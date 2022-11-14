ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Leader of cocaine trafficking ring in Louisiana sentenced to 30 years

By Bjorn Morfin
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44qw9L_0jAi2W3r00

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) – The leader of a cocaine trafficking ring in Louisiana has been sentenced to 30 years in federal prison.

Travis R. James, 38, of Baton Rouge was sentenced on Nov. 10 to 30 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release, according to a press release from the Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office Middle District of Louisiana.

The sentence follows his convictions of conspiracy to distribute cocaine, crack cocaine, and heroin, conspiracy to launder monetary instruments, and possession of firearms by a convicted felon, the press release said.

The court found that James was a leader and organizer of a drug trafficking group of 13 people. The press release said that the group was generating large amounts of drugs and drug trafficking proceeds.

James’ significant criminal history and history of violence were also factors in the sentence, according to the press release.

The court also ordered that the guns be forfeited and ordered James to pay $139,632, which is equal to the combined value of the proceeds and property used to facilitate drug trafficking conspiracy.

In addition, Chief Judge Shelly D. Dick imposed sentences to the following co-conspirators:

  • Troy James (115 months)
  • Joshua Mansion (120 months)
  • Kim Murphy (168 months)
  • Yascia LaFrance (90 months)
  • Cornelius Carter (120 months)
  • Belinda Carter (19 months)

According to the press release, James led the group to obtain cocaine from Houston, Tx. and transport the cocaine to stash houses in Baton Rouge and Prairieville.

Some of those trips consisted of five or more kilograms of cocaine, the press release said.

During the investigation, authorities seized over $500,000 in drug trafficking proceeds from James, as well as eight guns, heroin and cocaine testing kits, and two kilo presses.

The press release also said that James was making plans to traffic heroin.

James was indicted as part of Operation Hidden Fee , an extensive federal, state, and local investigation led by the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force, the press release said.

The Drug Enforcement Administration, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Internal Revenue Service, the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Baton Rouge City Police Department, and the Louisiana State Police all contributed to this investigation.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Robert Piedrahita and Lyman E. Thornton III.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
darkhorsepressnow.com

Wilkinson County Drug Trafficker Sentenced to 14 Years for Distributing Methamphetamine and Cocaine in Natchez

A Wilkinson County man was sentenced today by U.S. District Judge David C. Bramlette, III, to 168 months in federal prison for participation in an interstate drug trafficking operation distributing kilogram quantities of illegal drugs in the Natchez area from 2016 through 2018. 51-year-old Sammy Davis Wright, of Woodville, MS,...
WILKINSON COUNTY, MS
MyArkLaMiss

St. James Parish native to serve 15 years for murder

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – 24-year-old Jaylon Braxton pled guilty to attempted manslaughter Monday after he shot a man in March of 2020. St. James Parish deputies responded to a Vacherie neighborhood after shots were reportedly fired in the area. A male was found suffering from gunshot wounds to the abdomen and leg. Official documents […]
SAINT JAMES PARISH, LA
kalb.com

RADE: Oklahoma man arrested in 90-pound marijuana seizure on I-49

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A 73-year-old man from Oklahoma was arrested for possessing 90 pounds of marijuana, according to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office. RPSO said on Nov. 15, Thomas Huynh was pulled over for a traffic stop on I-49 near Airbase Road by a Woodworth Police Department K-9 unit, which is a part of RPSO’s Rapides Area Drug Enforcement Unit.
RAPIDES PARISH, LA
brproud.com

BRPD apprehends alleged drug dealer from Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A complaint led to the arrest of an alleged drug dealer named Anthony Green, 32, of Baton Rouge. After receiving the complaint on Monday, November 14, detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department set up surveillance at a location on Harry Dr. While surveillance...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Assistance in Gas Station Shooting Investigation

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Assistance in Gas Station Shooting Investigation. Ascension Parish, Louisiana – The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on November 16, 2022, that detectives are investigating a shooting incident that occurred outside of a gas station on Highway 73, near I-10, on Tuesday, November 15, at approximately 5:30 p.m. Authorities reported that when deputies arrived, there was no shooter or victim in the area.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Woman wanted by Baton Rouge Police for felony theft

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Local authorities are searching for Destinee Mena and are asking for the public’s help locating her. The Baton Rouge Police Department says the 25-year-old woman is wanted for felony theft and refund or access device application. Mena is believed to be connected with...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Accountant Charged with Misappropriating Funds from Band She Once Worked For

Louisiana Accountant Charged with Misappropriating Funds from Band She Once Worked For. Louisiana – On November 15, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced the filing, on November 10, 2022, of a one-count bill of information charging Alice C. “Shannon” Chabaud, age 79, of New Orleans, Louisiana with access device fraud in relation to her theft from her former accounting client, a New Orleans-based band named as “Band A” in the bill of information.
LOUISIANA STATE
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana teacher arrested for indecent behavior

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – A Livingston Parish Public Schools teacher was arrested Thursday after allegations of inappropriate action with students. According to Livingston Parish Public Schools, 23-year-old Kayla Callicott resigned after allegations of inappropriate action and violation of the district’s electronic communication policy were brought to the attention of the school board. Livingston Parish […]
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Sheriff addresses growing crime problem in Ascension

DUTCHTOWN - Recent shootings around Ascension Parish are raising concerns over the crime rate in the community that has always claimed to be safer than Baton Rouge. Tuesday night, a brazen 6 p.m. shooting outside of a busy gas station at I-10 and Old Jefferson Highway sent a woman to the hospital.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Member of Large Louisiana Drug Trafficking Organization Sentence to 30 Years for Gun and Drug Charges

Member of Large Louisiana Drug Trafficking Organization Sentence to 30 Years for Gun and Drug Charges. Louisiana – On November 10, 2022, United States Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr. announced the sentencing of Travis R. James, age 38 of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, as part of Operation Hidden Fee, an extensive federal, state, and local investigation by the Middle District Organized Crime and Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) aimed at a drug trafficking network based and operating in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Attorney General Announces $3.1 Billion Settlement With Walmart Over Opioid Epidemic Allegations

Louisiana Attorney General Announces $3.1 Billion Settlement With Walmart Over Opioid Epidemic Allegations. Louisiana – On November 15, 2022, Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry announced a settlement with Walmart to resolve charges that the business contributed to the opioid addiction issue by failing to properly supervise opioid dispensing at its stores. The settlement will give $3.1 billion in national funding for treatment and recovery services for those suffering from opioid use disorder. It also includes comprehensive, court-ordered obligations, such as stringent oversight to prevent fraudulent prescriptions and identify suspect medications.
LOUISIANA STATE
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

62K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy