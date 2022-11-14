ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Blackhawks Are Feeling the Loss of Seth Jones Right About Now

Hawks are feeling the loss of Seth Jones right about now originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. When Seth Jones went down with a right thumb injury, the Blackhawks knew it was going to be a committee-type approach to replace his minutes after he was ruled out for 3-4 weeks. He plays in all situations, and the Blackhawks don't have a defenseman that can legitimately do that on a consistent basis outside of Jones.
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift

Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Who Is Giannis Antetokounmpo's Girlfriend? All About Mariah Riddlesprigger

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger have been together for several years and share two sons Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has quite the support system. In addition to basketball fans, who affectionately refer to the NBA star as the "Greek Freak," Antetokounmpo counts his two sons and his longtime girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger among his biggest supporters. While not much is known about the early days of the couple's relationship, the NBA champion and fashion entrepreneur are now a family of four, having welcomed their sons Liam Charles and Maverick...
Cubs acquire intriguing bat in trade with Rays

The Cubs have made their first addition of the offseason in a minor trade with the Rays. The Cubs announced Tuesday they've acquired infielder/outfielder Miles Mastrobuoni from Tampa Bay for minor-league pitcher Alfredo Zárraga. Mastrobuoni, 27, is an intriguing depth option for the Cubs who made his MLB debut...
Rays, Cubs Agreed To Offseason Trade On Tuesday

The Tampa Bay Rays and Chicago Cubs agreed to an offseason on trade on Tuesday. The Rays are sending infielder/outfielder Miles Mastrobuoni to Chicago in exchange for minor league pitcher Alfredo Zárraga, the team announced. Mastrobuoni, 27, spent most of the 2022 season Triple-A Durham Bulls. Through 129 games...
Chicago Bears Sign Former First-Round Defensive End

The Chicago Bears added help to their defensive line. The Chicago Bears need help on the defensive line. The unit has been subpar this season. According to Pro Football Focus, the Bears are graded dead last in the league in defensive pass rushing. The Bears added depth to the unit on Wednesday.
Cubs eyeing former NL MVP in bold free agency swing

The Chicago Cubs have recently been linked with former NL MVP Cody Bellinger this offseason. The Chicago Cubs have missed the postseason for the second year in a row following the 2022 campaign. Ever since the 2021 trade deadline, the Cubs dealt players and bolstered their farm system. Now, from all accounts, the Cubs are expected to be spending big money this winter.
Fields Held the Ball for Longest Average Time This Season Sunday

Fields held the ball for longest average time this season originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Justin Fields holds the ball for a long time. Fields took an average of 4.07 seconds to throw the ball on Sunday against the Lions, according to Zebra Technologies statistics. He only threw the ball 20 times, but the fact remains he is spending a considerable amount of time with the ball in his hands.
Upcoming Marvel Series ‘Ironheart' Filmed in Chicago, Will Be Set in City

An upcoming Marvel series centered around the "Ironheart" character will be set in Chicago, with much of the series' filming in the city concluding earlier this month. The series stars 25-year-old Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams, who is a gearhead and 19-year-old student at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. She designs her own suit of armor, which is similar to that of Tony Stark's Iron Man suit.
Magic rookie Paolo Banchero expected to miss at least 1 more week

Orlando Magic rookie Paolo Banchero is expected to miss at least one more week of action due to a sprained left ankle, according to Khobi Price of the Orlando Sentinel. Banchero suffered the injury in a loss to the Houston Rockets on Nov. 7. He has missed the past four games and did not travel with the team on its three-game road trip beginning Friday in Chicago. The earliest he could return to action would be Nov. 25 at home versus Philadelphia.
