GAMINGbible

Netflix's most-watched series already cancelled and left on cliffhanger

There are few feelings worse than getting really into a new TV series, only to see it get cancelled before reaching its conclusion. Fans of Netflix’s Fate: The Winx Saga (the live-action adaptation of the animated Nickelodeon show, Winx Club) were left incredibly disappointed recently when it was announced that the series is over for good, despite being left on a huge cliffhanger at the end of season two.
IGN

The Apology - Exclusive Trailer

Twenty years after the disappearance of her daughter, recovering alcoholic Darlene Hagen (Anna Gunn) is preparing to host her family's Christmas celebration with her best friend Gretchen (Janeane Garofalo). Late Christmas Eve, Darlene's estranged ex-brother-in-law, Jack (Linus Roache) arrives unannounced, bearing nostalgic gifts and a heavy secret. Soon, Darlene finds herself caught between reason and ruthless instinct. Trapped together by a dangerous storm, a battle of wits escalates to a violent game of revenge. From writer-director Alison Star Locke, The Apology will open in n theaters and stream simultaneously on Shudder and AMC+ on December 16, 2022.
IGN

Escape From New York Reboot Coming From Scream Directors

The team behind Paramount's successful Scream reboot are reportedly targeting another dormant franchise: John Carpenter's Escape From New York. Deadline reports that Radio Silence, which consists of filmmakers Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, Tyler Gillett, and Chad Villelle. Carpenter will serve as the film's executive producer. No word on the reboot's approach, nor...
IGN

Why Is Riri Williams Treated Like an Infinity Stone McGuffin in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever?

Full spoilers follow for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is now in theaters, and the much-anticipated sequel had many roles it needed to fill. It had to be the next blockbuster installment in one of Marvel’s most important franchises, a touching tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman, and a launchpad for the next phase of the ongoing MCU saga. Not only does it introduce Namor and the people of Talokan, as well as lay groundwork for the MCU’s version of mutants, but it also introduces the latest in a long line of young, up-and-coming superheroes that have been popping up across Phase 4: Riri Williams, known in the comics as Ironheart, who will be appearing in her own spin-off series on Disney+ in 2023.
IGN

Fede Alvarez's Alien Movie Appears to Have Found Its Star As Project Gains Momentum

Fede Alvarez's upcoming Alien movie may have found the next brave soul going head-to-head with a Xenomorph. According to Deadline, Cailee Spaeny is in talks to star in the next Allien movie, following in the tradition of Sigourney Weaver, Noomi Rapace, and Katherine Waterston who have all starred in Alien movies over the years.
IGN

Strange World - Official 'Our Son is On Your Ship' Clip

As Searcher Clade (voiced by Jake Gyllenhaal) explores a mysterious area, he soon discovers there are a couple of stowaways aboard his ship. Watch how it all unfolds in this clip from Strange World. The upcoming animated movie also features the voice talents of Dennis Quaid, Jaboukie Young-White, Gabrielle Union, and Lucy Liu.
IGN

1899 Season 1 Review: Episodes 1-6

1899 premieres Nov. 17 on Netflix. Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar, the creators of the Netflix series Dark, return with 1899, a dense, creepy, and absorbing mystery/thriller about two ships, The Kerberos and The Prometheus, passing in the night and then what happens after. While this series is essentially a supernatural thriller, it’s also a gripping ensemble drama featuring a large cast of international actors who bring to life more than a dozen tantalizing stories that draw you in and keep you guessing. While darker and more openly weird than Lost, 1899 is the spiritual cousin to that landmark series and will appeal to that fandom, or anyone who wants to be swept away for one hell of a ride.

