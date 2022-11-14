Star Trek Fan Club Beams Down To FanNation

USS Challenger Recruiting Officer Bill Schmidt, Manchester sits at a club table during the recently held FanNation event put on by the Ocean County Library at its Toms River branch. (Photo courtesy USS Challenger)

TOMS RIVER – Members of the USS Challenger once again took part in FanNation at the Toms River branch of the Ocean County Library.

This marked the eighth year for FanNation and its return to a live event after two years of virtual activities due to the COVID-19 pandemic. FanNation brings together various fandoms ranging from science fiction, to fantasy, comic books, gaming, anime and much more.

The USS Challenger is a chapter of STARFLEET, the largest and oldest Star Trek fan club in the world. Representing the chapter, based out of Ocean County, were members Bill Schmidt and Joyce Terrana, both of Manchester. Their mission was to seek out new friends in fandom and to have a good time enjoying the programming.

Manchester resident Joyce Terrana, a member of the USS Challenger smiles at a club table meeting new fans of Star Trek, science fiction and other fandoms during FanNation at the Toms River branch of the Ocean County Library. (Photo courtesy USS Challenger)

Schmidt presented a panel talk to update Star Trek fans on the latest news concerning the streaming service shows “Star Trek: Picard,” “Star Trek: Discovery,” “Star Trek: Lower Decks” and “Star Trek: Prodigy.”

He also promoted the club telling attendees to “join us in boldly going where no one has gone before – Space the final frontier with The USS Challenger. Our monthly meetings are on the first Sunday at 1 p.m. and our website is usschallenger.org. You can also find us on Facebook at USS Challenger.

“We get together regularly for meetings, parties, conventions, movie nights, community events, and of course, to talk about sci-fi, fantasy, comic books and more,” Schmidt added.

The club meets at the Seaside Heights Community Center at 1000 Bay Boulevard. You can also e-mail starfleetrecruiter4usschallenger@aol.com or call 732-575-6904 for information about the monthly meetings and other activities.