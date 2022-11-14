ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BGR.com

Amazon to lay off as many as 10,000 employees

By Joe Wituschek
BGR.com
BGR.com
 3 days ago

A lot of Amazon employees may be out of a job right before the holiday season.

As reported by Reuters, a source at the company has told the outlet that Amazon is preparing to undergo a round of mass layoffs. The source, which spoke with Reuters under the condition of anonymity, said that the company will lay off thousands of employees as soon as this week. The number could reach as high as 10,000 employees let go.

If the layoffs reach that number, they will represent around three percent of the company’s corporate workforce. It would also be the most significant round of employees laid off by the retail and technology giant. According to the source, “the exact number may vary as businesses within Amazon review their priorities.”

The online retailer plans to eliminate jobs in its devices organization, which makes voice-controlled “Alexa” gadgets and home-security cameras, as well as in its human-resources and retail divisions, the person said. Amazon’s time frame for informing staff remained unclear.

The source said, according to Amazon, the currently uncertain macroeconomic environment is to blame for the layoffs.

The news comes the week after Meta, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, and Whatsapp, laid off 13,000 employees. It was the largest reduction in the company’s workforce (around thirteen percent) and a hard hit to Mark Zuckerberg’s plans to pivot the company towards the metaverse.

Elon Musk, after acquiring Twitter a few weeks ago, laid off around half of the company’s full-time employees as well as thousands of contractors. This week, it was reported that Musk let go about eighty percent of the company’s contract workers as well. Between the two moves, Twitter’s workforce fell from an estimated 13,000 to under 5,000.

Even Apple has admitted that it is slowing down hiring for now, but the company has stopped short of announcing any layoffs.

Related coverage: Jeff Bezos to give away much of his fortune.

Comments / 0

Related
Sahan Journal

Amazon employees walk out at Eagan warehouse over planned layoffs.

Over a dozen Amazon workers and a handful of supporters staged a walkout Tuesday morning at an Eagan warehouse, protesting a planned elimination of their midday shifts. The workers say about 30 employees at the Amazon Delivery Station Warehouse location are facing layoffs because they can’t switch to late-night shifts. Their last day of work is November 12.
EAGAN, MN
Daily Mail

'This was ultimately my call': Ashen-faced Mark Zuckerberg is seen on leaked video call telling executives he will lay off 11,000 Meta workers - before firing them by 'cold' email

An emotionless Mark Zuckerberg offered some scant words of encouragement to the 11,000 he laid off on Wednesday, a video call leaked hours after the mass firings has revealed. Provided by one of the workers affected by the layoffs, the portion of the call shows a pale faced Zuckerberg appearing before employees virtually Wednesday, hours after Meta brass circulated a memo saying it was laying off 13 percent of its staff.
Fortune

Amazon plans to lay off 10,000 employees this week, the largest cuts in its history: Report

Amazon is reportedly planning a massive wave of layoffs in its corporate and technology division, which would be the largest cuts in the company’s history. The New York Times reports the retailer will lay off approximately 10,000 workers, largely in its devices organization. That’s the unit that makes the Echo (and voice assistant Alexa), Kindle, and other consumer products.
Gizmodo

Nailed It: Amazon Becomes the First Company Ever to Lose $1 Trillion in Stock Value

Amazon, one of the first companies to join the prestigious $1 trillion dollar valuation club, just passed another, admittedly less desirable milestone. This week, Jeff Bezos’ Everything Store became the first publicly traded company to lose $1 tillion in market valuation. The mind boggling figures, first noted by Bloomberg,...
AOL Corp

Amazon to lay off 10,000 workers as soon as this week: New York Times

Amazon (AMZN) is preparing to lay off roughly 10,000 employees as soon as this week, The New York Times reported on Monday, citing unnamed sources familiar with the matter. The layoffs come as the tech industry continues to struggle amid a slowing economy, rising interest rates, and stubborn inflation. Facebook parent Meta and Twitter also laid off thousands of employees this month.
WHIO Dayton

Amazon layoffs: 10K job cuts expected to begin this week, report says

SEATTLE — In what would be the largest job cuts in the online-retail behemoth’s history, Amazon plans to begin laying off roughly 10,000 people in corporate and technology roles this week, according to a report from The New York Times. Citing “people with knowledge of the matter,” the...
Deadline

Amazon Plans About 10,000 Layoffs In Retail, Devices & HR Units – Report

The same day that Amazon founder Jeff Bezos pledged to give away most of his $124 billion fortune comes word that his company is planning some 10,000 layoffs. Citing unnamed sources, The New York Times reported today that Amazon will lay off thousands of corporate and tech staffers, potentially beginning this week, in what would be its widest job cuts ever. The paper said the layoffs will focus on retail, human resources and devices units, the latter including people who work on the AI voice assistant Alexa.
Reuters

Amazon layoffs to extend into 2023

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) said on Thursday there would be more role reductions as its annual planning process extends into next year and leaders continue to make adjustments.
geekwire.com

Layoffs begin at Amazon as tech giant cuts corporate and tech workers

Layoffs began Tuesday at Amazon as the Seattle tech giant moved to slash potentially thousands of corporate and tech personnel from its ranks. Reports in The Washington Post and Business Insider cited people familiar with or impacted by the layoffs. The Post reported that Amazon began communicating the layoffs to affected employees Tuesday afternoon.
SEATTLE, WA
BGR.com

If you have a Roku, you’re getting 36 new channels for free this month

Some companies are just now starting to lean into ad-supported content, but Roku has been offering free shows and movies for years. The Roku Channel has been around since 2017 and has a massive library containing tens of thousands of free shows and movies. It also features a number of live channels, with more being added all the time.
BGR.com

Jeff Bezos plans to give away most of his fortune

After years of dodging the question, Jeff Bezos has confirmed that he plans to give away most of his fortune during his lifetime. In an interview with CNN, Bezos and his partner, Lauren Sánchez, said the couple is “building the capacity to be able to give away this money.” While he did not go into specifics, he said that he will “devote the bulk of his wealth to fighting climate change and supporting people who can unify humanity in the face of deep social and political divisions.”
BGR.com

BGR.com

348K+
Followers
11K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT

Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy