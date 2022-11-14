She doesn't wanna pay double tax on her own house if she sells it 🤣 God I hate her. she didn't do anything for the less fortunate. all she did was give money and tax breaks to get businesses to open in disadvantaged areas. That's how they got the whole foods in Englewood. and a few years later what happened? it closed. no one wants to risk their lives travelling to even work there and they probably had too much theft and problems.
Why not? The city of Chicago screws everyone everyday just look around!How much you paying for water? Why are the streets in such bad shape? Why does gas cost more in the whole state? Why are sales taxes so high? How many red light cameras ?Notice they take one second away if a camera is on a light!
There the Democrats go again! Instead of addressing the problem of homelessness they increase taxes. Don't bother replying that the money will go to help the homeless because it never reaches them! It is the non-profit organizations and churches who feed,cloth, shelter and provide for transportation. Ask yourself where exactly the money that was budgeted went to? Government desk jockeys, useless studies, universities, none of which made one iota of difference.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
