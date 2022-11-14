ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
invisiblepeople.tv

Armed Men Patrol Authorized Homeless Encampment in Montana

Does it Really Take 7 Men with Guns and Tactical Gear to Measure a Tent?. Over the summer, an authorized campsite in Missoula, MT, was regularly patrolled by groups of men from Rogers International, a private security firm contracted with the city. The primary function of this patrol is to...
MISSOULA, MT
Newstalk KGVO

Missoula Grocery Store Needs Your Help Finding Their Carts

Orange Street Food Farm needs your help, Missoula. It seems to be missing some shopping carts and they need them back. With the Thanksgiving shopping rush getting ready to happen, they are going to need all of their carts. This is where you come in Missoula: keep your eyes peeled for the bright orange carts. If you can help them get some back you will get a chance at a reward.
MISSOULA, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Why Car Washes Are Still Important In Montana Winter

"Why even bother?" I hear, as the snow falls in the daytime, freezes to your hood overnight, and sits there abetted by the outside Montana temperatures well below freezing. Why bother washing your car at all? Aren't you going to waste money, or water, or time?. You can look at...
MONTANA STATE
94.9 KYSS FM

Missoula’s 28th Annual Guerilla Drive Is Happening Now

The 28th Annual Guerrilla Turkey Drive is on now. We are asking for your help again this year with donations of turkeys and money. You can drop off your donations at 3250 South Reserve before Friday November 18th. We want to thank our partners this year, Missoula Electric Cooperative, Decker Truck Lines, and KPAX-TV.
MISSOULA, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Montana Special Olympics Are Staying Busy This Winter

The Montana Special Olympics are staying busy this winter season with events planned through the end of this year and the beginning of next year. I have had the honor of being a part of Special Olympics events in the past and I continue to look forward to helping out these amazing athletes whenever I can. They have a some events planned in the upcoming months.
MISSOULA, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

The Best Stores to Pamper Your Pooch in Missoula

I've lived with doggie glitter all over the house. It weaves itself into every fiber of carpet, couch and car backseat. It gets on the bathroom floor, the living room floor, the top of the ceiling fan (?) and all over every square inch of every piece of clothing you own. My Lord, it's glorious. Here's a picture of the all-time heavyweight champion of shedding at my ex-girlfriend's house: Sarge (as shown 2 months old.)
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Humane Society of Western Montana to provide vaccine clinic

MISSOULA, MT — The Humane Society of Western Montana is providing a donation-based dog and cat vaccine clinic to prevent the spread of Parvo and other preventable diseases at the Missoula County Fairgrounds in Building 9 from noon to 3 p.m. this Saturday. HSWM is hosting the walk-in clinic...
MISSOULA COUNTY, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Amazing Places to Eat in Missoula That Aren’t Downtown

OK, we've established that visiting Missoula is on the bucket list for people from the west coast. Seems simple enough, pack up and hit Interstate 90. Once you see the signs for the Missoula offramps, hit the Orange Street exit and see where your palate takes you. You're going to want some real food after subsisting on gas station gutbombs for a few hundred miles.
MISSOULA, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Early Western Montana quake wakes up Ravalli, St. Ignatius

Ravalli and St. Ignatius residents were rattled awake this morning by another earthquake, the second to be recorded along a fault line north of Ravalli this fall. Initial readings from the U.S. Geological Survey showed the quake at a 3.7 magnitude, with the epicenter at a depth of 7.4 miles under the hills northeast of Ravalli and southwest of St. Ignatius. The quake happened at 6:47 this morning.
SAINT IGNATIUS, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

This Giant Montana Gingerbread House Is Made Of Recycled Material

"Reduce, reuse, recycle" was the mantra they taught kids like me in elementary school. It was a chant they made us memorize, it's indelibly burned into my memory. Buy what you need, repurpose it if possible, recycle it when you can. I remember Saturday mornings when my Dad would load up the garbage and recycle bins with last-minute aluminum foil balls and cans, my brother & I would take them to the curb. Reduce, reuse, recycle.
MISSOULA, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

94.9 KYSS FM

Missoula, MT
5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

94.9 KYSS plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy