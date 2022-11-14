Read full article on original website
Related
dakotanewsnow.com
South Dakota officials discuss proposed grocery sales tax removal
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - WNAX reported that Senator Jim Bolin of Canton and Yankton City Manager Amy Leon are concerned for the financial future of South Dakota cities when it comes to Gov. Noem’s promise to remove the grocery sales tax. WNAX reported that Leon told...
dakotanewsnow.com
HRSA grants Avera over $2.5 million to support healthcare workers
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) granted Avera funds to support nurses and expand its healthcare services through telehealth and virtual nursing. According to Avera’s press release, the multiple grants provide over $2.5 million in funding to support nursing and address healthcare...
dakotanewsnow.com
DPS commissions artwork to encourage safer driving
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota’s Department of Public Safety used a unique approach to try and convince drivers to put their cell phones down. A sculpture commissioned by the DPS Office of Highway Safety features 250 recycled cell phones placed in small coffins to represent the number of drivers killed or injured in distracted driving-related crashes in South Dakota in 2021. The sculpture was unveiled Thursday at the Sioux Empire Mall in Sioux Falls.
dakotanewsnow.com
Minnesota nurses oppose Sanford-Fairview merger
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the Minnesota Nurses Association, nurses have voiced concerns about the proposed merger between Sanford Health and Minnesota-based Fairview Health based on past corporate actions. As stated on the Minnesota Nurses Association website, nurses say they believe the merger would prioritize corporate...
dakotanewsnow.com
MN Attorney General to investigate Sanford/Fairview hospital merger
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Minnesota Attorney General’s Office released a statement saying they have opened an investigation concerning the intended merger between Sanford Health and Minnesota-based Fairview Health. “We are aware of the proposed merger between Fairview and Sandford. We have opened an investigation into...
dakotanewsnow.com
Following leadership vote, South Dakota Senate makes committee assignments
PIERRE, S.D. - Leadership from the South Dakota State Senate has announced new committee assignments for the 2023 state legislative session. Sen. Lee Schoenbeck (R-Watertown), who was re-elected as President Pro Tempore last Friday according to The Dakota Scout, confirmed the new assignments to Dakota News Now/KOTA Territory Wednesday. They...
dakotanewsnow.com
Noem announces Christmas at the Capitol Grand Lighting Ceremony
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Noem has announced that the 2022 Grand Lighting Ceremony for Christmas at the South Dakota Capitol will take place in the Capitol Rotunda on Tuesday, Nov. 22, at 7 p.m. According to the press release from the Governor’s office, the Capitol Christmas display...
dakotanewsnow.com
November is Adoption Awareness Month
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - November is Adoption Awareness Month. Laurie Gill, with the South Dakota Department of Social Services, joined Dakota News Now to talk about it.
dakotanewsnow.com
More flakes flying
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for parts of northern South Dakota. This will be in effect until 6 p.m. The main threat will be some breezy conditions causing blowing snow and reduced visibility. We may also pick up a fluffy inch of fresh snow in that part of the region.
dakotanewsnow.com
More flurries, light snow showers
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The light snow and on and off again flurries we’ve seen so far hasn’t added up to much, but it’s certainly caused plenty of travel issues. Combining the cold temperatures, roads haven’t been in great shape. Make sure to give yourself plenty of stopping distance!
dakotanewsnow.com
South Dakota author writes “Mutt and Jack’s Extraordinary Adventure” about climate change
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A local South Dakota author has written a book about climate change called “Mutt and Jack’s Extraordinary Adventure!” Jodi Dickey shared why she chose to write about climate change and how important it is to spread awareness to the younger generation.
dakotanewsnow.com
Texas executes man for killing ex-girlfriend and her son, 7
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — A Texas inmate who killed his pregnant ex-girlfriend and her 7-year-old son more than 17 years ago was executed on Wednesday, after courts rejected his appeals over claims of religious freedom violations and indifference to his medical needs. Stephen Barbee, 55, received a lethal injection...
dakotanewsnow.com
Sheriff: North Carolina boy found safe; Amber Alert canceled
WENDELL, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) - An Amber Alert for an endangered 9-year-old boy in North Carolina has been canceled, officials said. The Wake County Sheriff’s Office was searching for Bentley Gunner Stancil, who had last been seen on Tuesday traveling east on Wendell Boulevard on foot from the Hardee’s Restaurant in Wendell, according to the alert.
dakotanewsnow.com
SDSU Men get big win over St. Bonaventure at Sanford Pentagon
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -South Dakota State completed a near double-digit comeback in the second half and rallied to earn a 66-62 victory over St. Bonaventure on Tuesday, Nov. 15, in front over 3,000 fans at the Sanford Pentagon. The Jackrabbits opened the contest with two separate eight-point advantages in the first half, but the Bonnies jumped out to a four-point lead before a Luke Appel bank shot off glass at the buzzer cut the SDSU deficit to 32-30 at halftime. St. Bonaventure bursted out of the locker room for the second half with some momentum. The Bonnies went on a seven-point scoring run in the first four minutes out of the break.
dakotanewsnow.com
Suspect detained after deadly shootout at Ariz. business
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD) - Arizona sheriff’s deputies took a suspect into custody after what they called an “unprovoked” shooting at a store selling recreational vehicles. Cochise County Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of a shooting around 5:15 p.m. Monday at Desert RV in Whetstone. They say the suspect, a military veteran, came into the business with two AR-15 rifles and opened fire, prompting the store owners to fire back.
Comments / 0