3 Great Steakhouses in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Family-Owned Coffee Shop Unexpectedly Closes Its DoorsBryan DijkhuizenCambridge, MA
A Tale Of Two CitiesKevin VitaliHaverhill, MA
4 Great Seafood Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Walgreens Is Abandoing Low-Income NeighborhoodsC. HeslopBoston, MA
quincyquarry.com
Quincy residential street redo undergoes needed do-over given poor project management? #mayorkoch #quincydpw
Quincy residential street redo undergoes needed do-over given poor project management?. – News about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News. Quincy road work was misdone and is thus now undergoing a makeover. Granted, repairing any street in Quincy is a good thing, but koching-up on the work not so much.
Boston Magazine
This Is the Most Expensive Condo Ever Sold in the South End
This four-bedroom unit at the Quinn offers a massive outdoor terrace and views of the Back Bay and downtown Boston. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. A record was made in the South End last month when a four-bedroom,...
5 must-see East Boston apartments asking for less than the typical rent
From one-bedroom units to three and from modern to traditional. East Boston — home to Piers Park, Logan International Airport, and Belle Isle Marsh Reservation — should be on any prospective renter’s must-see list. The rental prices here are relatively lower than in some of Boston’s other...
universalhub.com
32-unit apartment building approved for Jeffries Point despite last-minute opposition from, um, New Hampshire
The Zoning Board of Appeal today approved a developer's plans to replace a parking lot at 279 Maverick St. in East Boston with a five-story, 32-unit apartment building. MG2 Group's plans, approved by the BPDA in May, include five units to be rented to people making no more than 70% of the Boston area median income. Apartments will range from studios to 3-bedroom units.
Family-Owned Coffee Shop Unexpectedly Closes Its Doors
Image Purchased via Unsplash+ In collaboration with Brooke Cagle. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Boston Magazine
Somerville Tenants Offered Lower Rent…in Exchange for Not Talking About Their Rent
It’s a new frontier in one of the country's tightest rental markets. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. With Boston area rents at a near record high and vacancies at a low, landlords are pushing the boundaries as...
thelocalne.ws
Ipswich Legal Notice: 276 High St., 265 Topsfield Road
These two notices will appear in the Nov. 23 print edition. Please note the Ipswich Conservation Commission, in accordance with M.G.L. Chapter 131, Section 40 and the Ipswich Wetlands Protection Bylaw, will hold a Public Hearing via Zoom Conference Call, on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at 7:00 P.M., relative to a filing by Town of Ipswich Utilities Department for work at 276 High Street shown on Tax Map: 20D Lot: 008 for a NOTICE OF INTENT for maintenance activities including repairs to the gatehouse and associated pipelines at the Dow Brook Reservoir Dam, in jurisdictional areas.
A Tale Of Two Cities
textile mills along the Merrimack River in Lowell MAPicryl. Lowell MA and Haverhill MA are two old mill cities aling the Merrimack River in Northeeast Massachusetts. The similarities between the two cities start with the industrial revolution. Both cities turned from farming communities to industrial powerhouses in a very short period and epitomize the industrial revolution.
All lanes reopened on Route 146 in Millbury
MILLBURY — All lanes are now open and a downed power line has been removed after state police diverted traffic between West Main Street and Boston Road on state Route 146 in Millbury for about an hour Wednesday. Traffic was congested on the highway in the Millbury area as...
WMUR.com
Crash involving car, dump truck damages utility pole in Peterborough
PETERBOROUGH, N.H. — The lights are back on for a number of people in Peterborough after a crash damaged a utility pole. Peterborough Fire and Rescue officials said the crash between a dump truck and a car happened around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday on Route 136. No one was injured.
thelocalne.ws
Fire destroys artist’s studio on Cogswell Street
IPSWICH — An early morning fire has destroyed an artist’s studio and left a house uninhabitable on Cogswell Street. However, no one was injured in the incident, which happened Wednesday, November 9. The fire was called in to 911 at around 5:34 a.m. at number 5 Cogswell St.,...
Upworthy
Tenant stunned after old landlord sends him a check for $2,500 as a ‘share’ from selling the home
Editor's Note: This article was originally published on August 16, 2021. If finding a good house to rent is difficult, finding a good landlord is near impossible. The word "landlord" often evokes strong negative feelings, and to be fair, many do justify the stereotype. However, there are a few kind-hearted ones, and a story about one such landlord was posted on Facebook. Chris Robarge, from Worcester, Massachusetts, was surprised when one of his old landlords asked for his current address. It had been a while since he moved out and all matters were settled, so it felt weird for the landlord to asking for this. He found out why a few days later when he got a letter containing a check for $2,500. He was stunned. The landlord had attached a letter with it explaining that he had managed to sell the house for a good price and wanted to share a bit with his tenants, who all contributed to paying the mortgage of the home.
Groton Electric warns rolling blackouts could be coming this winter
GROTON - Groton Electric Light Department is warning customers to expect rolling blackouts this winter.The company sent a letter to customers saying the electric grid is deteriorating. "If we experience rolling blackouts, there will be times when the transmission lines to our substation will NOT be energized. That means there is nothing that GELD will be able to do to provide electricity other than petition the regional transmission owners for the shortest possible duration without electricity," the company said.GELD also said the "baseload generation has shut down in New England," adding that the closing of coal, oil and nuclear plants, as well as dropping diesel refinery capacity, has created energy deficits."In the recent past, we had fuel diversity in our electric generation which is not available today," GELD saidThe company said the blackouts should not last for more than four hours. The company is advising customers to fill their oil tanks and get generators ready for the winter.The CEO of Eversource has also said he's worried a lack of natural gas will make the electrical grid less reliable.
northandoverma.news
Affordable Two Bedroom Homeownership Opportunity in North Andover! $148,438
Affordable Homeownership Opportunity in North Andover. How to qualify for this homeownership opportunity?. To qualify you must meet certain guidelines detailed in the application. Applicant(s) must be:. A First time Homebuyer(s) Meet certain income and asset guidelines. Have a pre-approval for a 30 year fixed mortgage. Property is subject to...
One-Car Accident Results in Power Outage on Springs Road
More than 150 customers were without electricity for several hours on Wednesday as a result of a one-car accident. Bedford police reported that a southbound car struck a utility pole on Springs Road near Ellingson Road just before 6 a.m. The resulting outage ended around 12:30 p.m. Police said the...
whdh.com
Firewood sellers and customers are ‘stumped’ ahead of an increasingly expensive winter season. National Grid is hoping to help
BOSTON (WHDH) - The arrival of colder temperatures means it’s time for Bay State residents to crank up the heat and with increased winter energy rates, National Grid is hoping to help customers manage their energy costs. The utility company is hosting a Winter Customer Savings Event in Haverhill...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Bedford Voters Reject Minuteman Extension at Town Meeting
In the early hours of Tuesday morning, the proposal to extend the Minuteman Trail through the Town of Bedford failed to pass after residents failed to meet the two-thirds majority needed during Monday evening’s Special Town Meeting. Inside the packed gym at Bedford High School, residents of the town...
thelocalne.ws
Ipswich police and fire log November 7 to 13, 2022
2:59 a.m. Medical aid to the Residence at Riverbend on County Road. 4:53 a.m. Disturbance at Dunkin Donuts in Lords Square. 9:57 a.m. Medical aid to the Residence at Riverbend on County Road. 10:49 a.m. 911 misdial from Highwood Lane. 11:48 a.m. Hazard on 95 North. 12:09 p.m. Medical aid...
An NYC Rockefeller Center Holiday Vibe is Coming to Salem, New Hampshire
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. On the grounds of what used to be the Rockingham Park race track in Salem, New Hampshire, lies an appropriately named area known as Tuscan Village. Because it truly is a small little village with apartments, restaurants, grocery stores, and shops.
Haverhill Homeowner Taxes Could Rise $300 Annually Unless Council Takes Other Action Tonight
Average home property taxes will rise by almost $300 annually—what the mayor calls “the largest increase in 30 years—unless city councilors decide Tuesday to shift more of the cost to businesses and agree to take money from the city’s surplus. Mayor James J. Fiorentini told the...
