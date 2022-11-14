ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 11: How to bet Raiders-Broncos, pick

The Las Vegas Raiders head to Colorado to face off against the Denver Broncos in a Week 11 NFL matchup. The Raiders are fresh off a tear-jerking 25-20 loss to the Indianapolis Colts, while the Broncos suffered a disappointing 17-10 loss at the hands of the Tennessee Titans. Here's everything...
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports

Davante Adams: I think Josh McDaniels is doing a great job

The Raiders are looking for their third win o the season this weekend against the Broncos. But they’re also searching for answers to bigger-picture questions after falling to 2-7 with last week’s loss to the Colts. Team owner Mark Davis put out a full-throated endorsement of head coach...
LAS VEGAS, NV

