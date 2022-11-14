Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Missoula Noise Law. How Loud And Early Is Too Loud And Early?
Have you ever had an annoying neighbor that has to mow the lawn 3 times a week at the crack of dawn? Have you ever wondered what the law is about early noise in Missoula? Let's get into it. Here is the setup. For the past few months, a huge...
invisiblepeople.tv
Armed Men Patrol Authorized Homeless Encampment in Montana
Does it Really Take 7 Men with Guns and Tactical Gear to Measure a Tent?. Over the summer, an authorized campsite in Missoula, MT, was regularly patrolled by groups of men from Rogers International, a private security firm contracted with the city. The primary function of this patrol is to...
Woman Throws Fentanyl Pills in the Snow in Front of Missoula Police
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On November 14, 2022, a Missoula Police Department officer was patrolling near a casino on Brooks Street when he observed a vehicle parked in the lot with a female in the driver’s seat. The officer saw the female enter the casino at around 1:45 a.m.
Missoula Grocery Store Needs Your Help Finding Their Carts
Orange Street Food Farm needs your help, Missoula. It seems to be missing some shopping carts and they need them back. With the Thanksgiving shopping rush getting ready to happen, they are going to need all of their carts. This is where you come in Missoula: keep your eyes peeled for the bright orange carts. If you can help them get some back you will get a chance at a reward.
Montana Highway Patrol Urges Planning for Next Winter Snowstorm
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - With the first real taste of winter driving behind us, the Montana Highway Patrol is asking Missoula area drivers to take stock of how they fared in the snow. Public Information Officer Sergeant Jay Nelson spoke to KGVO News about the sheer number of crashes...
Why Car Washes Are Still Important In Montana Winter
"Why even bother?" I hear, as the snow falls in the daytime, freezes to your hood overnight, and sits there abetted by the outside Montana temperatures well below freezing. Why bother washing your car at all? Aren't you going to waste money, or water, or time?. You can look at...
Missoula’s 28th Annual Guerilla Drive Is Happening Now
The 28th Annual Guerrilla Turkey Drive is on now. We are asking for your help again this year with donations of turkeys and money. You can drop off your donations at 3250 South Reserve before Friday November 18th. We want to thank our partners this year, Missoula Electric Cooperative, Decker Truck Lines, and KPAX-TV.
Montana Special Olympics Are Staying Busy This Winter
The Montana Special Olympics are staying busy this winter season with events planned through the end of this year and the beginning of next year. I have had the honor of being a part of Special Olympics events in the past and I continue to look forward to helping out these amazing athletes whenever I can. They have a some events planned in the upcoming months.
Fairfield Sun Times
4.2 Earthquake reportedly rattles Missoula
MISSOULA, MT - A 3.7 earthquake reportedly rattled Missoula early Wednesday morning.
The Best Stores to Pamper Your Pooch in Missoula
I've lived with doggie glitter all over the house. It weaves itself into every fiber of carpet, couch and car backseat. It gets on the bathroom floor, the living room floor, the top of the ceiling fan (?) and all over every square inch of every piece of clothing you own. My Lord, it's glorious. Here's a picture of the all-time heavyweight champion of shedding at my ex-girlfriend's house: Sarge (as shown 2 months old.)
Missoula housing supply climbs, more homes to choose from in 6 neighborhoods
You'll still have to do a lot of looking to find a home in Missoula. And you'll be paying more than a year ago. But the Missoula Organization of REALTORS says six neighborhoods now have a "normal" supply of homes for sale, which is a significant change since last spring.
NBCMontana
Humane Society of Western Montana to provide vaccine clinic
MISSOULA, MT — The Humane Society of Western Montana is providing a donation-based dog and cat vaccine clinic to prevent the spread of Parvo and other preventable diseases at the Missoula County Fairgrounds in Building 9 from noon to 3 p.m. this Saturday. HSWM is hosting the walk-in clinic...
Montana AG Has Show and Tell with Fentanyl Reversal Kit
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Radio is not a visual medium, however, Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen was in Missoula on Wednesday and brought the new ‘Opioid Reversal Kit’ into the KGVO Talk Back studio to emphasize the seriousness of the fentanyl crisis in Montana. “The last couple...
Montana Pup Could Bring Boundless Energy to Your Barn This Winter
If you've been getting lonely on the ranch, or even your "spread" in town, we may have found the perfect companion. Meet Esme, who stopped by the studios for a visit for "Take Me Home Tuesday", where we feature some of the pets up for adoption at the Humane Society of Western Montana shelter in Missoula.
City Councilor Says $75,000 Study ‘Uses Racism to Fight Racism’
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Ward Six Missoula City Councilor Sandra Vasecka has been communicating with KGVO News on a regular basis about her opinions regarding actions by the council that she finds concerning. On Wednesday, following the City Council’s Committee of the Whole, Vasecka pointed out a $75,000 study...
Amazing Places to Eat in Missoula That Aren’t Downtown
OK, we've established that visiting Missoula is on the bucket list for people from the west coast. Seems simple enough, pack up and hit Interstate 90. Once you see the signs for the Missoula offramps, hit the Orange Street exit and see where your palate takes you. You're going to want some real food after subsisting on gas station gutbombs for a few hundred miles.
Montana Animal Shelter Needs Your Old Cooler…For the Kitties
Winter is here, and we are slowly getting acclimated to the long cold nights and frigid winds. But, as we sit in our heated homes enjoying hot cocoa, there are animals and pets outside roaming the frozen wasteland. Montana is no different than much of the rest of the country....
Missoula To Bozeman: Must Stop Places On The Way To A Griz Win
So you're heading over from Missoula to Bozeman to catch the brawl of The Wild and the ESPN college game of the week. Well, you should probably take your time and check out some of the "must-visit" Montana places on the way. Whether you are taking the quick interstate route...
Early Western Montana quake wakes up Ravalli, St. Ignatius
Ravalli and St. Ignatius residents were rattled awake this morning by another earthquake, the second to be recorded along a fault line north of Ravalli this fall. Initial readings from the U.S. Geological Survey showed the quake at a 3.7 magnitude, with the epicenter at a depth of 7.4 miles under the hills northeast of Ravalli and southwest of St. Ignatius. The quake happened at 6:47 this morning.
This Giant Montana Gingerbread House Is Made Of Recycled Material
"Reduce, reuse, recycle" was the mantra they taught kids like me in elementary school. It was a chant they made us memorize, it's indelibly burned into my memory. Buy what you need, repurpose it if possible, recycle it when you can. I remember Saturday mornings when my Dad would load up the garbage and recycle bins with last-minute aluminum foil balls and cans, my brother & I would take them to the curb. Reduce, reuse, recycle.
94.9 KYSS FM
Missoula, MT
5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
94.9 KYSS plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0