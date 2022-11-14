ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Charleston, SC

Lowcountry Food Bank receives major donation ahead of holiday season

By Katie Augustine
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ez1qc_0jAhxXRv00

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Lowcountry Food Bank can now provide hundreds of thousands of meals to food-insecure people across the Lowcountry thanks to a major donation by Hendrick Automotive Group.

The group presented a $75,000 check to the food bank Monday morning. It was raised by employees of the group coupled with a donation match program by Rick Hendrick, the founder of the Hendrick Automotive Group.

“That came to $75,000 we were able to give back to the Lowcountry this year for the Thanksgiving meal drive,” said Steve Strickland, a representative of Hendrick Automotive Group.

According to the Lowcountry Food Bank, $1 funds six meals. That means, with the $75,000 donation, approximately 450,000 meals will be funded.

“There’s tremendous need in the community,” said Nick Osborne, the CEO and President of the food bank. “$75,000 will go a long way in being able to help support those neighbors in our community that won’t have food to put on their tables.”

Across the 10 counties served by the food bank, Osborne said there are around 160,000 people facing food insecurity.

“The need is gonna continue to be there. With the pandemic, of course, that heightened the need, but here we are after the pandemic still finding ourselves in a situation where there’s extreme need. So this will go a long way in helping them and enabling them to have a meal,” said Osborne.

Part of the reason the need is high heading into the holiday season is because of inflation.

“We have seen elevated food prices in the last six months, really,” said Professor Mark Witte, an inflation expert at the College of Charleston. “And as a result, many families’ food budgets have tightened.”

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows since last Thanksgiving, turkey prices per pound are up nearly 17% and could rise even more.

Eggs are up 43%, butter and margarine are up nearly 34%, and frozen pies and pastries are up almost 19%.

Unlike the retail sector, which often discounts holiday goods in the days leading up to Christmas, hot ticket food items don’t typically drop in price in the days before Thanksgiving.

“The price that we’re seeing at the grocery store today probably isn’t going to change dramatically over the next two weeks,” said Witte. “There’s some evidence that suggests that maybe inflation rates have peaked, however, it’s unlikely that prices will drop dramatically. It’s more the case that the price increases aren’t going to be as large.”

To learn more about the Lowcountry Food Bank and the work they do for the community, click here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCBD Count on 2

North Charleston nonprofit Father to Father serves up warm meals, clothing for those in need

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A nonprofit organization on Thursday provided warm meals and clothing to people in need just days ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. Father to Father, which offers education and services for Lowcountry fathers who are working to rebuild their lives and reconnect with family, gathered in North Charleston to hand out […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

Lowcountry Food Bank, Hendrick Automotive team up to fight food insecurity

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Lowcountry Food Bank (LCFB) has received a $75,000 donation from Rick Hendrick Automotive to fund the fight against food insecurity. The partnership spans nearly a decade, with Hendrick Automotive hosting many holiday food drives over the years. This year, the groups brought in the...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Food giveaway held in Summerville ahead of Thanksgiving

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Organizations across the Lowcountry are hosting free food giveaways ahead of Thanksgiving. Thursday’s giveaway was held at Refuge Bibleway Church of Our Lord Jesus Christ, starting at 4:30 p.m. The event was first come, first serve and they encouraged everyone to arrive early because supplies go fast. Volunteers were giving away […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

North Charleston charity makes ‘angels’ list for 2022

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A North Charleston-based charity is being recognized for demonstrating “good stewardship of charitable resources” in South Carolina. South Carolina Secretary of State Mark Hammond announced this week a list of ten ‘angel’ charities who devoted 80% or more of their total expenditures to charitable programs. Operation Home, Inc., which works […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

LIST: Free turkey giveaways in the Charleston area

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- With Thanksgiving around the corner, community members and groups are lending a hand to Lowcountry families in need by hosting free turkey giveaways. *This list may be updated. If you know of another Thanksgiving giveaway in the area, please let us know! Thursday, Nov. 17 Greater Unity AME Church will give away […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Visit these Christmas shops in downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Are you looking to add a little Holy City flair to your Christmas decorating? Locals and tourists alike can visit one of three Christmas-themed shops in the heart of downtown Charleston to feel the magic of the season. These shops feature a wide selection of Christmas tree ornaments from classic décor […]
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Charleston’s holiday market returns this weekend

HOLY CITY SINNER — Charleston’s Holiday Market, “the Lowcountry’s complete holiday experience,” is returning to the Holy City this weekend. The event will run from Friday through Sunday at the Charleston Area Convention Center in North Charleston. The market will feature shopping, music, and plenty...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Food bank, automotive group donating Thanksgiving meals

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - One local foodbank and automotive group are partnering to donate Thanksgiving meals this holiday season. Those meals will go to veterans and schools across the Lowcountry. The Lowcountry Foodbank and Hendrick Automotive are coming together for their annual donation presentation and meal-packing event. Brenda Shaw, the...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

When should I thaw my turkey?

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- There is nothing worse than going to prepare your turkey for Thanksgiving and finding out your bird is still frozen. According to the US Department of Agriculture (USDA), a turkey should never be left on the kitchen counter to thaw out because after two hours at room temperature, bacteria that was present before […]
CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

Molina Healthcare hosting Thanksgiving meal distribution

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Three local organizations are coming together Friday to make sure all Lowcountry families are fed on Thanksgiving. Molina Healthcare of South Carolina, Fetter Health Care, and Charleston Hispanic Association will host a Thanksgiving meal distribution on Friday. Turkeys, spiral hams, and Cornish hens will be...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Roper St. Francis Healthcare announced $1B investment into N. Charleston location

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Roper St. Francis Healthcare announced a $1 billion investment into building a centrally located campus in North Charleston. The campus will occupy 27 acres near I-26 and I-526, making the hospital easily accessible to residents of Berkeley, Charleston, or Dorchester counties. Roper St. Francis secured six parcels of real estate off of Mall Drive.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

New commerce center breaks ground in Dorchester County

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester County will soon open an expansive commerce center in the Summerville area. County officials said that the new commerce center, located at 130 Hodge Road, broke ground Wednesday and highlights a move to meet the demands of the fast-paced and widespread industrial market. The commerce center will have two industrial […]
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
crbjbizwire.com

Britney McWethy Returns to AgentOwned Realty’s Summerville Main Street Office

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. —Britney McWethy has returned to AgentOwned Realty’s Summerville office at 141-A North Main Street. She enjoys her work in real estate because it allows her the opportunity to get to know each of her clients so well, due to the sentiment involved in buying or selling a home. She genuinely appreciates getting to see what home means to so many different people.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
Charleston City Paper

Thursday headlines: Charleston hospitals make big announcements

Two of the Lowcountry’s largest hospital systems had different kinds of big news Wednesday. Elected officials and hospital executives from Roper St. Francis made a formal announcement about the hospital’s future home in North Charleston and claimed it would become a central part of the Lowcountry. The health care company is in the final stages of a 27-acre parcel in North Charleston, which includes the old North Charleston City Hall.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Lowcountry Food Bank to host giveaway Thursday

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A large food bank giveaway will be held in Summerville on Thursday.   According to Lowcountry Food Bank, the organization will hold a giveaway on Thursday night at Refuge Bibleway Church of Our Lord Jesus Christ in Summerville.  Lowcountry Food Bank says it will be a “massive” giveaway with a goal […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

26K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy