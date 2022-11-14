Springfield, Missouri celebrates “America Recycles Day”

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- On Tuesday, November 15, Springfield Environmental Services will be celebrating America Recycles Day at recycling locations around the city.

The program is part of the nonprofit organization “Keep America Beautiful” and is the only nationally recognized day dedicated to promoting and celebrating recycling in the United States. Local events will be held throughout the country to celebrate and learn more about recycling programs.

Springfield Environmental Services will be at three of the city’s recycling drop-off locations from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. providing refreshments. Recyclers can choose from facility stickers, garden gloves, recycling bags, and other giveaways while supplies last.

The participating events are listed below:

Lone Pine Recycling Center (3020 S. Lone Pine Ave.)

Franklin Avenue Recycling Center (731 N. Franklin Ave.)

Yardwaste Recycling Center (3790 S. Farm Road 119)

“This is just a small way of saying thank you to our dedicated recyclers,” says Sustainability and Market Development Coordinator Ashley Krug. “It’s also a great opportunity for our staff to connect with citizens, provide education and resources, and share ideas.”

