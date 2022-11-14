Yacht StarShip launches ‘Bay Rocket,’ Tampa’s only jet boat thrill ride

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Yacht StarShip Dining Cruises & Events announced an expansion to its fleet on Monday with the addition of the “Bay Rocket,” an adrenaline-filled jet boat thrill ride.

The Bay Rocket will begin operating on Friday. It will be docked at the Tampa Convention Center at the Pirate Water Taxi main dock – Stop #7.

The company will run a weekend cruise schedule, expanding to weekdays in the spring.

(Courtesy: Yacht StarShip)

“The regularly scheduled 45–55-minute cruises will include spectacular skyline and bay views, a whimsical narration, interactive games, a hand dance party, and thrilling 180-degree spins, turns, and bow dips,” a press release from the company stated.

The Bay Rocket will operate Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to sunset. Adult tickets start at $34.95 and children ages 5-12 are $29.95.

More information can be found online or by calling 813-223-7999.

