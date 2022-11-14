Read full article on original website
Related
The Most Popular Shows On Netflix Right Now Besides 'The Crown'
A beloved competition show and a new docuseries are also trending on the streaming service.
Hallmark Channel Actor Michael Kopsa Dead at 66
Actor Michael Kopsa had died at age 66. He appeared in numerous Hallmark Channel movies, as well as 'Fringe' and episodes of 'iZombie,' 'The X-Files,' and other shows.
"Will and Grace" Star Dies
Greg Hernandez (Creative Commons) Sad news coming out of Hollywood on Monday morning with word that Leslie Jordan, the famed actor, singer and comedian, has died at 67, according to Variety.
Netflix's most-watched series already cancelled and left on cliffhanger
There are few feelings worse than getting really into a new TV series, only to see it get cancelled before reaching its conclusion. Fans of Netflix’s Fate: The Winx Saga (the live-action adaptation of the animated Nickelodeon show, Winx Club) were left incredibly disappointed recently when it was announced that the series is over for good, despite being left on a huge cliffhanger at the end of season two.
Which TV Shows Are Renewed, Which Are Canceled in 2022-2023? Get the Status of Your Favorite Series
Who’s on the TV chopping block? Us Weekly will continue to track every show renewal and cancelation for the 2022-2023 season right here, so bookmark this page now. The TV gods have smiled down upon the One Chicago universe with NBC renewing Dick Wolf’s Chicago Fire, Chicago Med and Chicago P.D. in 2020 with three-year […]
IGN
The Apology - Exclusive Trailer
Twenty years after the disappearance of her daughter, recovering alcoholic Darlene Hagen (Anna Gunn) is preparing to host her family's Christmas celebration with her best friend Gretchen (Janeane Garofalo). Late Christmas Eve, Darlene's estranged ex-brother-in-law, Jack (Linus Roache) arrives unannounced, bearing nostalgic gifts and a heavy secret. Soon, Darlene finds herself caught between reason and ruthless instinct. Trapped together by a dangerous storm, a battle of wits escalates to a violent game of revenge. From writer-director Alison Star Locke, The Apology will open in n theaters and stream simultaneously on Shudder and AMC+ on December 16, 2022.
IGN
Escape From New York Reboot Coming From Scream Directors
The team behind Paramount's successful Scream reboot are reportedly targeting another dormant franchise: John Carpenter's Escape From New York. Deadline reports that Radio Silence, which consists of filmmakers Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, Tyler Gillett, and Chad Villelle. Carpenter will serve as the film's executive producer. No word on the reboot's approach, nor...
IGN
Why Is Riri Williams Treated Like an Infinity Stone McGuffin in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever?
Full spoilers follow for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is now in theaters, and the much-anticipated sequel had many roles it needed to fill. It had to be the next blockbuster installment in one of Marvel’s most important franchises, a touching tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman, and a launchpad for the next phase of the ongoing MCU saga. Not only does it introduce Namor and the people of Talokan, as well as lay groundwork for the MCU’s version of mutants, but it also introduces the latest in a long line of young, up-and-coming superheroes that have been popping up across Phase 4: Riri Williams, known in the comics as Ironheart, who will be appearing in her own spin-off series on Disney+ in 2023.
IGN
Fede Alvarez's Alien Movie Appears to Have Found Its Star As Project Gains Momentum
Fede Alvarez's upcoming Alien movie may have found the next brave soul going head-to-head with a Xenomorph. According to Deadline, Cailee Spaeny is in talks to star in the next Allien movie, following in the tradition of Sigourney Weaver, Noomi Rapace, and Katherine Waterston who have all starred in Alien movies over the years.
'Jeopardy!' lost points with fans after this 'unnecessarily morbid' clue
Fans were not happy when Sunday's episode of 'Celebrity Jeopardy!' referenced Brian Laundrie, the killer of Gabby Petito. Neither was Laundrie's family.
IGN
Does Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Feature The MCU’s Best Cameo? | IGN Live Spoilercast
SPOILER WARNING! Anything’s possible in the Marvel Cinematic Universe these days. Our Spoilercast crew breaks down one of Wakanda Forever’s most interesting moments.
IGN
Strange World - Official 'Our Son is On Your Ship' Clip
As Searcher Clade (voiced by Jake Gyllenhaal) explores a mysterious area, he soon discovers there are a couple of stowaways aboard his ship. Watch how it all unfolds in this clip from Strange World. The upcoming animated movie also features the voice talents of Dennis Quaid, Jaboukie Young-White, Gabrielle Union, and Lucy Liu.
IGN
Spider-Man: Freshman Year and Other Animation Projects in Jeopardy Following Alleged Marvel Studios Layoffs
New reports have been circulating about Disney laying off employees from Marvel Studios' animation department. The new department was created to focus on animation projects, which were first announced a few years ago. So far, shows like the Season 1 of What If...? and I am Groot have been the only projects that has seen the light of day.
‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Premiere Ratings: How Many People Watched?
Yellowstone knocked it out of the ballpark… again! Variety reports that the Season 5 two-episode premiere drew in 8.8 million viewers on Paramount Network, compared to the 8 million total viewers from last year, which was a 104% increase from Season 3. When factoring broadcasts on Paramount, CMT, TV...
IGN
1899 Season 1 Review: Episodes 1-6
1899 premieres Nov. 17 on Netflix. Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar, the creators of the Netflix series Dark, return with 1899, a dense, creepy, and absorbing mystery/thriller about two ships, The Kerberos and The Prometheus, passing in the night and then what happens after. While this series is essentially a supernatural thriller, it’s also a gripping ensemble drama featuring a large cast of international actors who bring to life more than a dozen tantalizing stories that draw you in and keep you guessing. While darker and more openly weird than Lost, 1899 is the spiritual cousin to that landmark series and will appeal to that fandom, or anyone who wants to be swept away for one hell of a ride.
IGN
The Gimmick: A Hyper-Violent Mashup of Pro Wrestling and Superheroes
There's a lot of overlap in the Venn diagram between superhero comic book readers and pro wrestling fans, and that's the target audience for The Gimmick. This upcoming Ahoy Comics series mashes up both genres to create a violent, darkly comedic tale right out of a Coen Bros. movie. The...
Comments / 0