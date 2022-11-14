ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown, KY

Guest
2d ago

I saw the officers on their way to this wreck and was driving to pick up my daughter at school. Had to drive right past where officers were diverting traffic, so I saw the vehicles still smoking. Unfortunately you could just tell by the roof of the car being completely sheared off, there was no way that driver could have survived. Just horrific.

wklw.com

Fatal Vehicle Collision on Interstate 64 in Rowan Co

One person was killed Wednesday Morning following a single-vehicle crash on I-64 near Morehead. According to the Morehead Police Dept. Dispatch received a call just before 7:00 Am Wednesday morning reporting a single vehicle accident approximately 1 mile east of Morehead on interstate 64. First responders arrived at the scene and found a single pickup truck off of the roadway, down an embankment, at approximately the 138mm west bound.
MOREHEAD, KY
WKYT 27

Kentucky man facing long list of charges after multi-county chase

STANFORD, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is facing more than a dozen charges after authorities say he led Kentucky law enforcement officers on a multi-county chase. According to an arrest citation, the series of events began in Garrard County early Thursday morning when Paul Brown pulled his own son out of a truck and drove off.
GARRARD COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Man sentenced to probation for killing woman in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man who killed a woman in Lexington was sentenced to probation. The Herald Leader reports Joseph Gonzalez received the sentenced Thursday morning after he pleaded guilty in September to reckless homicide in the death of Crystal Howard. Gonzalez was originally charged with murder. Investigators found...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Residents call for safety improvements after fatal McClelland Circle wreck

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (FOX 56) — Georgetown residents are expressing their concern about the safety of a major traveled road in the city. Monday, a University of Kentucky student was killed at the intersection of McClelland Circle and Seminole Trail. On a post on the Georgetown Police Department’s Facebook page, hundreds of residents posted their experiences and demands when it comes to improving the road’s safety.
GEORGETOWN, KY
Wave 3

Employee dead after incident at Georgetown Toyota plant

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - An employee is dead after an incident at the Georgetown Toyota plant on Tuesday. According to the coroner, 39-year-old Diego Garcia died after something fell on him. The coroner says Garcia had worked at Toyota for several years. Toyota released this statement:. On November 15, an...
GEORGETOWN, KY
WTVQ

Lexington police identify man fatally shot on Yellowstone Parkway

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) The man fatally shot has been identified as 37-year-old Brandon Walker. His death has been listed as homicide from multiple gunshot wounds. A man has died after being fatally shot Tuesday morning on Yellowstone Parkway. According to Lexington police, officers were dispatched around 9 a.m. to the...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

1 dead following homicide on Yellowstone Parkway in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — One man is dead following a homicide in Lexington on Tuesday morning. The Fayette County Coroner’s Office said Brandon Joseph Walker, 37, died after being shot multiple times. The Lexington Police Department said officers were dispatched at 9:10 a.m. to the 2800 block...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Name of victim in Lexington homicide released

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The name of the victim in a Lexington homicide has been released. The Fayette County Coroner’s Office announced 37-year-old Brandon Walker, of Lexington, died from multiple gunshot wounds. According to police, officers were called just after 9 Tuesday morning to the 2800 block of Yellowstone...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Victim of Mt. Sterling shooting identified

MT. STERLING, Ky. (WTVQ) Stuart Howell has been identified as the man killed in the shooting. He was 44. According to Montgomery County Coroner Jimmy Adams, Howell was pronounced dead at the hospital. 11/17/22, 8 a.m. One person is dead after a shooting in Mt. Sterling Wednesday night. The shooting...
MOUNT STERLING, KY
harlanenterprise.net

KSP identifies officer involved in Jessamine Co. shooting

Kentucky State Police at the Richmond Post released more information Monday about an officer-involved shooting on Oct. 22 in Jessamine County, including the name of the officer who fired the fatal shot. The KSP says officers with the Nicholasville Police Department were dispatched to a residence on Green Street regarding...
JESSAMINE COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Escaped Madison County inmate apprehended

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Madison County inmate has been apprehended after he escaped from a work detail. Kentucky State Police say 54-year-old Ricky Slone escaped, around 9:34 a.m., from the animal shelter in Madison County, on Tuesday. Slone is described as being 5′5″ tall, weighing 120 pounds, with...
MADISON COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

1 dead, 2 injured in Madison County collision

RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) – Kentucky State Police is investigating a single-vehicle collision with possible entrapment that occurred around 10 p.m. Friday on Old Richmond Road near the Clays Ferry Bridge. Initial investigations showed a 2017 Nissan Altima driven by a 17-year-old from Lexington was driving north on KY...
MADISON COUNTY, KY
953wiki.com

Kentucky State Police Investigate Owen County Shooting

Owen County, Ky. (11/11/2022) –On Thursday November 10, 2022 at approximately 3:28 pm Kentucky State Police Post 5 received a 911 call in reference to a subject having been shot. Owen County Sheriff's Deputies initially responded to the scene. The deputies determined that David Blackburn of Owen County had been shot in the legs after an altercation. Kentucky State Police Post 5 troopers and detectives responded to the scene. Mr. Blackburn was transported to the hospital via Air Evac where he was treated for his injuries.
OWEN COUNTY, KY
953wiki.com

Bedford Ky Man Jumps in River to Avoid Police

November 10, 2022, Madison Police arrested William R. Clark 28, Bedford, Kentucky, for resisting law enforcement L-6 felony, escape L-6 felony, and for an active warrant out of Jefferson County, Indiana, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated L-6 felony. Madison Police Officer Kyle Lane encountered Clark on Vaughn Drive @...
MADISON, IN

