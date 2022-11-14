ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 49

krij mo
3d ago

She doesn't wanna pay double tax on her own house if she sells it 🤣 God I hate her. she didn't do anything for the less fortunate. all she did was give money and tax breaks to get businesses to open in disadvantaged areas. That's how they got the whole foods in Englewood. and a few years later what happened? it closed. no one wants to risk their lives travelling to even work there and they probably had too much theft and problems.

Reply(13)
36
BOB
2d ago

Why not? The city of Chicago screws everyone everyday just look around!How much you paying for water? Why are the streets in such bad shape? Why does gas cost more in the whole state? Why are sales taxes so high? How many red light cameras ?Notice they take one second away if a camera is on a light!

Reply(1)
14
Mindy
2d ago

There the Democrats go again! Instead of addressing the problem of homelessness they increase taxes. Don't bother replying that the money will go to help the homeless because it never reaches them! It is the non-profit organizations and churches who feed,cloth, shelter and provide for transportation. Ask yourself where exactly the money that was budgeted went to? Government desk jockeys, useless studies, universities, none of which made one iota of difference.

Reply
11
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Chicago magazine

Mayoral Power Rankings 2023: November 2022 Update

This is Chicago magazine’s latest attempt to handicap the mayor’s race. Remember, though, at this point four years ago, nobody thought Lori Lightfoot would win, including us. For consistency’s sake, we don’t think she’ll win this time, either. 1. Chuy Garcia. Garcia knows how to...
CHICAGO, IL
blockclubchicago.org

Will Private Lot Booting Expand Citywide? Aldermen Could Decide — After Collecting Campaign Cash From Booting Company

CITY HALL — Chicago’s City Council could finally vote Wednesday on a controversial plan that would allow companies to boot cars in private parking lots citywide. The ordinance, sponsored by Ald. Ariel Reboyras (30th), would let businesses across the city hire companies to boot parking violators in their lots, regardless of the ward.
CHICAGO, IL
WSPY NEWS

Board rallies against village president and staff for property tax increase

Five Montgomery Village Board trustees agreed with peer Steve Jungermann, fighting against a five percent increase recommendation from village staff and its village president wanting a hike. In addition, here is the annual required outside audit by Jennier Martinson, CPA with Lauterbach and Amen. Just a year ago, the board...
MONTGOMERY, IL
Daily Northwestern

City Council supports fully funding pensions, motor fuel tax increase

Continuing its 2023 budget negotiations, City Council voiced support for fully funding the city’s police and fire pension debt and voted to raise Evanston’s motor fuel tax by one cent in the revised budget at Monday’s meeting. While the council has yet to approve the budget, police...
EVANSTON, IL
CBS Chicago

Lightfoot reveals plan to help fund $3.6 billion Red Line extension

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A long-awaited southern extension of the CTA Red Line gets a boost from Mayor Lori Lightfoot.The mayor wants to create a new transit tax increment financing or TIF district to provide money for the $3.6 billion extension.The city council would have to approve the taxing district.The plan already has $30 million in federal funding.The Red Line extension would run from 95th Street to 130th Street and add four new CTA train stations.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Cook County property tax bills posted online after months-long delay

CHICAGO (CBS) – Cook County property tax bills were posted online Tuesday, after months of delay.Homeowners should also get a copy of their tax bills in the mail around Dec. 1, and those bills will be due by Dec. 30. The tax bills will reflect changes to property assessments made last year.When you get the bill, you can pay it online, for free.Cook County property tax bills are coming out months late. Payment is normally due by Aug. 1. It's been a frustrating delay for county leaders and government agencies that rely on property tax revenue, such as libraries, public schools, park districts,...
COOK COUNTY, IL
Hyde Park Herald

Hairston among 25 alderpersons who missed council meetings for 'Bring Chicago Home' ordinance

Ald. Leslie Hairston (5th) missed two City Council meetings on Monday, Nov. 15, that were intended to move forward an ordinance addressing the city’s homelessness crisis. The "Bring Chicago Home" ordinance, which was introduced in 2018, would impose real estate transfer taxes on properties worth $1 million or more to pay for more city services for people without housing. A proposal to pose the ordinance to Chicago voters as a referendum in the 2023 municipal elections was being considered at Monday’s meetings, but because both failed to reach a quorum of alderpersons present, the matter was tabled.
CHICAGO, IL
25newsnow.com

Former IL Gov. Pat Quinn to announce political plans

CHICAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - After weeks of speculation, former Illinois Governor Pat Quinn will soon unveil his plans for the 2023 election cycle. Quinn, who led the state from 2009 to 2015, is expected to hold a news conference Thursday afternoon in Chicago. Before he became governor, Quinn held the Illinois Lt. Governor, state treasurer and Cook County Board of Appeals commissioner positions.
CHICAGO, IL
Axios

Tax bill sticker shock hits Chicago

The Cook County Treasurer's office yesterday posted the long-awaited property tax bills for city homeowners. Why it matters: After a three-month delay and ugly politics, many local homeowners will pay more taxes — and, in some cases, way more. By the numbers: We analyzed bills in selected neighborhoods, including:
CHICAGO, IL
oakpark.com

More than 45K properties in County’s delinquent sale

To prevent properties from being offered for auction at the Cook County Tax Sale that runs Nov. 15-18, Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas is urging 45,088 property owners to pay their delinquent bills. Properties with unpaid 2020 property taxes (due in 2021) will be offered at the sale. The total...
COOK COUNTY, IL
fox32chicago.com

Groups call on Pritzker administration to suspend Damen Silos sale

CHICAGO - Some environmental and community groups are calling on the Pritzker administration to suspend the sale of the Damen Silos. The 23.4-acre property is a collection of grain elevators that the State of Illinois has owned since 1928. The buyer operates a fleet for waste hauling and off-site storage.
CHICAGO, IL
Injustice Watch

Cook County judges are violating the SAFE-T Act’s electronic monitoring reforms

Every day, about 3,500 of our neighbors in Cook County are forced to live with a GPS monitor strapped to their ankle that tracks their every movement. They are forbidden by court order from stepping outside their home without permission. This kind of extreme surveillance and control is imposed by judges on people awaiting trial — who are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
COOK COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Illinois Man charged with COVID-19 relief fraud

CHICAGO (WMBD)– Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced charges against a Cook County man for collecting government assistance using stolen identities. Kaquanice Larry, 27, of Mt. Prospect was arraigned in Will County with the following,. Identity theft, a Class 1 felony punishable by up to 15 years in prison. Theft...
COOK COUNTY, IL
cbtnews.com

FTC returns $9.8 million to Napleton Automotive Group customers impacted by discriminatory practices

In April of this year, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and the State of Illinois filed a complaint against Napleton, a sizable multi-state auto dealer group based in Illinois, for charging customers illegal junk fees for unnecessary “add-ons” and for charging Black customers disproportionately more for financing. The lawsuit claimed that Napleton employees charged consumers for services, including paint protection, gap insurance, and extended warranties that they did not request. Consumers were forced to pay hundreds to thousands of dollars in illegal junk fees.
ILLINOIS STATE
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Hammond increases contribution to Bank Calumet building project

The redevelopment of Downtown Hammond's Bank Calumet building continues to move ahead, but costs are going up. "The rehab started in September and is moving forward quickly, of around 100 market rate residential units in this nine-story building," said city council member Janet Venecz during Monday's council meeting. But the...
HAMMOND, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy