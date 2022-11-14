Lowcountry Food Bank receives major donation ahead of holiday season

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Lowcountry Food Bank can now provide hundreds of thousands of meals to food-insecure people across the Lowcountry thanks to a major donation by Hendrick Automotive Group.

The group presented a $75,000 check to the food bank Monday morning. It was raised by employees of the group coupled with a donation match program by Rick Hendrick, the founder of the Hendrick Automotive Group.

“That came to $75,000 we were able to give back to the Lowcountry this year for the Thanksgiving meal drive,” said Steve Strickland, a representative of Hendrick Automotive Group.

According to the Lowcountry Food Bank, $1 funds six meals. That means, with the $75,000 donation, approximately 450,000 meals will be funded.

“There’s tremendous need in the community,” said Nick Osborne, the CEO and President of the food bank. “$75,000 will go a long way in being able to help support those neighbors in our community that won’t have food to put on their tables.”

Across the 10 counties served by the food bank, Osborne said there are around 160,000 people facing food insecurity.

“The need is gonna continue to be there. With the pandemic, of course, that heightened the need, but here we are after the pandemic still finding ourselves in a situation where there’s extreme need. So this will go a long way in helping them and enabling them to have a meal,” said Osborne.

Part of the reason the need is high heading into the holiday season is because of inflation.

“We have seen elevated food prices in the last six months, really,” said Professor Mark Witte, an inflation expert at the College of Charleston. “And as a result, many families’ food budgets have tightened.”

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows since last Thanksgiving, turkey prices per pound are up nearly 17% and could rise even more.

Eggs are up 43%, butter and margarine are up nearly 34%, and frozen pies and pastries are up almost 19%.

Unlike the retail sector, which often discounts holiday goods in the days leading up to Christmas, hot ticket food items don’t typically drop in price in the days before Thanksgiving.

“The price that we’re seeing at the grocery store today probably isn’t going to change dramatically over the next two weeks,” said Witte. “There’s some evidence that suggests that maybe inflation rates have peaked, however, it’s unlikely that prices will drop dramatically. It’s more the case that the price increases aren’t going to be as large.”

To learn more about the Lowcountry Food Bank and the work they do for the community,

