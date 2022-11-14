ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Morrissey abruptly walks off stage after 30 minutes, and California fans are fuming

By Brooke Baitinger
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tYP74_0jAhyM1N00

UPDATE: Morrissey’s upcoming release for his new studio album “Bonfire of Teenagers,” originally scheduled for February, has been delayed . The rock singer described the situation as “Bonfire Unlit” on his website in the Nov. 14 update.

The original story is below.

Morrissey fans are upset the musician abruptly canceled a show after performing only a handful of songs in California.

The rock singer ended his concert at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles about 30 minutes into the set on Saturday, Nov. 12, KTLA reported.

He did not explain as he walked off stage. After a few moments of stunned silence, a band member apologized and told audience members the show would not go on, video posted to social media shows.

“Sorry, but due to unforeseen circumstances, the show is not going to continue. Very sorry. We’ll see you next time. Apologies,” videos show the band member saying.

The crowd booed and yelled at the announcement, videos show.

It was the second show of Morrissey’s U.S. tour, Spin reported. And it was the last show on the Greek Theatre’s calendar for the year, as the venue does not reopen until April.

A notice on the theater’s website states the concert was “ postponed to a TBD date ,” and asked fans to monitor the website for further information.

Morrissey also posted a brief message on his Instagram account.

“Thank you for coming out last night, LA. We love you and are grateful for your support. Please stand by for further announcements coming shortly,” he said on Instagram.

Some fans speculated Morrissey ended the show because he was “too cold” in LA’s 50-degree weather.

He commented on the temperature before leaving the microphone, Datebook reported.

“As I think you know, it’s extremely cold,” he said, according to the news outlet. “Can you tell? I can. However, we will steam on. Where to? Who knows.”

Fans commiserated about the experience on social media.

“Summary of Morrissey concert: he came out ... smoked a cig on stage, sang 5 songs, and then ended the concert. My mom WARNED ME,” one fan wrote. “Mans is a CARICATURE OF HIMSELF,” they added.

Others told the user they were lucky to experience a canceled Morrissey show where the singer showed up.

“It’s not a true Morrissey concert unless he cancels,” they wrote.

Surging floodwaters cancel Halsey concert in ‘unreal’ scene at MD venue, videos show

‘Worst concert experience ever.’ Garth Brooks shows in Missouri labeled a ‘nightmare’

Post Malone declared two fans married ‘in the eyes of space’ onstage at Seattle show

Comments / 35

Brett Mastema
3d ago

Well, you know stuff happens sometimes and since the article doesnt share what the axtual reason was, it kinda is messed up to assume the reason was his ego or worthy of the irritation of fans.I was at a tori amos concert once early in her career which a large amount of the audience seemed to not be fans of more than a couple songs because they weren't very nice, she just got up and walked off and 20 min later people said the show was over.

Reply(4)
6
David Winters
2d ago

People say that he sucks, bad performer, etc…but they still shell out 300 bucks to see his concert. Who are the fools. It is better to donate the 300 dollars to a local charity.

Reply
2
Hokela
3d ago

But, did he hold his finger to his mouth with one hand and then hold the mic up and DROP with his other, because that’s worth a ticket.

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iheart.com

Green Day Confirms They've Been Recording New Studio Album

Green Day confirmed they've been working on a new studio album this year. NME reported that the trio, who released their 13th record in 2020, recently documented their time on the road in a new TikTok post. The clip shows behind-the-scenes footage of the band along with some live performances....
FLORIDA STATE
iheart.com

Video: 'Time Traveler' Spotted in Crowd at 1977 Elvis Concert

A crowd shot from one of Elvis Presley's final concerts shows what some suspect could be a time traveler in the form of a woman holding a modern-day cell phone. The odd scene was reportedly discovered by a Reddit user who noticed the peculiar moment while watching a 1977 CBS special which featured some of the King of Rock and Roll's final performances in June of that year. During the program, as Elvis begins singing "Don't be Cruel," he tosses one of his trademark scarves into the crowd. When the camera briefly pans to his adoring fans attempting to catch it, a woman can be seen holding a rather curious black rectangular object with a small silvery square that bears an uncanny resemblance to a cell phone.
Popculture

Rock Band Cancels Tour Dates After Multiple Members Quit

Fever 333 have canceled all of their upcoming tour dates amid a major shakeup for the popular rock back. Frontman Jason Aalon Butler announced that all live shows will be paused for the foreseeable future on Saturday, just weeks after the band dwindled from a trio to just a single member after both guitarist Stephen Harrison and drummer Aric Improta quit.
Rolling Stone

Right After Takeoff’s Death, Gruesome Videos Spread Like Wildfire

By many accounts, Takeoff was an innocent bystander who lost his life in a random instance of violence after a quarrel at a party in Houston early Tuesday morning. The shock of discovering that the beloved member of the Atlanta rap group Migos lost his life so senselessly at just 28-year-old becomes all the more tragic in light of the explicit footage of his last moments spread across the internet. In one clip, you can hear his groupmate and uncle, Quavo, cry out in distress over his nephew’s death. Shortly after, his wails became a trending topic.  The beauty of...
HOUSTON, TX
TMZ.com

Alicia Keys Not Performing at Takeoff's Memorial

1:37 PM PT -- A rep for Alicia Keys tells us she will not be performing. We're told she was invited, but is unable to attend -- as a guest or performer -- due to a scheduling conflict. Alicia Keys is performing at Takeoff's memorial service this week ... TMZ...
ATLANTA, GA
OK! Magazine

Ooh La La! Scout Willis Bares It All On Stage While Performing Sultry Dance For Halloween

Scout Willis left nothing to the imagination during a recent Halloween celebration. On Tuesday, November 1, the famous offspring shared a video to Instagram of herself on stage performing a spooky striptease for the crowd. "Guess who won the costume contest?" Willis, who was dressed in a sparkly silver costume complete with a star crown, penned alongside the blurry footage of her sultry dance moves during the night out. 'THEY KNOW HE'S FADING': BRUCE WILLIS 'MADE TRUCES' WITH HIS FAMILY AS DEMENTIA FEARS PLAGUE THE FATHER-OF-FIVEThe actress seemed to not have a care in the world after coming under fire...
Popculture

Metal Band Involved in Serious Rollover Crash

The quartet musicians who make up American metalcore band Silent Planet are recovering, and counting their blessings, after they were involved in a rollover accident in Nevada earlier this month. As the band headed out on tour, and after just a single show, their van rolled down a snowy embankment and landed upside down on the side of the road, resulting in one band member being rushed to the hospital.
NEVADA STATE
Newsweek

Watch Hilarious Moment Dachshund Takes Himself to Bed at 8pm: 'Hard Life'

Million people have watched the hilarious moment a dachshund takes himself off to bed. Dog owner, Tilde Anderson, who uses the handle @noodletheminisausage, posted a video of her long-haired dachshund, seen slowly walking out of the room with a blanket over his body. He then takes one final look at his owner, which has left the internet in hysterics.
The Sacramento Bee

The Sacramento Bee

44K+
Followers
792
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

 https://www.sacbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy