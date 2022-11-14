ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AZFamily

Police: Knife used in deadly attack targeting Idaho students

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — The killer — or killers — responsible for the brutal slayings of four University of Idaho students remained at large Tuesday, prompting many students to leave the campus in the idyllic small town despite police assurances that there was no imminent risk to the community.
MOSCOW, ID
ABC 15 News

Police: Student from Arizona among 4 University of Idaho students found dead by campus

MOSCOW, ID — Police are investigating the deaths of four University of Idaho students, including one student from Arizona, found in a home near the Moscow, Idaho, campus. The Moscow Police Department has called the deaths "homicides," and on Monday identified the victims as Xana Kernodle, 20, from Avondale, Arizona; Ethan Chapin, a 20-year-old from Conway, Washington; Madison Mogen, a 21-year-old from Coeur d'Alene, Idaho; and Kaylee GonCalves, 21, from Rathdrum, Idaho.
MOSCOW, ID
KOLD-TV

Avondale woman among 4 found dead near University of Idaho campus

MOSCOW, ID (3TV/CBS 5/KMVT/Gray News) -- Police are actively investigating after four people were found dead in a home about a mile from the University of Idaho campus. Authorities have confirmed one of those students as being from Avondale, Arizona. The Moscow Police Department has called the deaths “homicides,” and...
MOSCOW, ID
Idaho Capital Sun

Debbie Critchfield sends message to Idaho’s school officials after Election Day

You’d think that a candidate might want to take a short break after 18 months of campaigning and scoring a landslide victory on election night. Not Debbie Critchfield, the resounding winner of the race for state superintendent of public instruction. The day after the election, she was on an airplane to the State School Board […] The post Debbie Critchfield sends message to Idaho’s school officials after Election Day appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy