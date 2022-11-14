Morrissey abruptly walks off stage after 30 minutes, and California fans are fuming

UPDATE: Morrissey’s upcoming release for his new studio album “Bonfire of Teenagers,” originally scheduled for February, has been delayed . The rock singer described the situation as “Bonfire Unlit” on his website in the Nov. 14 update.

The original story is below.

Morrissey fans are upset the musician abruptly canceled a show after performing only a handful of songs in California.

The rock singer ended his concert at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles about 30 minutes into the set on Saturday, Nov. 12, KTLA reported.

He did not explain as he walked off stage. After a few moments of stunned silence, a band member apologized and told audience members the show would not go on, video posted to social media shows.

“Sorry, but due to unforeseen circumstances, the show is not going to continue. Very sorry. We’ll see you next time. Apologies,” videos show the band member saying.

The crowd booed and yelled at the announcement, videos show.

It was the second show of Morrissey’s U.S. tour, Spin reported. And it was the last show on the Greek Theatre’s calendar for the year, as the venue does not reopen until April.

A notice on the theater’s website states the concert was “ postponed to a TBD date ,” and asked fans to monitor the website for further information.

Morrissey also posted a brief message on his Instagram account.

“Thank you for coming out last night, LA. We love you and are grateful for your support. Please stand by for further announcements coming shortly,” he said on Instagram.

Some fans speculated Morrissey ended the show because he was “too cold” in LA’s 50-degree weather.

He commented on the temperature before leaving the microphone, Datebook reported.

“As I think you know, it’s extremely cold,” he said, according to the news outlet. “Can you tell? I can. However, we will steam on. Where to? Who knows.”

Fans commiserated about the experience on social media.

“Summary of Morrissey concert: he came out ... smoked a cig on stage, sang 5 songs, and then ended the concert. My mom WARNED ME,” one fan wrote. “Mans is a CARICATURE OF HIMSELF,” they added.

Others told the user they were lucky to experience a canceled Morrissey show where the singer showed up.

“It’s not a true Morrissey concert unless he cancels,” they wrote.

