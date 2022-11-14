ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Can ‘She Said’ Find an Audience Outside of Big Cities Where Harvey Weinstein Went on Trial?

The forecast for Universal’s journalism thriller shows how hard it is at the box office for films about challenging topics. While Disney/Marvel’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” is expected to dominate the box office in its second weekend, it will face off against a pair of mature original films, Universal’s “She Said” and Searchlight’s “The Menu.” For “She Said” in particular, the box office forecast shows how difficult it is for films tackling difficult real-life subjects to find a foothold among audiences.
