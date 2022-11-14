One person was killed Wednesday Morning following a single-vehicle crash on I-64 near Morehead. According to the Morehead Police Dept. Dispatch received a call just before 7:00 Am Wednesday morning reporting a single vehicle accident approximately 1 mile east of Morehead on interstate 64. First responders arrived at the scene and found a single pickup truck off of the roadway, down an embankment, at approximately the 138mm west bound.

MOREHEAD, KY ・ 11 HOURS AGO