Yacht StarShip launches ‘Bay Rocket,’ Tampa’s only jet boat thrill ride
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Yacht StarShip Dining Cruises & Events announced an expansion to its fleet on Monday with the addition of the “Bay Rocket,” an adrenaline-filled jet boat thrill ride.
The Bay Rocket will begin operating on Friday. It will be docked at the Tampa Convention Center at the Pirate Water Taxi main dock – Stop #7.
The company will run a weekend cruise schedule, expanding to weekdays in the spring.
“The regularly scheduled 45–55-minute cruises will include spectacular skyline and bay views, a whimsical narration, interactive games, a hand dance party, and thrilling 180-degree spins, turns, and bow dips,” a press release from the company stated.
The Bay Rocket will operate Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to sunset. Adult tickets start at $34.95 and children ages 5-12 are $29.95.
