ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Texas Tech men’s basketball moves up in latest AP Top 25

By David Collier
ABC Big 2 News
ABC Big 2 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zep9H_0jAhw9zH00

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech climbed two spots to No. 23 in the latest Associated Press Men’s Basketball Top 25 after opening the season with a pair of home wins.

The Red Raiders take a 23-game home winning streak going into Monday’s game against Louisiana Tech at 7 p.m. at the United Supermarkets Arena. This is the 15th straight week Texas Tech has appeared in the AP Poll.

North Carolina remains at No. 1 in the nation after starting with a 2-0 record and is followed by No. 2 Gonzaga, No. 3 Houston, No. 4 Kentucky, and No. 5 Baylor in the top-5. The Big 12 is also represented by No. 6 Kansas, No. 11 Texas, and No. 15 TCU.

( The Texas Tech Sports Communications Department contributed to this release.)

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Yourbasin.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

QB questions resolved, Texas Tech thinking bowl bid at Iowa State

The Texas Tech Red Raiders have postseason in mind for a second straight season when they visit Iowa State in Big 12 play on Saturday in Ames, Iowa. Texas Tech (5-5, 3-4) ended a two-game slide with a 43-28 win over visiting Kansas (6-4, 3-4) on Saturday, while Iowa State (4-6, 1-6) lost for the sixth time in its past seven games with a 20-14 setback at Oklahoma State.
LUBBOCK, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Abernathy’s White picks Texas Tech

ABERNATHY, Texas – Abernathy receiver and defensive back Anthony White committed to Texas Tech Wednesday in front of his classmates at the Antelope Gym. White removed his hoodie to reveal a Texas Tech shirt underneath and received a roar of approval from those in attendance. “It’s been a real big dream of mine to become […]
LUBBOCK, TX
ABC Big 2 News

No. 23 Red Raiders hold off Louisiana Tech

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech men’s basketball survived a test from Louisiana Tech on Monday at United Supermarkets Arena. The Red Raiders came out on top 64-55 against former Texas Tech assistant Talvin Hester and a veteran Bulldogs squad. Texas Tech’s defense force three early turnovers that led to three field goals and an early […]
LUBBOCK, TX
University Daily

Tech's Sands signs contract extension

Texas Tech men's golf head coach Greg Sands has signed a seven-year contract extension to remain with the program, Tech Athletics announced Thursday. The extension would run through the 2029-30 season and totals $2.8 million in value. Since his hiring in 2001, Sands has built up a program that perennially...
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Texas Tech prepares for frigid trip to Ames

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire knows first hand how cold it can get on the sidelines at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa. “(Baylor) played there in 2018, and it was the coldest game I’ve ever coached in,” McGuire said.If this weekend’s forecast for Ames is correct, McGuire will have a […]
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

McKinney’s 21 not enough as Tech falls to Jackson State

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Despite a strong 21-point performance from sophomore Rhyle McKinney, the Texas Tech Lady Raiders fell 69-63 to Jackson State in the opening game of the Preseason WNIT Tournament Tuesday night at United Supermarkets Arena. McKinney’s 21-point output tied her career-high set nearly one year ago against...
LUBBOCK, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Texas Tech – Oklahoma game time announced

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech’s regular season finale against Oklahoma will kick off at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26 at Jones AT&T Stadium. The game will be televised on FS1. Texas Tech trails 21-6 in the all-time series with the Sooners. The Red Raiders have lost the last ten meetings in the series with the […]
LUBBOCK, TX
Magic 106.5

U20 World Champion signs with Texas Tech

Antoine Andrews, the 2022 U20 World Champion in the 110m hurdles has signed on to join Texas Tech. He is set to join the Red Raiders in the upcoming 2023 indoor season. "I'm so excited to get the World Champion 110 hurdler!" said head coach Wes Kittley. "Coach (Zach) Glavash did a wonderful job recruiting him and creating the relationship with him and his family. What a great signee for the men's program!"
KCBD

Red Raider family breaks Guinness World Record

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Wuensche family bloodline has been attending Texas Tech since 1952, with graduates ranging from Wilson, Texas all the way to Chicago. But, eight years ago the family realized just how many family members had graduated as Red Raiders. Wendy Wuensche Armes says, “I noticed that...
LUBBOCK, TX
100.7 KOOL FM

Top 10 Texas Cities That Average The Most Snow!

Why do people who don't live in Texas think it DOESN'T SNOW in Texas? Yes, it does! Trust the last couple of years have been crazy. Look, in TEXAS we get all seasons, and yes SNOW season as well. Some cities get more than others. Let's take a look at the AVERAGE SNOWFALL for some texas cities and areas! Because, Yes it does snow in Texas!
TEXAS STATE
600 ESPN El Paso

Texas Monthly Falls In Love With A Lubbock Korean Restaurant

If you are looking to eat some Korean food here in Lubbock I think I found your next spot. We all know Texas Monthly, they do such a great job featuring different places around Texas especially when it comes to food. Lubbock has made the list a couple of different times with restaurants here but this one is new to the list.
LUBBOCK, TX
towntalkradio.com

Brownfield Cubs Football players receive district honors

District 1-3A DI Football Committee has announced its district honors and the Brownfield Cubs had 22 football players honored. Not only were 22 honored, one received District 1-3A DI Offensive MVP and another received 1st Team on both sides of the ball. Check it out!. 1ST TEAM OFFENSE. 1ST TEAM...
BROWNFIELD, TX
Talk 1340

This Might Be the Most Extravagant Home For Sale in Lubbock

Who says Lubbock is a boring place to live? Definitely not the people that live in this extravagant Lubbock home. With masonry in nearly every room, highly specialized design choices, and more, this Lubbock home is unlike anything I've ever seen in the Hub City. Keep scrolling to take a look inside.
LUBBOCK, TX
chainstoreage.com

Dillard’s to go big at South Plains Mall

Dillard’s is investing in the Lubbock, Texas, market. Macerich said that Dillard's will construct a new, larger store to replace its existing operations at South Plains Mall in Lubbock, Texas. The new, 220,000-sq.-ft. flagship will take over the former Sears site, replacing the two locations Dillard's currently occupies at the mall.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCEN

5.3 magnitude earthquake shakes West Texas area

MENTONE, Texas — A 5.3 magnitude earthquake shook the West Texas area Wednesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS). The earthquake happened roughly 25 miles west-southwest of Mentone around 3:32 p.m. and had a depth of around 5.6 miles, USGS said. People reported feeling the earthquake in Midland...
MENTONE, TX
ABC Big 2 News

ABC Big 2 News

13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

www.yourbasin.com: Basin trusted, Basin proud.

 https://www.yourbasin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy