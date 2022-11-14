Read full article on original website
Driver Hospitalized Following Wrong-Way Crash on I-395 North in OxfordQuiet Corner AlertsOxford, MA
3 Great Steakhouses in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Family-Owned Coffee Shop Unexpectedly Closes Its DoorsBryan DijkhuizenCambridge, MA
A Tale Of Two CitiesKevin VitaliHaverhill, MA
Walgreens Is Abandoing Low-Income NeighborhoodsC. HeslopBoston, MA
hopkintonindependent.com
HHS cross country teams qualify for D1 all-state meet
The Hopkinton High School boys and girls cross country teams both finished fourth at the Division 1B meet Friday in Wrentham, earning spots in this Saturday’s Division 1 all-state meet in Devens. Sophomore Elyse Srodowa finished second overall in the girls 5K race in 18 minutes, 25 seconds, holding...
hopkintonindependent.com
Hillers Thrillers Athlete Spotlight: Bridgid Cavanaugh
Bridgid Cavanaugh went from not scoring once last year to scoring in every meet she ran this season. “She never misses any practices, even optional ones, and has participated in all of the team’s community service activities,” coach Jean Cann shared. “Over the summer, she worked on strength training and logged consistent miles. She is also friendly and bubbly to all around her and encourages all her teammates.”
hopkintonindependent.com
Hopkinton Today: Tuesday, Nov. 15
Good morning, Hopkinton! Welcome to the daily update we call Hopkinton Today — a quick recap of yesterday’s news, highlights of what’s on tap, and a photo and video of the day. The Division 2 state semifinal soccer game has been set for today at 7 p.m....
fitchburgpoint.com
Fitchburg State’s Scott Sperone Stepping Down from Head Coach Position amidst Verbal Abuse Allegations
On October 1, 2022, Fitchburg State’s Scott Sperone was asked to step down from his position as the head coach of the football program after the team’s loss against Bridgewater State University. Sperone was asked to resign or got fired after an incident of verbal abuse that occurred...
Gillette Stadium dubbed top 5 ‘dirtiest’ venue in North American sports, according to new study
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — A new fan study has determined the filthiest sports stadiums in North America, with a Foxborough favorite just missing out on the top 3. Betsperts analyzed fan reviews to find the top 10 dirtiest sports venues across the continent, using the number of food safety violations in each arena and stadium hygiene as their criteria.
hopkintonindependent.com
Monika Lee, 83
Monika (Franz) Lee, 83, of Hopkinton passed away on Nov. 11 at home surrounded by her family. Monika was born Feb. 23, 1939, to Dr. Anselm and Dagmar Franz in Dessau, Germany. She lived for a short time at a U.S.-occupied base after World War II and immigrated to the United States at age 7. In 1959, Monika very proudly gained full U.S. citizenship.
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $100,000 prize won from Mass Cash game
A lucky Massachusetts lottery player became $100,000 richer Tuesday. The winning $100,000 ticket was sold at Kev’s Kwik Market in Waltham. The winner played Mass Cash, a numbers game where players can choose five numbers ranging from 1-35 for their ticket. Drawings are daily at 9 p.m., and the lottery player must match all five numbers on their ticket to win $100,000.
Two Massachusetts House races may be headed for recounts
One week after polls closed, voters still do not know the winners in two Massachusetts House races that are likely headed toward recounts with high stakes for the already-depleted Republican minority.
WCVB
EyeOpener Eats: Get in line early at Goldilox Bagels in Medford, Massachusetts
MEDFORD, Mass. — What started as a simple idea to open a neighborhood bagel shop has transformed into the Medford phenomenon that isGoldilox Bagels. It's so popular that a line of customers snakes around the block on weekend mornings. “Weekends are completely bananas here,” co-owner Ed Thill said.
All lanes reopened on Route 146 in Millbury
MILLBURY — All lanes are now open and a downed power line has been removed after state police diverted traffic between West Main Street and Boston Road on state Route 146 in Millbury for about an hour Wednesday. Traffic was congested on the highway in the Millbury area as...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Bedford Voters Reject Minuteman Extension at Town Meeting
In the early hours of Tuesday morning, the proposal to extend the Minuteman Trail through the Town of Bedford failed to pass after residents failed to meet the two-thirds majority needed during Monday evening’s Special Town Meeting. Inside the packed gym at Bedford High School, residents of the town...
hopkintonindependent.com
UCTC discusses CPC application for Segment 1 study, revisits Segment 6 controversy
The Upper Charles Trails Committee (UCTC) at its hour-long meeting Wednesday night discussed the group’s recent activities, including the submission of a request for funding to the Community Preservation Committee (CPC) for Segment 1 of the Upper Charles Trail. The committee has been working on a plan that will...
hopkintonindependent.com
Conservation Commission continues contentious hearings for Mass. Laborers, The Trails
The Conservation Commission at its meeting Tuesday night continued hearings on two cases it has been considering for several months: the Massachusetts Laborers Training Center property at 37 East Street and The Trails development. These were the two main cases under discussion in a 2 1/2-hour meeting. The hearing room...
boxofficepro.com
Showcase Cinemas Sets Opening for Boston South Shore Location
Showcase Cinemas has announced the official opening of its newest theater, the Showcase Cinema de Lux Hanover Crossing, located in Hanover, Massachusetts. The grand opening is scheduled for November 16th, with tickets available for purchase now. Serving the Boston South Shore community, the new theater features eight auditoriums, including an XPlus Laser Premium Large Format auditorium, along with a lobby bar and lounge. The lobby bar features Starbucks Coffee and espresso beverages, hand-crafted cocktails on tap, premium spirits and a selection of local craft beers. Burke’s Aleworks, located in Hanover, has partnered with Showcase Cinema de Lux Hanover Crossing to create a custom beer that will be available on tap exclusively at the cinema. The theater will also offer gourmet popcorn and hand-rolled pretzels. Guests may pre-order concessions via the Showcase app and retrieve them upon arrival at the XPress Pick-Up station, and samples of concession items will be offered during opening weekend at the cinema.
nshoremag.com
These 13 North Shore Restaurants Won Wine Spectator Accolades in 2022
This year, 13 North Shore restaurants earned a nod from Wine Spectator’s Restaurant Awards. For 40 years, the Restaurant Awards have recognized the world’s best restaurants for wine, guiding people to dining establishments with impressive wine lists and outstanding service. This year’s awards program recognizes 3,169 dining destinations from all 50 states in the U.S. and more than 70 countries internationally.
Massachusetts man charged with OUI after parking in spaces reserved for state police
A Framingham man is being charged with operating under the influence after allegedly parking a truck in two parking spots designated for state police.
nbcboston.com
Boston Restaurateur Buys Shuttered Salem Pub
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A local restaurateur has bought the North Shore space where a longtime bar had been until closing recently. According to Patrick Maguire of Maguire Promotions & Hospitality Consulting, Seth Gerber has purchased the space in Salem that had been home to Major Magleashe's Pub, with an Instagram post from Gerber saying the following:
northandoverma.news
Affordable Two Bedroom Homeownership Opportunity in North Andover! $148,438
Affordable Homeownership Opportunity in North Andover. How to qualify for this homeownership opportunity?. To qualify you must meet certain guidelines detailed in the application. Applicant(s) must be:. A First time Homebuyer(s) Meet certain income and asset guidelines. Have a pre-approval for a 30 year fixed mortgage. Property is subject to...
WCVB
Familiar faces host a new morning show on Kiss 108
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Familiar voices, same time slot, and new leads over the airwaves. The duo of Billy Costa and Lisa Donovan now headline Kiss 108’s morning show,Billy and Lisa in the Morning!
WCVB
Woman stabbed in Framingham; search for suspect continues
FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — Framingham police are searching for the person responsible for stabbing a woman in the Massachusetts city Wednesday afternoon. Framingham police Lt. Rachel Mickens confirmed the stabbing happened at about 2:30 p.m. on Phelps Road. Fire Chief Michael Dutcher said the victim, a 43-year-old woman, was transported...
