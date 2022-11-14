Read full article on original website
4 Great Pizza Places in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
Ahead of Nov. 8 Midterm Elections, Associated Press officials detail how it covers elections and call the voteThe LanternCaldwell, ID
Boise Approves Major Property Tax Rebate Program For ResidentsTaxBuzzBoise, ID
Idaho Residents Should Receive $1,000 ChecksC. HeslopIdaho State
Idaho witness says triangle UFO cloaked itself in cloudRoger MarshKuna, ID
AZFamily
Police: Knife used in deadly attack targeting Idaho students
MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — The killer — or killers — responsible for the brutal slayings of four University of Idaho students remained at large Tuesday, prompting many students to leave the campus in the idyllic small town despite police assurances that there was no imminent risk to the community.
Mayor calls University of Idaho students' deaths 'senseless'
BOISE, Idaho — (AP) — The mayor of the small town where four University of Idaho students were found dead on Sunday said the “senseless” event is a reminder that acts of violence can occur anywhere. The Moscow Police Department has released few details about the...
ABC 15 News
Police: Student from Arizona among 4 University of Idaho students found dead by campus
MOSCOW, ID — Police are investigating the deaths of four University of Idaho students, including one student from Arizona, found in a home near the Moscow, Idaho, campus. The Moscow Police Department has called the deaths "homicides," and on Monday identified the victims as Xana Kernodle, 20, from Avondale, Arizona; Ethan Chapin, a 20-year-old from Conway, Washington; Madison Mogen, a 21-year-old from Coeur d'Alene, Idaho; and Kaylee GonCalves, 21, from Rathdrum, Idaho.
KOLD-TV
Avondale woman among 4 found dead near University of Idaho campus
MOSCOW, ID (3TV/CBS 5/KMVT/Gray News) -- Police are actively investigating after four people were found dead in a home about a mile from the University of Idaho campus. Authorities have confirmed one of those students as being from Avondale, Arizona. The Moscow Police Department has called the deaths “homicides,” and...
Debbie Critchfield sends message to Idaho’s school officials after Election Day
You’d think that a candidate might want to take a short break after 18 months of campaigning and scoring a landslide victory on election night. Not Debbie Critchfield, the resounding winner of the race for state superintendent of public instruction. The day after the election, she was on an airplane to the State School Board […] The post Debbie Critchfield sends message to Idaho’s school officials after Election Day appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Idaho Transportation Department Issues Emergency Closure for Lenore Bridge Until Structural Repairs Can Be Made
LENORE - The Idaho Transportation Department has issued an Emergency Closure for Lenore Bridge until structural repairs can be completed. The ITD is responsible for safety inspections on all bridges within the State of Idaho. The Lenore Bridge connects the town of Lenore, ID to US Highway 12. Nez Perce...
KTVB
Tanner family rushes from Rocky Mountain to Reno in support of sons
Gage and Jax Tanner play for the Grizzlies and their father, Mike, is the linebackers coach. Ty Tanner is a rising middle linebacker for Boise State football team.
