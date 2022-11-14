ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

wvtm13.com

Birmingham Water Works customers get bill relief amid proposed rate hike

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — There's an ongoing battle between Birmingham Water Works and customers while also proposing a 3.9% rate increase. Jefferson County Commissioner Sheila Tyson and several community partners hosted a town hall to address concerns with the utility company on Wednesday. This town hall was called in response...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

City council votes to bring scooter-sharing company to Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - There will soon be another way to get around the city of Birmingham after the city council approved an agreement to bring another scooter-sharing company to the city. The council voted unanimously to approve an agreement with the micro-mobility company, Lime, to begin operations in the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

City of Birmingham announces an internet subsidy program

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Birmingham is helping inform residents about a federal subsidy for internet service by launching the Connect 99 campaign. “Having the ability to connect to high-speed internet is now a basic need,” said Birmingham Mayor Randall L. Woodfin. “We are thrilled that our federal government is providing this service and want to do all we can to make sure eligible residents in all 99 neighborhoods have access to this resource.”
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

TikToker stunned by Birmingham, Mobile’s apartment options: ‘What is going on?’

A popular TikTok reviewer of apartments around the world aimed his spotlight on several in Alabama, with a pointed comments along the way. Marre, who you can follow @marre.xm, takes his viewers on virtual tours of apartments, using the photos from real estate sites to look at what’s being offered. A quick view of his videos shows him rendering his opinion on living spaces in New York, Chicago, Tuscon and Knoxville, among others.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Hoover payroll issue impacting both police and fire employees

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re continuing to follow a payroll issue in Hoover that is affecting firefighters and police officers. Attorney Scott Morro was contacted by the Police Benevolent Association back in September to help Hoover police officers. Morro has been in contact with the city of Hoover attorneys...
HOOVER, AL
Bham Now

$80M mixed-use development proposed near Railroad Park

The Birmingham City Council Economic Development and Tourism Committee approved incentives to build an $80 million mixed use development at the former Sherman Industries concrete site near Railroad Park. “It’s exciting to see Birmingham‘s investment in Railroad Park and Regions Field continue to pay dividends as private dollars transform the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Warming station opens in Birmingham starting Wednesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Very cold temperatures are once again coming to the Birmingham area, and a warming station is set to open. The Jimmie Hale Mission will host the warming station from Wednesday, Nov. 16, through Sunday, Nov. 20. The station is located at 3420 Second Ave. North in...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Residential, retail development to bring further growth to Pelham

PELHAM, Ala. — Work is underway right now on a multi-million dollar project that will transform a popular hotspot in one part of Shelby County. Crews are in the process of building a residential and retail complex just across the street from the Pelham Civic Center. The work is part of a $60 million development project in the area.
PELHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham councilmember to give away free turkeys for Thanksgiving

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -One Birmingham councilmember is going to help make Thanksgiving a litter bit tastier for some in her district. Birmingham City Council President and District 7 representative Wardine Alexander is giving away 250 free turkeys to residents in her district. “I am thankful to be able to serve...
BIRMINGHAM, AL

