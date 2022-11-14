Read full article on original website
Brandon Pono
3d ago
you needed that many police departments to bust a guy with a couple hundred dollars in his pocket
4
NECN
Man Charged in 1994 Attleboro Rape, Latest Arrest in Push to Test Old Rape Kits
A 48-year-old man was arrested Tuesday in a 1994 unsolved rape case out of Attleboro, Massachusetts, the Bristol County District Attorney's Office announced. This is the latest arrest Bristol County prosecutors have announced resulting from their initiative to test a backlog of over 1,000 sexual assault kits that were never fully tested.
newbedfordguide.com
Untested rape kit leads to arrest of 48-year old man in 1994 Attleboro rape
“Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn’s Untested Rape Kit Initiative has resulted in another arrest connected to a decades old case involving a previously untested rape kit. Eduardo Mendez, 48, was apprehended Tuesday night in New York City on an arrest warrant issued by our office for the...
Turnto10.com
Man charged in 1994 rape of woman in Attleboro
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WJAR) — Police arrested a man accused of raping a woman in Attleboro in 1994 after a previously untested rape kit linked him to the crime, the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office announced on Thursday. Authorities arrested Eduardo Mendez, 48, nearly three decades after the...
ABC6.com
Providence man to serve 6 years in prison on drug, gun charges
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A Providence man has been sentenced to serve six years in prison on drug and gun charges. Johnny Taveras, 27, pleaded to trafficking fentanyl and illegally possessing a handgun with a large capacity magazine following his arrest earlier this year. In February, officers searched Tavera’s...
capecod.com
Updated 5 PM: Armed bank robbery reported on Martha’s Vineyard
VINEYARD HAVEN – There was an armed robbery of a bank on Martha’s Vineyard Thursday morning. Tisbury Police posted that the robbery had occurred at the Rockland Trust on Edgartown-Vineyard Haven Road. According to reports, 3 males entered the bank with firearms and tied up the bank employees. They then made off with an undetermined amount of cash in one of the teller’s vehicles. The vehicle was found abandoned a short time later. Island and State Police as well as the FBI are all on scene or responding to investigate the incident and search for the suspects. As a precaution, island schools were placed on lockdown. No injuries were reported.
fallriverreporter.com
24-year-old woman who abandoned her young dog in Bristol County sentenced
A 24-year-old woman who admitted to abandoning her young Chihuahua in Massachusetts this year has received her punishment. Dominique Scott of Pawtucket was sentenced to two years of probation. She saw her case continued without a finding if she completes a class for people that are charged with animal cruelty, and she does not own any pets while on probation.
Suspicious antisemitic packages found in North Providence
Detectives are making headway in their search for who scattered dozens of packages containing racially charged messages throughout a Warwick neighborhood.
ABC6.com
New York man found guilty of murdering 54-year-old Pawtucket woman in 2020
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A man from New York was found guilty Tuesday of the murder of a 54-year-old Pawtucket woman in 2020 on New Year’s Day. Jack Doherty, 26, of Albany, was found guilty of murder in the killing Cheryl Smith on Jan. 1, 202o, at her home on Baxter Street in Pawtucket.
bpdnews.com
Officers Recover a Loaded Firearm and Arrest One Suspect
At about 9:59 PM, on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, officers assigned to District E-13 (Jamaica Plain), made an onsite firearm arrest of Kyeshawn Avant, 22, of Dorchester, while in the area of Lamartine Street in Boston. Officers were patrolling the area on foot, when they observed a group of males...
ABC6.com
New Bedford woman found not competent to stand murder trial
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — A New Bedford woman charged with murder has been found not competent to stand trial. Chelsea Pimentel, 34, was arrested in connection to the killing of 62-year-old Kevin Stoughton earlier this year. On March 28, New Bedford police conducted a wellness check at an...
Car slams into Pawtucket building after crash
The incident occurred around 1 a.m. at the intersection of Broadway and Central Avenue.
Providence police officer acquitted of assault charge
The judge found Jeann Lugo's actions were not unreasonable, saying they were in line with keeping public order and therefore justified.
ABC6.com
Report reveals 26 murders linked to domestic violence in span of 4 years
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A Rhode Island Coalition Against Domestic Violence report Thursday found that there were 26 murders associated with domestic violence between 2016 and 2020. The report revealed that of the 26 homicides, 21 of the deaths involved “perpetrators who killed their intimate partners, or killed bystanders...
Worcester Man Accused Of Breaking Into Cars Adds Several Gun Charges: DA
A 38-year-old Worchester man faces a laundry list of charges after police say they caught him breaking into cars in the Jamaica Plain neighborhood of Boston earlier this month. Antoine Robinson is charged with breaking and entering, carrying a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm, carrying a gun without a...
Providence police investigating shooting
Police were called to a parking lot on Charles Street and found a man inside a car suffering from a gunshot wound.
2 juveniles crash stolen car in Providence
Two juveniles in a stolen car caused a three-car crash overnight in Providence.
capecod.com
Updated: Elderly woman missing in Harwich found safe
HARWICH – There was a large search underway for a missing elderly woman in Harwich Wednesday morning The woman went missing from the Miles Street / Bank Street area between 3 AM and 6 AM. She had been described as approximately 5’2”, 142 lbs. last seen wearing a black coat, black or brown slippers and carrying a tote bag and black purse. The Cape Cod Regional Tech Rescue Team was called out to assist in the search.
Dealer tied to $1.1M cash in Enfield gets 10 years in prison
A man who met with two associates near an Enfield apartment not long before law enforcement officers searched it and seized $1.1 million in cash was sentenced last week to 10 years in federal prison for large-scale cocaine dealing, U.S. Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery announced. DEFENDANT: Angel Luis Rodriguez, 45,...
fallriverreporter.com
New York man convicted in RI shooting death of Cheryl Smith after plan to kill whoever opened door
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Attorney General Peter F. Neronha announced Wednesday that a New York man has been found guilty in Providence County Superior Court of the 2020 murder of 54-year-old Cheryl Smith in Pawtucket on New Year’s Day. On Tuesday, following the conclusion of an eight-day jury trial...
Man charged in 2018 police-involved shooting gets 10 years
Serge Andre, 33, was found guilty of several crimes last week, including assault and battery on a police officer with an attempt to disarm, assault with a dangerous weapon, and attempted breaking and entering.
