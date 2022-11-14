Read full article on original website
Check out Potbelly's 'underground menu'Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Video of cute zoo animals in the snow goes viralJennifer GeerChicago, IL
The Original Juice WRLD Biography: The Story Behind The Chicago NativeThe Daily ScoopChicago, IL
Opinion: An Alleged Kidnapping In Chicago And How Crimes Like This Will Be Affected By The Safe-T ActJason MortonChicago, IL
Starbucks Red Cup Day is back! When to get your free red reusable cup at all Chicago locationsJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Blackhawks Are Feeling the Loss of Seth Jones Right About Now
Hawks are feeling the loss of Seth Jones right about now originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. When Seth Jones went down with a right thumb injury, the Blackhawks knew it was going to be a committee-type approach to replace his minutes after he was ruled out for 3-4 weeks. He plays in all situations, and the Blackhawks don't have a defenseman that can legitimately do that on a consistent basis outside of Jones.
Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Marian Hossa Was ‘an Undercover Legend'
Toews: Marian Hossa was 'an undercover legend' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The week-long celebration of Marian Hossa continues as the Blackhawks prepare to raise his No. 81 to the United Center rafters on Sunday, and there might not be a player that knows Hossa's game on the ice more than Jonathan Toews.
Popculture
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift
Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Who Is Giannis Antetokounmpo's Girlfriend? All About Mariah Riddlesprigger
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger have been together for several years and share two sons Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has quite the support system. In addition to basketball fans, who affectionately refer to the NBA star as the "Greek Freak," Antetokounmpo counts his two sons and his longtime girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger among his biggest supporters. While not much is known about the early days of the couple's relationship, the NBA champion and fashion entrepreneur are now a family of four, having welcomed their sons Liam Charles and Maverick...
Cubs acquire intriguing bat in trade with Rays
The Cubs have made their first addition of the offseason in a minor trade with the Rays. The Cubs announced Tuesday they've acquired infielder/outfielder Miles Mastrobuoni from Tampa Bay for minor-league pitcher Alfredo Zárraga. Mastrobuoni, 27, is an intriguing depth option for the Cubs who made his MLB debut...
Rays, Cubs Agreed To Offseason Trade On Tuesday
The Tampa Bay Rays and Chicago Cubs agreed to an offseason on trade on Tuesday. The Rays are sending infielder/outfielder Miles Mastrobuoni to Chicago in exchange for minor league pitcher Alfredo Zárraga, the team announced. Mastrobuoni, 27, spent most of the 2022 season Triple-A Durham Bulls. Through 129 games...
Former MVP Jose Abreu targeting 2 contenders in MLB free agency
Despite his relatively advanced age of 35 years old, Jose Abreu is among the most-attractive second-tier options in MLB free
Yardbarker
Chicago Bears Sign Former First-Round Defensive End
The Chicago Bears added help to their defensive line. The Chicago Bears need help on the defensive line. The unit has been subpar this season. According to Pro Football Focus, the Bears are graded dead last in the league in defensive pass rushing. The Bears added depth to the unit on Wednesday.
Chicago White Sox discussing trading two of their All-Stars
If the Chicago White Sox want to be major players during the MLB free agency window, they may have to
Stars defeat Panthers 6-4; Dallas goalie carted off ice
The Dallas Stars scored four goals in the first period and held off the Florida Panthers 6-4 on Thursday night despite losing starting goalie Scott Wedgewood to injury
Chase Claypool's Role in Bears' Offense Will ‘Continue to Grow'
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Chase Claypool hasn't made a massive impact on the Bears in the first two weeks of his tenure. The third-year receiver has played a total of 45 snaps and caught three passes for 21 yards. Integrating Claypool into the Bears' offense will be a lengthy process....
Cubs eyeing former NL MVP in bold free agency swing
The Chicago Cubs have recently been linked with former NL MVP Cody Bellinger this offseason. The Chicago Cubs have missed the postseason for the second year in a row following the 2022 campaign. Ever since the 2021 trade deadline, the Cubs dealt players and bolstered their farm system. Now, from all accounts, the Cubs are expected to be spending big money this winter.
Lehkonen's OT goal lifts Avalanche past Hurricanes 3-2
Artturi Lehkonen scored 1:55 into overtime to give the Colorado Avalanche a 3-2 win over the Carolina Hurricanes
Fields Held the Ball for Longest Average Time This Season Sunday
Fields held the ball for longest average time this season originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Justin Fields holds the ball for a long time. Fields took an average of 4.07 seconds to throw the ball on Sunday against the Lions, according to Zebra Technologies statistics. He only threw the ball 20 times, but the fact remains he is spending a considerable amount of time with the ball in his hands.
White Sox Expect Michael Kopech to Be Ready for Spring Training
Sox expect Kopech (knee) to be ready for spring training originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. While the White Sox will look to add starting pitching help this offseason, they're also counting on one of their key arms to be ready to go in February. The White Sox expect Michael...
Upcoming Marvel Series ‘Ironheart' Filmed in Chicago, Will Be Set in City
An upcoming Marvel series centered around the "Ironheart" character will be set in Chicago, with much of the series' filming in the city concluding earlier this month. The series stars 25-year-old Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams, who is a gearhead and 19-year-old student at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. She designs her own suit of armor, which is similar to that of Tony Stark's Iron Man suit.
Magic rookie Paolo Banchero expected to miss at least 1 more week
Orlando Magic rookie Paolo Banchero is expected to miss at least one more week of action due to a sprained left ankle, according to Khobi Price of the Orlando Sentinel. Banchero suffered the injury in a loss to the Houston Rockets on Nov. 7. He has missed the past four games and did not travel with the team on its three-game road trip beginning Friday in Chicago. The earliest he could return to action would be Nov. 25 at home versus Philadelphia.
