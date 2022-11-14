Read full article on original website
The Blind Monk finds new home at AKA West Palm opening next monthBest of South FloridaWest Palm Beach, FL
The O.G. Delray Beach will reopen with Miami-based Taquiza taqueriaBest of South FloridaDelray Beach, FL
Good or Bad News for the GOP? Donald Trump Announces His 2024 Presidential AmbitionAnthony J LynchPalm Beach, FL
Lewis Prime Grill opens this month in Loxahatchee from family behind Okeechobee SteakhouseBest of South FloridaLoxahatchee, FL
This Florida Beach Town Has Been Called Underrated by a Travel Magazine. It has a Vibrant Art Scene and Serene GardensL. CaneDelray Beach, FL
cbs12.com
Two men wanted in home invasion in Belle Glade
BELLE GLADE, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is looking for two men involved in a home invasion in Belle Glade. The intruders are caught on camera wearing masks and armed with firearms. The sheriff's office said the two forced the victim into his home at...
Three Teens Arrested In Boca Raton After Multi-County Chase In Stolen Car
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — An overnight car chase that started in Broward County ended near Patch Reef Park on Yamato Road. Three teens were taken into custody by the Boca Raton Police Department. Investigators tell BocaNewsNow.com that Broward Sheriff’s Office Aviation officers were […]
cbs12.com
Police say Monday shootings of two young people are connected
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — West Palm Beach Police say an 8-year-old girl who was wounded in a shooting Monday afternoon is now out of the hospital. The girl, whose name police have not released, was released Tuesday night from St. Mary's Medical Center. Police say she was...
caribbeannationalweekly.com
BSO’s burglary apprehension team arrests high-end auto theft crew
Proactive enforcement by the Broward Sheriff’s Office Burglary Apprehension Team (B.A.T.) and regional law enforcement partners led to the arrest of three men from an auto theft crew, the recovery of five stolen high-end cars and the seizure of a firearm and tens of thousands of dollars cash. According...
cbs12.com
Van in suspected DUI crash ends 2,000 feet away 'missing the driver side wheel & assembly'
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The van involved in a crash was found about 2,000 feet away from the impact and before the night was over, its driver was facing a DUI charge. An investigator with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office wrote about the scene on N....
cbs12.com
Landscaper run over by lawnmower near Boca Raton, body found in canal
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a landscaper, apparently run over by his own lawnmower. The incident happened in the Boca Bridges community, just west of Boca Raton. On Monday, authorities pulled a lawnmower from the canal. The worker...
shoredailynews.com
Palm Beach man charged in high speed chase incident
According to Sheriff Todd Wessells and Sheriff David Doughty on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at approximately 4:00 p.m., deputies with the Northampton County Sheriff’s Office attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling northbound on Lankford Highway in the area of Latimer Siding Road near Kiptopeke for reckless driving.
cbs12.com
Reward for vandal who spray-painted hate messages raised to $15,000
WESTON, Fla. (CBS12) — There's now a $15,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of whoever spray-painted antisemitic and racist messages in Weston. CBS12 News reported the vandalism on Sunday, Oct. 30. The Broward Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to Hunters Pointe Park and the entrance to...
NBC Miami
Teen Driver in Oakland Park Crash That Left Woman Dead to Be Charged as Adult
A 15-year-old who was fleeing police in a stolen car when he caused a crash in Oakland Park that killed a mother of three will be charged as an adult. Prosecutors told a judge Wednesday that the case will be direct filed, meaning the teen will be charged as an adult, in the August 28 crash that killed 35-year-old Maria Tellez-Valderrabano.
cw34.com
Chief Deputy: Remains found in Fort Pierce belong to a man, there for up to a month
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives with the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office are investigating human remains found in Fort Pierce on Thursday. The remains were found north of the intersection of St. Lucie Boulevard and Taylor Dairy Road. Deputies said area where the body was found isn't heavily trafficked.
cw34.com
Multiple shootings along Congress Avenue spark investigations in 3 communities
LAKE PARK, Fla. (CBS12) — A shooting near a Walmart led to one person going to the hospital and multiple crime scenes under investigation in Lake Park, Riviera Beach, and Lake Worth Beach. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a shooting just after 10:30 a.m....
cbs12.com
Pedestrian killed after being hit by vehicle in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman is dead after being hit by a vehicle early Thursday morning. According to Port St. Lucie police, the 29-year-old woman was walking south in the middle of SW Savona Boulevard when a driver in a Chevrolet Malibu struck them around 1:40 a.m.
4 suspects face charges after 19 French bulldogs stolen in Port St. Lucie
Police in Port St. Lucie say that four people were identified in connection with a home burglary and theft of 19 French bulldogs earlier this month.
Family members identify man in deadly police-involved shooting
West Palm Beach police officers shot and killed a man who they said was armed. Police have not released an update, but family members said the person who was killed was 22-year-old Jerrionte Gibson.
cbs12.com
Worker crushed by trains in South Bay
SOUTH BAY, Fla. (CBS12) — A railroad worker was killed after being crushed between two train cars in South Bay on Thursday morning. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said the incident happened on Miami Canal Road near Rogers Road around 6:55 a.m. The worker was crushed between two train...
cw34.com
Man dead after being ejected from scooter during crash
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A man has died from his injuries after he was ejected from his scooter during a crash on Tuesday, November 8. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said 52-year-old Trevor Grill was driving a 2020 YNGF Scooter in the left lane of Lyons Road just after 3 p.m. when he rear-ended a 2021 Tesla Model Y that was stuck in traffic.
margatetalk.com
Gunman Shoots Up Coconut Creek Apartment Over Video Game Dispute
A gunman who shot up a Coconut Creek man’s apartment over a dispute over a live video game was arrested in Miami-Dade County, police said. Andrew Rahmings, 20, was jailed on charges of aggravated assault with a firearm and shooting into an occupied dwelling following his Nov. 8 arrest by Miami-Dade County Police.
WPBF News 25
Man undergoing surgery after being found shot in Lake Park
LAKE PARK, Fla. — Authorities are investigating after a man was found shot Tuesday morning in Lake Park. Around 10:43 a.m., officers were called to a shooting at the intersection of Congress Avenue and Silver Beach Road. Upon arrival they located an abandoned vehicle that had been hit by gunfire.
West Palm Beach community looking for answers after recent shootings
Recently, the police department held a community gathering near where the two shootings took place. They're looking to build trust within the community.
NBC Miami
Woman Killed in Tamarac Hit-and-Run Crash: BSO
Police are investigating a morning hit-and-run crash Tuesday in Tamarac that left one woman dead and investigators searching for the driver who fled the scene. Broward Sheriff's Office deputies arrived at the scene around 8:30 a.m. near Commercial Boulevard and University Drive after reports of a crash. BSO and Tamarac...
