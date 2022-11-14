ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Bluffs, MA

Comments / 6

Brandon Pono
3d ago

you needed that many police departments to bust a guy with a couple hundred dollars in his pocket

Reply(1)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NECN

Man Charged in 1994 Attleboro Rape, Latest Arrest in Push to Test Old Rape Kits

A 48-year-old man was arrested Tuesday in a 1994 unsolved rape case out of Attleboro, Massachusetts, the Bristol County District Attorney's Office announced. This is the latest arrest Bristol County prosecutors have announced resulting from their initiative to test a backlog of over 1,000 sexual assault kits that were never fully tested.
ATTLEBORO, MA
Turnto10.com

Man charged in 1994 rape of woman in Attleboro

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WJAR) — Police arrested a man accused of raping a woman in Attleboro in 1994 after a previously untested rape kit linked him to the crime, the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office announced on Thursday. Authorities arrested Eduardo Mendez, 48, nearly three decades after the...
ATTLEBORO, MA
ABC6.com

Providence man to serve 6 years in prison on drug, gun charges

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A Providence man has been sentenced to serve six years in prison on drug and gun charges. Johnny Taveras, 27, pleaded to trafficking fentanyl and illegally possessing a handgun with a large capacity magazine following his arrest earlier this year. In February, officers searched Tavera’s...
PROVIDENCE, RI
capecod.com

Updated 5 PM: Armed bank robbery reported on Martha’s Vineyard

VINEYARD HAVEN – There was an armed robbery of a bank on Martha’s Vineyard Thursday morning. Tisbury Police posted that the robbery had occurred at the Rockland Trust on Edgartown-Vineyard Haven Road. According to reports, 3 males entered the bank with firearms and tied up the bank employees. They then made off with an undetermined amount of cash in one of the teller’s vehicles. The vehicle was found abandoned a short time later. Island and State Police as well as the FBI are all on scene or responding to investigate the incident and search for the suspects. As a precaution, island schools were placed on lockdown. No injuries were reported.
fallriverreporter.com

24-year-old woman who abandoned her young dog in Bristol County sentenced

A 24-year-old woman who admitted to abandoning her young Chihuahua in Massachusetts this year has received her punishment. Dominique Scott of Pawtucket was sentenced to two years of probation. She saw her case continued without a finding if she completes a class for people that are charged with animal cruelty, and she does not own any pets while on probation.
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
bpdnews.com

Officers Recover a Loaded Firearm and Arrest One Suspect

At about 9:59 PM, on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, officers assigned to District E-13 (Jamaica Plain), made an onsite firearm arrest of Kyeshawn Avant, 22, of Dorchester, while in the area of Lamartine Street in Boston. Officers were patrolling the area on foot, when they observed a group of males...
BOSTON, MA
ABC6.com

New Bedford woman found not competent to stand murder trial

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — A New Bedford woman charged with murder has been found not competent to stand trial. Chelsea Pimentel, 34, was arrested in connection to the killing of 62-year-old Kevin Stoughton earlier this year. On March 28, New Bedford police conducted a wellness check at an...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
ABC6.com

Report reveals 26 murders linked to domestic violence in span of 4 years

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A Rhode Island Coalition Against Domestic Violence report Thursday found that there were 26 murders associated with domestic violence between 2016 and 2020. The report revealed that of the 26 homicides, 21 of the deaths involved “perpetrators who killed their intimate partners, or killed bystanders...
PROVIDENCE, RI
capecod.com

Updated: Elderly woman missing in Harwich found safe

HARWICH – There was a large search underway for a missing elderly woman in Harwich Wednesday morning The woman went missing from the Miles Street / Bank Street area between 3 AM and 6 AM. She had been described as approximately 5’2”, 142 lbs. last seen wearing a black coat, black or brown slippers and carrying a tote bag and black purse. The Cape Cod Regional Tech Rescue Team was called out to assist in the search.
HARWICH, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy