Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Blueface Arrested for Attempted MurderTruflix Network
Las Vegas witness captures green lights over casinoRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
Mecum Auctions Offers 1,000 Vehicles at Las Vegas Convention CenterDouglas PilarskiLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas witness reports 'basketball-size' light shoot up from ground levelRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
Ex-Playboy Model Takes Murder Plea DealAMY KAPLANLas Vegas, NV
Related
Raiders financial woes are preventing Josh McDaniels firing, team is 'cash poor': report
Josh McDaniels is in the midst of a disappointing first year with the Las Vegas Raiders. But there is reportedly one big reason while he will have more time to right the ship.
Stephen A. Smith: Mark Davis Gave 'The Dumbest Quote I've Ever Seen From an Owner' About Josh McDaniels
Stephen A. Smith blasts Mark Davis.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 11: How to bet Raiders-Broncos, pick
The Las Vegas Raiders head to Colorado to face off against the Denver Broncos in a Week 11 NFL matchup. The Raiders are fresh off a tear-jerking 25-20 loss to the Indianapolis Colts, while the Broncos suffered a disappointing 17-10 loss at the hands of the Tennessee Titans. Here's everything...
NBC Sports
Davante Adams: I think Josh McDaniels is doing a great job
The Raiders are looking for their third win o the season this weekend against the Broncos. But they’re also searching for answers to bigger-picture questions after falling to 2-7 with last week’s loss to the Colts. Team owner Mark Davis put out a full-throated endorsement of head coach...
Josh McDaniels Got the Dreaded ‘Vote of Confidence’
Dan wonders whether McDaniels actually has what it takes to be a head coach in the NFL.
Raiders owner Mark Davis on Josh McDaniels' status amid struggles: 'Rome was not built in a day'
Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis was questioned about head coach Josh McDaniels' status with the team considering the Raiders' 2-7 record this season.
Jerod Mayo’s not the only assistant coach that could soon leave the Patriots
Patriots linebackers coach and de facto defensive coordinator Jerod Mayo probably isn’t long for the New England Patriots, and he might not be the only assistant teams are watching.
Why Jim Irsay (Comically) Called Jeff Saturday During Patriots-Colts Game
Colts owner Jim Irsay was fired up while watching Indianapolis’ Week 9 game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium and needed to share his frustrations with someone. That someone proved to be then-NFL analyst Jeff Saturday, who was named the organization’s interim head coach a few days...
Report: Titans' Denico Autry avoided season-ending injury
The entirety of the Tennessee Titans fan base held its collective breath in Week 11 when defensive lineman Denico Autry went down with a knee injury in the third quarter. Autry took an accidental shot to his knee from Packers offensive lineman Jon Runyan, and after laying on the field for a bit was able to get up under his own power.
Comments / 0