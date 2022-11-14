Christmas comes early for Wichita Falls woman

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — With the weather we’ve been seeing lately, it’s beginning to feel a lot like Christmas. But for one local woman Christmas is already here.

“Deb was the first person that came to my mind,” a friend of Deb Frazier, Pam Alexander said,

So far 2022 has been a tough year for Deb.

“I lost my mother a year ago and I was getting over the death of my mom, I took care of her,” Deb said. “Then my daughter died very suddenly on April 1 and left behind five children. Three of them are young. Then I lost my job with WFISD that I loved very much.”

On top of that Deb has had some medical issues herself and her car has had issues. So, after learning about her story, we thought she was the perfect recipient of our Christmas came early partnership with Hamilton Bryan.

“Well on behalf of Hamilton Bryan and KFDX we want to give you an early Christmas present and give you $300 because we think you are deserving,” Hamilton Bryan’s Steve Fairchild said. “Some lady named Pam said you are a great woman.”

A great woman, she definitely is.

“Everybody should have a Deb in their life,” Steve said.

After receiving this surprise, Deb is nothing but thankful.

“Thank you very much,” Deb said. “Steve, thank you.”

“Oh you’re welcome,” Steve said.” You’re going to make me cry. You have a Merry Christmas and you take care of those grandbabies.”

“I will,” Deb said. “Thank you very much.”

