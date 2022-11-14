Read full article on original website
wvtm13.com
Birmingham Water Works customers get bill relief amid proposed rate hike
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — There's an ongoing battle between Birmingham Water Works and customers while also proposing a 3.9% rate increase. Jefferson County Commissioner Sheila Tyson and several community partners hosted a town hall to address concerns with the utility company on Wednesday. This town hall was called in response...
Birmingham Water Works helps 41 customers in one night as it works to resolve billing issues
This story originally appeared in The Lede. For more or to subscribe, visit www.birminghamlede.com. Jefferson County Commissioner Sheila Tyson called last night’s townhall a “success” and said the Birmingham Water Works Board (BWWB) was able to resolve billing issues for 41 customers who attended. Between 6-8 p.m....
ABC 33/40 News
Governments spend billions on economic incentive packages, are they worth the cost?
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — The first phase of construction on the new Smuckers plant near Mccalla is set to be complete next June. The billion dollar investment with a promise of hundreds of jobs was spurred by an incentive package from Jefferson County. But what happens when those...
wbrc.com
City council votes to bring scooter-sharing company to Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - There will soon be another way to get around the city of Birmingham after the city council approved an agreement to bring another scooter-sharing company to the city. The council voted unanimously to approve an agreement with the micro-mobility company, Lime, to begin operations in the...
Survey says Birmingham metro residents feel left behind in current economy
A survey released today by Alabama Arise and the Institute for Policy Studies shows that residents in the greater Birmingham metro area feel left behind in the current economy. ‘Alabama’s economy is growing, but ordinary people aren’t seeing the same changes to their bottom line,” said Marc Bayard, associate fellow...
wbrc.com
Transit Authority apologizes to riders after delays, cancelations cause some to miss work
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - After a WBRC Fox6 News story about riders being late to their jobs because of MAX transit delays and cancellations, the Birmingham-Jefferson County Transit Authority (BJCTA) wanted to address some of the challenges they’re facing and their commitment to making things right. “This is not...
wbrc.com
Birmingham Water Works working to pay back 47,000 residents who were overcharged
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you have been overcharged on your water bill, Birmingham Water Works is now trying to make it right. BWW is issuing credits to all customers who were charged too much and it should be on your account by the end of this month. Rick Jackson...
wbrc.com
On Your Side: MAX Transit delays, cancelations leave workers stranded, BJCTA responds
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re On Your Side digging deeper into delays and cancelations with Birmingham’s MAX Transit buses. People who pay for the service every month tell us their buses show up late - or don’t show up at all - forcing them to be late to work, which puts their job and their paycheck at risk.
wbrc.com
City of Birmingham announces an internet subsidy program
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Birmingham is helping inform residents about a federal subsidy for internet service by launching the Connect 99 campaign. “Having the ability to connect to high-speed internet is now a basic need,” said Birmingham Mayor Randall L. Woodfin. “We are thrilled that our federal government is providing this service and want to do all we can to make sure eligible residents in all 99 neighborhoods have access to this resource.”
ABC 33/40 News
City of Gadsden awarded $147,000 grant for new remote emergency response robots
GADSDEN, Ala. (WBMA) — The City of Gadsden was awarded a Homeland Security Grant for $147,187 to secure two new emergency response robots. A city spokesperson said the units will replace a 21-year old piece of equipment that is now unserviceable and subject to breakdowns during operation. “I appreciate...
TikToker stunned by Birmingham, Mobile’s apartment options: ‘What is going on?’
A popular TikTok reviewer of apartments around the world aimed his spotlight on several in Alabama, with a pointed comments along the way. Marre, who you can follow @marre.xm, takes his viewers on virtual tours of apartments, using the photos from real estate sites to look at what’s being offered. A quick view of his videos shows him rendering his opinion on living spaces in New York, Chicago, Tuscon and Knoxville, among others.
wbrc.com
Hoover payroll issue impacting both police and fire employees
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re continuing to follow a payroll issue in Hoover that is affecting firefighters and police officers. Attorney Scott Morro was contacted by the Police Benevolent Association back in September to help Hoover police officers. Morro has been in contact with the city of Hoover attorneys...
wbrc.com
Birmingham City Council approves millions of dollars for Pratt City redevelopment
PRATT CITY, Ala. (WBRC) - Pratt City is getting millions of dollars to build dozens of affordable homes. The Birmingham City Council voted Tuesday morning to allocate the money. City leaders said they plan to break ground in North Pratt in early December to start building 52 new homes. The...
Bham Now
$80M mixed-use development proposed near Railroad Park
The Birmingham City Council Economic Development and Tourism Committee approved incentives to build an $80 million mixed use development at the former Sherman Industries concrete site near Railroad Park. “It’s exciting to see Birmingham‘s investment in Railroad Park and Regions Field continue to pay dividends as private dollars transform the...
wvtm13.com
Warming station opens in Birmingham starting Wednesday
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Very cold temperatures are once again coming to the Birmingham area, and a warming station is set to open. The Jimmie Hale Mission will host the warming station from Wednesday, Nov. 16, through Sunday, Nov. 20. The station is located at 3420 Second Ave. North in...
Birmingham’s Oakworth Capital Bank named ‘Best Bank to Work For’ in U.S. for 5th year
American Banker has named Birmingham’s Oakworth Capital Bank as its No. 1 “Best Bank to Work For” in the U.S. for the fifth consecutive year. The $1.1 billion-asset bank, with 127 employees, leads the pack again this year in a list that included two other Alabama-based financial institutions.
wvtm13.com
Residential, retail development to bring further growth to Pelham
PELHAM, Ala. — Work is underway right now on a multi-million dollar project that will transform a popular hotspot in one part of Shelby County. Crews are in the process of building a residential and retail complex just across the street from the Pelham Civic Center. The work is part of a $60 million development project in the area.
Tuscaloosa County to Vote on Raising Property Taxes to Fund Schools in Special Election
Voters will head to the ballot boxes early next year for a special election on whether to raise taxes to support the Tuscaloosa County School System. The special election was approved Wednesday morning during a meeting of the Tuscaloosa County Commission, which is chaired by Probate Judge Rob Robertson. TCSS...
wbrc.com
Birmingham councilmember to give away free turkeys for Thanksgiving
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -One Birmingham councilmember is going to help make Thanksgiving a litter bit tastier for some in her district. Birmingham City Council President and District 7 representative Wardine Alexander is giving away 250 free turkeys to residents in her district. “I am thankful to be able to serve...
ABC 33/40 News
Free Naloxone training in Walker County could help combat opioid overdoses
The Nauvoo Volunteer Fire Department and The Healing Network of Walker County are teaming up with VitAL, Project Freedom, and the Jefferson County Department of Health for free community Naloxone training. Naloxone, also known as Narcan, is used to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. The training is Saturday,...
