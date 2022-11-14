Read full article on original website
Women's Soccer: No. 6 Ohio State to take on No. 3 Arkansas in second round of NCAA Tournament
This Town in Arkansas Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United States
Tyson Foods CFO Arrested
Tyson Chicken CFO Falls Asleep In Wrong House, Arrested For Public Intoxication
Opinion: The Ghost of Christmas Past continues to haunt Coach Bryan Harsin
KHBS
Snow showers possible tonight
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — 40/29 Chief Meteorologist Darby Bybee is tracking the potential for a few snow showers in Northwest Arkansas tonight. A cold front is moving through, bringing much colder temperatures for all of us tomorrow.Watch the videocast above to learn more.
fayettevilleflyer.com
Schools open, roadways mostly clear on Tuesday after light snow
Rooftops and grassy areas were white when residents awoke Tuesday, but the area’s roadways were mostly clear after a dusting of snow fell Monday evening in Fayetteville. Less than an inch of snow accumulated overnight across much of the city, but little of that snowfall remained on the roads.
List of closings due to winter weather in Northwest Arkansas and River Valley
ARKANSAS, USA — With winter weather in the forecast across Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley, closings are expected. 5NEWS will compile a list of these closings as they are reported. The main window for a rain and snow mix transitioning to mostly snow is from 4 p.m to...
NWA schools postpone events due to expected inclement weather
Northwest Arkansas schools have postponed events due to possible winter weather.
KHBS
Snow is starting to fall in Northwest Arkansas, River Valley
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Snow has started to fall in both northwest Arkansas and the River Valley, starting Monday afternoon.Follow this link to see any closings or delays. The area could get anywhere from a dusting to 2 inches of snow. Isolated areas could get 3 inches. The National Weather...
KHBS
MONDAY power outages after winter weather
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Southwest Power Company crews were called out Monday evening to restore power. Customers lost power around the University of Arkansas, Prairie Grove and West Fork after a significant amount of winter weather fell Monday. Chief Meteorologist Darby Bybee said those areas saw the most snowfall, somewhere...
KYTV
Green Forest, Ark. leaders, explain why storms sirens did not sound during recent tornado
GREEN FOREST, Ark. (KY3) - At the Green Forest City Council meeting Monday, multiple residents spoke about concerns with the tornado siren system not sounding during a tornado on November 4. The National Weather Services confirmed the storm as an EF-1 and dealt significant property damage but did cause any...
fayettevilleflyer.com
City opens new Sain Street extension in north Fayetteville
The Sain Street extension is now open to traffic in north Fayetteville. Officials on Thursday held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the completion of the first phase of the project, which began in March 2021 as part of a longterm plan to provide a direct connection from Joyce Boulevard to the Fulbright Expressway and Interstate 49.
fayettevilleflyer.com
State wants feedback on widening Highway 112 from Fayetteville to Tontitown
The Arkansas Department of Transportation is asking for feedback about an upcoming project to widen a 4-mile stretch of Arkansas Highway 112 from Howard Nickel Road in Fayetteville to just south of U.S. Highway 412 in Tontitown. A public meeting is scheduled from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1 at...
KHBS
Northwest Arkansas' best places for Christmas lights in 2022
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — We've compiled a list of some of the best places to see holiday lights in Northwest Arkansas. Over 500,000 LED lights will shine on Fayetteville Square and downtown from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. starting on Friday, Nov. 18. The display has been nominated by USA...
talkbusiness.net
ArDOT wants feedback on Highway 112 widening project in Washington County
The Arkansas Department of Transportation (ArDOT) is seeking comments on a $65.5 million project to widen Arkansas Highway 112 from Fayetteville to Tontitown. The proposed 4.07-mile project will include a raised median and seven roundabouts. A design public hearing is set from 4 to 7 p.m. on Dec. 1 at...
Traffic delayed after accident at Midland Bridge in FS
Fort Smith police are working a Wednesday morning accident involving multiple vehicles near the Midland Bridge.
Arkansas hunter's death brings safety reminder from Arkansas Game and Fish Commission
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — It's deer season, and for many, the sport is all in good fun— but it can also be a dangerous game with hazards that can sneak up on hunters. Those hazards include a danger that recently killed a man in Johnson County. According to...
Power outages affecting over 1000 people in Washington County
Southwestern Electric Power Company (SWEPCO) is reporting outages in Fayetteville, Greenland, West Fork and Prairie Grove. People around the outage recorded a transformer that blew near Wedington and North Sang Avenue several times before the power got cut out. Power came back in some areas at about 9:30 p.m. but...
KHBS
Bentonville prepares to light up the square
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Bentonville turns on its lights at the historic square at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19. After seeing the lights, you can walk to the outdoor ice rink at Lawrence Plaza, which also opens on Nov. 19. The Walton 5&10 is closed for renovations, but Santa...
Water leaks causing ripples in Fort Smith
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Driving around Fort Smith —whether on main roads or down residential streets— you can see water pool, or trickle down sidewalks and gutters. If it seems like more than usual, it's because according to Lance McAvoy, the utility director for the City of Fort Smith, after a downward trend to start the year, leaks have been increasing.
Newly elected mayor of a small Arkansas town makes history
GOSHEN, Ark — A number of communities across Arkansas will have new mayors come the new year. One of those is the city of Goshen. The mayor-elect has big plans and he’s making history. “I'm invested in the community,” said Russell Stroud. Russell Stroud is a third-generation...
fayettevilleflyer.com
City to celebrate first phase of Sain Street extension project
Officials are ready to celebrate the completion of the first phase of the Sain Street extension project. A ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for 3 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17 at the new roundabout on Sain Street near the University of Arkansas Uptown Campus. Speakers will include Fayetteville Mayor Lioneld Jordan and Chris Brown, the city’s public works director. After the event, the new stretch of road will be opened to traffic.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Razorbacks Sign Nation’s Top Recruiting Class
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – For the first time in program history, Arkansas has landed the nation’s top-rated recruiting class. The Razorbacks’ 2023 signing class is ranked No. 1 nationally by both Baseball America and Perfect Game. Previously, Arkansas’ highest-rated class was No. 2 by Perfect Game (2014) and No. 3 by Baseball America (2017 & 2020).
Who Has The Best Thanksgiving Dinner In Fort Smith, Arkansas?
Thanksgiving is one of the best holidays in the year, but it involves preparing and cooking a massive feast. But what if you don't want to prepare a massive feast? Well, you can go to one of these delicious places in Fort Smith and have Thanksgiving dinner prepared for you. This year, we will go out for Thanksgiving, and these are a few of my favorite spots.
