Related
House committee elects Hugh McKean’s replacements
A committee has decided who will fill the seat of late Colorado House Minority Leader Hugh McKean.
Tom Campbell: Silent majority shouted, moderates should do the same
The post-election postmortems are still trying to sort it out. The midterm elections were supposed to be a Republican rout. The Republicans were the ones routed and the finger pointing as to who to blame has ramped up. The former president accepts no responsibility, even though many in his own party lay much of the blame at his feet. And this time when he announced he’s running for president there aren’t so many genuflecting in obeisance as before. A radio interviewer asked my opinion as to why Republicans had such a bad election. ...
Lauren Boebert Declares Herself Winner of Colorado Race That’s Too Close to Call
Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert (CO) declared herself the winner of her congressional race Thursday evening, despite the race heading to an automatic recount. While media outlets, including The Associated Press, have deemed the race far too close to be called, the MAGA-loving firebrand conveyed to her over 1.7 million Twitter followers that she’s the victor, while only being ahead by around 550 votes. “We won! I am so thankful for all of your support, and I am so proud to be your Representative!” Boebert tweeted. “Come January, you can be certain of two things,” she added in an a video with the Capitol building serving as a backdrop. “I will be sworn in for my second term as your congresswoman, and Republicans can finally turn Pelosi’s house back into the People’s House.” During Boebert’s first term in Congress, she was baffled by bricks at a construction site and had to shut down her diarrhea-inducing restaurant. Boebert didn’t return The Daily Beast’s request for comment late Thursday evening. We won! I am so thankful for all of your support and I am so proud to be your Representative! pic.twitter.com/4gnmflotiU— Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) November 18, 2022 Read it at Twitter
