Gleaners switches to drive-thru distribution as service demand skyrockets
INDIANAPOLIS — Volunteering at Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana for about 3 years, Jacqueline Owens already knows her duties of packing produce. “That’s what I do every week when I come here is produce,” she said. On Tuesday, she was among the 40 to 50 volunteers helping with drive-thru distribution. As cars rolled in, so […]
Indiana Daily Student
Here are winter coat and food drives around Bloomington
Approaching the wintertime, having necessary winter clothing items and accessibility to food are essential to staying safe. As a city filled with over a thousand nonprofit organizations, Bloomington offers multiple options to stay safe this winter. . Explore the list below to find out which coat and food drives are happening...
nationalhogfarmer.com
Indiana pork producers pay it forward with ham donation
Indiana Pork proudly joins the National Pork Producers Council's "Give-a-Ham" challenge. A national campaign, the social media call encourages pig farmers and those involved in the pork industry to donate pork to organizations serving the food insecure, and challenging others to follow suit with a donation of pork. Alongside Indiana...
Christkindlmarkt brings new holiday offerings to Carmel
CARMEL, Ind. — The Carmel Christkindlmarkt for 2022 opens for the 2022 holiday season on Saturday around the ice rink on Carter Green with new food and gift options in addition to the traditional German offerings that have become favorites since 2017, when the market debuted. New food options.
woodworkingnetwork.com
Hickory Furniture Collective becomes largest hickory furniture maker in the world
ANDERSON, Ind.-- Hickory Furniture Collective has acquired Old Hickory Furniture Company in Shelbyville, Ind. With this acquisition, Hickory Furniture Collective says it is now the largest maker of hickory furniture worldwide. Hickory Furniture Collective was formed in 2018 with three brands: Hickory Furniture Designs, Flat Rock Furniture, and Rocky Top...
Yelp names downtown Indy bakery as place for best pastries in Indiana
Pastries can be a sweet (or savory) way to start your day, and Yelp has named a downtown Indianapolis bakery as the best place for pastries in all of Indiana. Give it up for Leviathan Bakehouse, which opened during the summer of 2020. The bakehouse features everything from danishes to kouign-amanns. “The core of our […]
foodgressing.com
Wendy’s Hoosier Biscuit Bowl – Free Offering in Indianapolis
Whether on the court or at the breakfast table, a Hoosier is always a winner thanks to Wendy’s new Hoosier Biscuit Bowl. To celebrate the launch of the bowl, as well as the weekend’s much-anticipated game in Indianapolis, Wendy’s is bringing in former Hoosier basketball star Christian Watford to serve up FREE Hoosier Biscuit Bowls to fans on Friday, November 18th, 2022.
What's the Deal: APRs for store credit cards are rising
INDIANAPOLIS — Credit cards are known for high interest rates and Federal Reserve rate increases that keep happening are making them even more expensive. Some cards can carry a 30% annual percentage rate. Kroger, Macy's and Wayfair are some of the retailers with a credit card topping 30% APR,...
This City in Indiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Indiana was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
mdmh-bloomington.com
Indianapolis based charity needs community help to support the homeless during the winter
Indianapolis, Indiana – The upcoming period is undeniably the best period of the year. Halloween, the unofficial start of the holiday season, is behind us as we all prepare for Thanksgiving, Christmas, and the New Year. The cold winter weather that forces everyone to spend more time indoors, buying gifts, and spending time with our beloved ones is priceless. This is how most of us will spend the upcoming holidays, but there are people who can afford none of the above.
rejournals.com
CBRE sells 151-unit apartment property in Indianapolis
CBRE has arranged the sale of The Coil, a 151-unit multifamily property in Indianapolis. The Connor Group purchased the property from Promus Realty Properties for an undisclosed amount. CBRE’s Steve LaMotte, Jr. and Dane Wilson represented the seller in the transaction. Built in 2017, The Coil is located at...
wbiw.com
Duke Energy provides aid for customers, and communities with nearly $100,000 in grants to support basic needs
INDIANA – As communities continue to feel financial strain due to the rising cost of basic necessities, the Duke Energy Foundation is investing nearly $100,000 to support nonprofits dedicated to helping those in need in Indiana. “Our customers are feeling the weight of inflation and rising costs in nearly...
Operation Christmas Child shoebox collection underway
As the season of giving ramps up, children of all ages at Heritage Christian School are filling shoeboxes with toys, school supplies, hygiene items, heartfelt messages and much more.
Southside Times
Southside construction update
* I-69 Indianapolis: The new Southport Road bridge over the future I-69 is now open! It is one of the largest bridges on the I-69 Finish Line project. The new southbound State Road 37 exit ramp to Southport Road has also opened. A pre-existing section of Southport Road and the S.R. 37 traffic signal remain open temporarily, connecting with the new alignment to the east for other traffic movements. Learn more and watch a short video showing Southport Road access routes. When all the ramps are completed, the new interchange will improve safety and traffic flow for a heavily traveled area. Southport Road is expected to be the ninth stoplight out of 14 removed for through traffic on S.R. 37.
Current Publishing
Teen Entrepreneur: Noblesville High School student Michael Corlew sees success in junk-hauling business
If you’re looking to toss out old junk that you longer need, Noblesville teenager Michael Corlew will gladly haul it away. The 17-year-old Noblesville High School junior is seeing much success after launching his own junk-hauling business, MB Junk Removal, which picks up items people no longer need or want such as furniture, appliances and more. Corlew said he got his start as an entrepreneur picking up dog waste in his neighborhood at age 14 and eventually saved enough money to purchase his great-grandfather’s truck.
WISH-TV
East side neighborhood named next Lift Indy neighborhood
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett announced Wednesday an east side neighborhood will be the city’s next Lift Indy neighborhood. The East 38th Street Corridor, located on the city’s east side, will be this year’s recipient of Hogsett’s initiative aimed at building healthy Indianapolis neighborhoods.
AED use increasing among Indiana law enforcement, saving lives
LAWRENCE, Indiana — "Without the AED, my heart rhythm wouldn't have been restored. It made all the difference," said Kristin Toussing, a sudden cardiac arrest survivor. Kristin and her husband, Justin, have learned to cherish every day with one another and their three kids after a typical September day in 2017 nearly became Kristin's last.
WKRC
Indianapolis developer to build apartments near former Beach Waterpark property
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - An Indianapolis-based developer with a presence in Cincinnati is planning to build an apartment community near the former Beach Waterpark. Milhaus plans to begin work on a 223-unit apartment community in Mason in the first quarter of 2023, Milhaus Vice President of Development Brad Vogelsmeier...
cbs4indy.com
Raising Cane’s opens first Indianapolis location in Avon
AVON, Ind. — The popular chicken finger restaurant Raising Cane’s opens its first Indianapolis area location on Tuesday. Located just minutes from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway at 8970 E. U.S. 36 in Avon, the first Raising Cane’s is set to open its doors and offer 20 lucky “Caniacs” free Raising Cane’s for a year.
Apprenticeship puts preschool teachers in classroom while working toward required credentials
INDIANAPOLIS — Right now there is a great need, and great opportunity, for preschool teachers in the Head Start program in Indianapolis. People willing to work with young children in poverty can be paid like a credentialed teacher while they work toward the required certification. Their schooling is paid...
