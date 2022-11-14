ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

CA reports 1st death of child under 5 due to flu/RSV

By City News Service
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iG6uV_0jAi1HAp00

State health officials today confirmed California's first death of a child under age 5 stemming from the flu and respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV.

The California Department of Public Health declined to say where in the state the death occurred, citing privacy of the patient.

"Our hearts go out to the family of this young child," State Public Health Officer and CDPH Director Dr. Tomás Aragón said in a statement. "This tragic event serves as a stark reminder that respiratory viruses can be deadly, especially in very young children and infants. We are entering a busy winter virus season -- with RSV, flu and COVID-19 spreading -- and urge parents and guardians to vaccinate their children as soon as possible against flu and COVID-19. It's also important to follow basic prevention tips like frequent hand washing, wearing a mask, and staying home when sick to slow the spread of germs."

Health officials in many parts of the state have reported upticks in RSV, along with an earlier-than-usual onset of flu season. Combined with continued COVID-19 infections, health authorities have expressed concern about a possible surge in respiratory illness cases that could potentially stress hospitals.

Check Out: RSV responsible for 1 in 50 child deaths under age 5, study estimates

The state on Monday issued new guidance to hospitals across California for addressing the "anticipated further surge" of hospitalizations from winter viruses. The guidance, in part, "allows health facilities to
reconfigure space as needed to accommodate patient surge."

Los Angeles County Public Health Officer Dr. Muntu Davis told the Board of Supervisors earlier this month the county was seeing a higher-than-usual number of RSV cases for this time of year, along with a higher-than-normal percentage of pediatric patients at hospital emergency rooms who are testing positive for flu-like symptoms.

Davis said hospitals had not seen a major spike in pediatric hospital beds being filled due to RSV cases. But he said the combination of RSV, flu and COVID, along with ongoing staffing shortages, could combine to over-tax medical centers.

Health officials have repeatedly noted that flu infections rates are also rising earlier than normal in Los Angeles County. It was unclear if the early onset of flu season would lead to a dramatically high number of cases in the coming months. But they have also noted rising COVID infection numbers since the beginning of November.

RSV is a relatively common respiratory virus. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, most patients recover in a week or two, but it can become a serious illness for infants and older adults.

Last month, News Channel 3's Crystal Jiminez spoke with a local doctor about RSV and what parents should watch out for.

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.

The post CA reports 1st death of child under 5 due to flu/RSV appeared first on KESQ .

Comments / 0

Related
KESQ News Channel 3

LA County returns to ‘strongly recommending’ masks indoors as COVID cases rise

With COVID-19 infection rates sharply increasing since the beginning of November, Los Angeles County today returned to "strongly recommending'' that people wear masks in all indoor public settings. The recommendation falls short of a masking mandate, but masks are still required indoors at health-care and congregate-care facilities, for anyone exposed to the virus in the The post LA County returns to ‘strongly recommending’ masks indoors as COVID cases rise appeared first on KESQ.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS 8

Child under 5 years of age dies due to Flu/RSV in California

CALIFORNIA, USA — State health officials Monday confirmed California's first death of a child under age five stemming from the flu and respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV. The California Department of Public Health declined to say where in the state the death occurred, citing the patient's privacy. "Our hearts...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC San Diego

California Reports First Flu and RSV Death in Child Under 5

State health officials Monday confirmed California's first death of a child under age 5 stemming from the flu and respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV. The California Department of Public Health declined to say where in the state the death occurred, citing privacy of the patient. "Our hearts go out to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS LA

Respiratory viruses on the rise

It's early in the flu/cold season but hospitals across Southern California are reporting a rise in respiratory viruses that are normally seen later in the season.Tina Patel learned from Dr. Diana Nev at Northridge Hospital Medical Center that they are at high capacity, with staff levels maximized seeing patients with COVID, influenza, RSV in children and adults and a newer, less common virus called hMPV.None of these viruses are new, rather our bodies are reacting to them differently because of minimal exposure while everyone was masked and social distancing during the pandemic. In most cases, Nev said recovery from the season's viruses can happen at home, but if symptoms are severe. a doctor's visit is advised. With Thanksgiving just around the corner, Nev said gathering together is expected this year but masking up for plane travel is still a good idea to prevent illness.Today, state officials confirmed California's first death of a child under age 5 stemming from the flu and respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV. State health officials reported that the combination of RSV, flu and COVID, along with ongoing staffing shortages, could combine to over-tax medical centers. 
thepanthernewspaper.org

State of emergency declared in Orange County following new respiratory virus

Residents in Orange County and other areas around the country are currently experiencing a large increase in hospitalizations due to respiratory illnesses. Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is a common, highly contagious virus that infects the respiratory tract. This virus mainly affects people with compromised immune systems such as children and older adults.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Health officials urge public to get Covid booster shots

A new COVID wave is coming, and public health officials are urging the public to get booster shots."The holidays bring a lot of people together in indoor settings so there is a lot more opportunities for transmission, said Dr. Anissa Davis, Long Beach's Health Officer. On Monday, Moderna released data showing its new bivalent COVID-19 booster works significantly better than its original formula, particularly against the highly contagious Omicron variant. However, according to the latest numbers people aren't getting boosted at the same rate compared to when the vaccines were first released. In Long Beach, 70% of residents are fully vaccinated,...
LONG BEACH, CA
theavtimes.com

$20M available for childcare operators in LA County

In an effort to assist licensed childcare providers recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has provided $20 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds for eligible childcare operators. The county’s Childcare Providers Recovery (CPR) grant program opened on Tuesday, Nov. 15, and is...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Driver arrested in crash into LA County sheriff’s recruits

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities have arrested a 22-year-old driver on suspicion of attempted murder after he veered into the wrong lane and struck dozens of Los Angeles County sheriff’s academy recruits running in formation. Nicholas Joseph Gutierrez was arrested Wednesday for investigation of attempted murder on a...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Child Airlifted From Central Park

A child was airlifted from Central Park after suffering from a medical emergency nearby Thursday.  Around 12 p.m. Thursday, first responders received reports of a medical call on the 27900 block of Seco Canyon Road in Saugus, said Ruben Munoz a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.  “It was for a difficulty-breathing call,” ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
CBS LA

Irvine nurse searching for bone marrow transplant to save her life

Things couldn't have been going better Kristin Hernandez. She had just celebrated her 22nd birthday and graduated college. However, just two weeks into her new career as a nurse she's hoping for a medical miracle for herself. In late August, after celebrating her nursing school graduation, passing her nursing exams and vacationing in Hawaii, Hernandez noticed soreness and bleeding in her gums. Weeks later, she was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia, a very aggressive form of cancer. KC, as her family and friends call her recently finished her first round of chemotherapy, however, doctors said a bone marrow transplant is necessary to save...
IRVINE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs, CA
23K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Palm Springs, CA from KESQ News Channel 3, the Desert's News Leader.

 https://kesq.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy