Hopkinton, MA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

hopkintonindependent.com

HHS cross country teams qualify for D1 all-state meet

The Hopkinton High School boys and girls cross country teams both finished fourth at the Division 1B meet Friday in Wrentham, earning spots in this Saturday’s Division 1 all-state meet in Devens. Sophomore Elyse Srodowa finished second overall in the girls 5K race in 18 minutes, 25 seconds, holding...
HOPKINTON, MA
hopkintonindependent.com

Hillers Thrillers Athlete Spotlight: Bridgid Cavanaugh

Bridgid Cavanaugh went from not scoring once last year to scoring in every meet she ran this season. “She never misses any practices, even optional ones, and has participated in all of the team’s community service activities,” coach Jean Cann shared. “Over the summer, she worked on strength training and logged consistent miles. She is also friendly and bubbly to all around her and encourages all her teammates.”
HOPKINTON, MA
hopkintonindependent.com

Hopkinton Today: Tuesday, Nov. 15

Good morning, Hopkinton! Welcome to the daily update we call Hopkinton Today — a quick recap of yesterday’s news, highlights of what’s on tap, and a photo and video of the day. The Division 2 state semifinal soccer game has been set for today at 7 p.m....
HOPKINTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Gillette Stadium dubbed top 5 ‘dirtiest’ venue in North American sports, according to new study

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — A new fan study has determined the filthiest sports stadiums in North America, with a Foxborough favorite just missing out on the top 3. Betsperts analyzed fan reviews to find the top 10 dirtiest sports venues across the continent, using the number of food safety violations in each arena and stadium hygiene as their criteria.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
hopkintonindependent.com

Monika Lee, 83

Monika (Franz) Lee, 83, of Hopkinton passed away on Nov. 11 at home surrounded by her family. Monika was born Feb. 23, 1939, to Dr. Anselm and Dagmar Franz in Dessau, Germany. She lived for a short time at a U.S.-occupied base after World War II and immigrated to the United States at age 7. In 1959, Monika very proudly gained full U.S. citizenship.
HOPKINTON, MA
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Bedford Voters Reject Minuteman Extension at Town Meeting

In the early hours of Tuesday morning, the proposal to extend the Minuteman Trail through the Town of Bedford failed to pass after residents failed to meet the two-thirds majority needed during Monday evening’s Special Town Meeting. Inside the packed gym at Bedford High School, residents of the town...
BEDFORD, MA
boxofficepro.com

Showcase Cinemas Sets Opening for Boston South Shore Location

Showcase Cinemas has announced the official opening of its newest theater, the Showcase Cinema de Lux Hanover Crossing, located in Hanover, Massachusetts. The grand opening is scheduled for November 16th, with tickets available for purchase now. Serving the Boston South Shore community, the new theater features eight auditoriums, including an XPlus Laser Premium Large Format auditorium, along with a lobby bar and lounge. The lobby bar features Starbucks Coffee and espresso beverages, hand-crafted cocktails on tap, premium spirits and a selection of local craft beers. Burke’s Aleworks, located in Hanover, has partnered with Showcase Cinema de Lux Hanover Crossing to create a custom beer that will be available on tap exclusively at the cinema. The theater will also offer gourmet popcorn and hand-rolled pretzels. Guests may pre-order concessions via the Showcase app and retrieve them upon arrival at the XPress Pick-Up station, and samples of concession items will be offered during opening weekend at the cinema.
HANOVER, MA
nshoremag.com

These 13 North Shore Restaurants Won Wine Spectator Accolades in 2022

This year, 13 North Shore restaurants earned a nod from Wine Spectator’s Restaurant Awards. For 40 years, the Restaurant Awards have recognized the world’s best restaurants for wine, guiding people to dining establishments with impressive wine lists and outstanding service. This year’s awards program recognizes 3,169 dining destinations from all 50 states in the U.S. and more than 70 countries internationally.
BURLINGTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Boston Restaurateur Buys Shuttered Salem Pub

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A local restaurateur has bought the North Shore space where a longtime bar had been until closing recently. According to Patrick Maguire of Maguire Promotions & Hospitality Consulting, Seth Gerber has purchased the space in Salem that had been home to Major Magleashe's Pub, with an Instagram post from Gerber saying the following:
SALEM, MA
northandoverma.news

Affordable Two Bedroom Homeownership Opportunity in North Andover! $148,438

Affordable Homeownership Opportunity in North Andover. How to qualify for this homeownership opportunity?. To qualify you must meet certain guidelines detailed in the application. Applicant(s) must be:. A First time Homebuyer(s) Meet certain income and asset guidelines. Have a pre-approval for a 30 year fixed mortgage. Property is subject to...
NORTH ANDOVER, MA
WCVB

Woman stabbed in Framingham; search for suspect continues

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — Framingham police are searching for the person responsible for stabbing a woman in the Massachusetts city Wednesday afternoon. Framingham police Lt. Rachel Mickens confirmed the stabbing happened at about 2:30 p.m. on Phelps Road. Fire Chief Michael Dutcher said the victim, a 43-year-old woman, was transported...
FRAMINGHAM, MA

