next entrepreneurial competition. Thursday night, candidates for the university's Business Incubator program will have five minutes each to pitch their concepts to a panel of judges which will be comprised of entrepreneurs, tech experts and investors. If accepted, Business...
nbc24.com
Active shooter hoax calls plague Ohio schools Wednesday
FINDLAY, Ohio — Chase Troyer, a freshman at Liberty-Benton High School in Findlay, was in Spanish class when he heard a scary announcement over the loudspeaker Wednesday morning. "Mr. Gerken when over the announcements and said that we are in lockdown and it's not a drill," Troyer described. Law...
nbc24.com
Find new ways to reduce, reuse and recycle on America Recycles Day
The recycling diversion rate in the U.S. has reached 32% and there's no better time than America Recycles Day to remind ourselves what can be done to reduce waste. Adam Cassi, executive director of Keep Toledo/Lucas County Beautiful, returned to talk about some less widely-known practices that can go a long way.
nbc24.com
Toledo Police Department releases footage of double homicide suspect shot dead by officers
TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Police Department has released body camera footage of an early Friday morning confrontation that ended with officers shooting and killing a double homicide suspect. According to TPD, 24-year-old Prince Jones was suspected of shooting and killing 36-year-old Brent Roscoe and 28-year-old Malina Moore on...
