Texas Tech men’s basketball moves up in latest AP Top 25
LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech climbed two spots to No. 23 in the latest Associated Press Men’s Basketball Top 25 after opening the season with a pair of home wins.
The Red Raiders take a 23-game home winning streak going into Monday’s game against Louisiana Tech at 7 p.m. at the United Supermarkets Arena. This is the 15th straight week Texas Tech has appeared in the AP Poll.
North Carolina remains at No. 1 in the nation after starting with a 2-0 record and is followed by No. 2 Gonzaga, No. 3 Houston, No. 4 Kentucky, and No. 5 Baylor in the top-5. The Big 12 is also represented by No. 6 Kansas, No. 11 Texas, and No. 15 TCU.
