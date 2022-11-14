Fair Oaks woman killed and 2 children are hospitalized after crash on a Sierra highway

A Sacramento County woman died and two children were airlifted to a hospital early Monday after a single-car crash on Highway 89 in the Sierra Nevada, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A 2019 Hyundai sedan heading south near Picketts Junction went off the road shortly before 4:30 a.m. and crashed into a small boulder, the CHP’s South Lake Tahoe office said in a news release.

The driver, identified by the CHP as 33-year-old Noelle Elizabeth Rivera, of Fair Oaks, suffered fatal injuries.

Two children, ages 9 and 7, were flown by helicopter to a Reno hospital with injuries described by the CHP as “moderate to major.”

The cause of the crash, which CHP officials said took place amid cold but dry conditions, remains under investigation.

Picketts Junction connects Highway 88 and Highway 89 in Alpine County, about 10 miles northwest of Markleeville.