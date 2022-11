In Week 10, the Green Bay Packers rallied from a 14-point fourth quarter deficit to defeat the Dallas Cowboys. For all intents and purposes, it was a season-saving win and the connection that quarterback Aaron Rodgers seemed to finally find with his receivers offered a slight glimmer of hope for those who want to see Read more... The post Aaron Rodgers, Packers blasted after latest poor showing appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 21 MINUTES AGO