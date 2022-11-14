ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walton County, FL

Homeowner sues Walton County in property dispute

By Emma Riley
WMBB
WMBB
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WqmGR_0jAi1MaS00

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. ( WMBB ) — A Santa Rosa Beach homeowner is suing Walton County.

Theresa Tolbert and her husband have lived off of Bishop-Tolbert Road for 43 years, a private road in Santa Rosa Beach.

Last year Atlanta developer Adam Brock bought 84 acres nearby to build apartments.

“It’s been a private road for 43 years that we’ve lived here and just within the last year since he proposed this development, the county now wants to take it and make it a county road, but we’ve maintained records all the way back from when President Taft first signed it over to the first homesteader,” Theresa Tolbert said.

Tolbert and her husband own 70 acres of land and their deed states that they own up until the middle of the road.

This development would strip them of four acres.

“We aren’t against development,” Tolbert said. “We know that’s going to come, but there’s a right way and a wrong way to do that and make a mess where there’s going to be stormwater issues, runoff, and ruin other people’s property just so one developer with one project can get his project done. It’s not fair. It’s not right for the people that are already here and there are property rights. We believe in property rights,” Theresa Tolbert said.

Last week to explore local military history exhibit

She added that the county has refused to do any work on the road for years.

“We’ve asked the county to do some maintenance in the past and they told us it was a private road and that they would not do any maintenance. We could not get our mail delivered here because it was not a county-dedicated road. It was a private road,” she said.

Theresa Tolbert said even though the state and federal government agree with them, the county is still claiming to own it.

She said the lawsuit isn’t about money, but about principle.

County officials declined to comment citing the pending lawsuit.

The developer will go in front of the board on November 22 for final approval.

Below are the two lawsuits Tolbert has filed against the county.

Lawsuit Download Lawsuit 2 Download Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.

Comments / 13

Warren Henderson
3d ago

Good Luck!!!Property owners do have rights and when we start standing up for our rights maybe the commissioners will realize not everybody in Santa Rosa beach lays down on issues like this!!!

Reply
8
Linda Hudson
3d ago

you go! don't let these county commissioners push you around. hold your ground. keep us all posted on how things go.....best of luck

Reply
7
ftg
2d ago

Lmao the tyrannical government don’t care they take what they want it should be revolution time on this government

Reply
3
Related
WJHG-TV

Residents in Panama City express frustration over pothole problems

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Frustration is billowing in Bay County. Residents in Panama City neighborhoods between Stanford Road and Jenks Avenue said they are sick of the recurring pothole problems. Trevor Williams lives near Huntingdon Road and has had nearly a dozen potholes patched up in front of his...
PANAMA CITY, FL
mypanhandle.com

Bay Fire Captain accused of grand theft

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Bay County Fire Captain was arrested on Thursday for allegedly earning money for hours she did not work. Bay County Sheriff’s Office arrested Michelle Collette Gutierrez, 53, after a criminal investigation revealed she earned $94,000 by lying on her time cards. According...
WMBB

News 13 Pet Adoption Option: Holly

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Meet Holly, News 13’s Pet Adoption Option of the Week! This sweet and playful tricolor hound mix is two years old. She is available for adoption at the Bay County Animal Shelter. Learn more about other adoptable animals at the shelter. Bay County Animal Control is located at 6401 Bay […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
mypanhandle.com

Local officials reflect on using BAYROC for a year

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Police officials from across Bay County came together today to discuss the results they’ve seen from the Bay Real Time Operations Center (BAYROC) after only one year. BAYROC was implemented in November of 2021. The program is designed to use pre-existing surveillance cameras...
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

‘Salvage Santa’ prepares bikes and toys for Christmas

Panama City, Fla. (WMBB) — For the past 40 years, “Salvage Santa” also known as Mike Jones has made Christmas possible for less fortunate kids in the community, and this year is no different. Hundreds of bikes filled Jones’ yard and his workshop. He said since last December 26, he’s been hard at work preparing […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WKRG News 5

Former Panama City department head faces more charges

Ed. Note: We have corrected the amount of money that Michael Johnson allegedly stole from the city. On Wednesday, city officials placed the figure at $555,000. However, they added that the number could change as the investigation continues. We regret the error. PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Former Panama City head of the Community Redevelopment […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
defuniakherald.com

Decision undertaken to bring new Walton County administrator on board

After operating for over seven months with an interim county administrator, the Walton County Board of County Commissioners (BCC) has taken action aimed at filling the vacant county administrator position. The officials took up the matter at their Nov. 10 regular meeting at the Walton County Courthouse, prompted by Walton...
WALTON COUNTY, FL
cltampa.com

A rare Monolithic dome home is now for sale in Florida

A very Epcot looking home is now on the market in Florida. Located at 634 Silvershore Dr. in Pensacola, this Monolithic dome home was built in 2007 by Bill Magenheimer and his wife Margo after their previous home was destroyed by Hurricane Ivan. "We got married after Hurricane Ivan and...
PENSACOLA, FL
WJHG-TV

Bay County Fire Captain Arrested on Grand Theft Charges

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Bay County Fire Captain is facing Grand Theft charges. Bay County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Michelle Gutierrez, 53, a Captain with Bay County Fire. Bay County officials said they alerted deputies to timecard discrepancies found during an internal investigation. According to BCSO, an investigation...
WJHG-TV

Two companies lose property tax breaks in Bay County

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two companies the Bay County Economic Development Alliance recruited to the area are no longer eligible for a tax break. Bay County Commissioners voted to end property tax breaks for Air Temp of America, Inc. and Clark & Sons at Tuesday’s meeting. They said...
BAY COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

City Manager responds after additional charges filed in Michael Johnson case

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Police have filed additional charges against former Community Services Director Michael Johnson. In October, Johnson was charged with grand theft of over $100,000 after allegedly stealing from the Friends of After School Assistance Program. On Monday, detectives reportedly charged Johnson with money laundering...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport approves new projects

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — At Wednesday’s meeting at the Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport, the board members approved a few expansion projects. Construction is set to begin on expanding the airport’s overflowing parking lot and an expansion on the existing north terminal and bag room. Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport executive director Parker McClellan […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Project 25 ‘packs the patrol car’ for families in need

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Christmas season is coming up quick and the Bay County Sheriff’s Office is doing its part to make sure no kid goes without toys under the tree. Becky Johns has been working with Project 25 for four decades. She said the toy drive touches the lives of many in […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

PC Christmas tree lot expected to clear out quickly

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — One of the most popular Christmas tree lots around town opens up this weekend. Volunteers said they expect hundreds of people to show up to the Bill “H” Haistens Christmas Tree Lot this Saturday. Initially, more than 500 Fraser Firs of all shapes and sizes will be at the 33rd […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
washingtoncounty.news

Asphalt plant curbed after commission denies land use change

We didn’t buy our retirement property to wake up smelling asphalt. We bought it for the wild and peace and quiet.”. Plans to build an asphalt plant were flattened when the Washington County Board of County Commissioners upheld the Planning and Zoning Board’s recommendation to not approve a land use change when they met in regular session Tuesday.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL
mypanhandle.com

Janitor makes a difference at Rosenwald

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – Sweeping the floors, wiping the windows, and cleaning the bathrooms are all duties Cody Wellman is tasked to do on the daily. “I really don’t mind,” said Wellman. “I actually enjoy helping out.”. Wellman is a janitor at Rosenwald High School.
WMBB

Bay Co. will receive money from Walmart’s opioid settlement

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County will receive a fraction of a $3.1 billion opioid settlement between Walmart and 43 states and local governments. The county and local municipalities will receive about $630,000 over the next 10-18 years. More than $150,000 will go directly to the county. Commissioners said the opioid crisis has decimated […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

WMBB

17K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Panama City News & Weather | mypanhandle.com

 https://www.mypanhandle.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy