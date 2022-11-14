ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Dakota State

Comments / 0

Related
dakotanewsnow.com

South Dakota officials discuss proposed grocery sales tax removal

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - WNAX reported that Senator Jim Bolin of Canton and Yankton City Manager Amy Leon are concerned for the financial future of South Dakota cities when it comes to Gov. Noem’s promise to remove the grocery sales tax. WNAX reported that Leon told...
YANKTON, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

HRSA grants Avera over $2.5 million to support healthcare workers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) granted Avera funds to support nurses and expand its healthcare services through telehealth and virtual nursing. According to Avera’s press release, the multiple grants provide over $2.5 million in funding to support nursing and address healthcare...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
dakotanewsnow.com

DPS commissions artwork to encourage safer driving

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota’s Department of Public Safety used a unique approach to try and convince drivers to put their cell phones down. A sculpture commissioned by the DPS Office of Highway Safety features 250 recycled cell phones placed in small coffins to represent the number of drivers killed or injured in distracted driving-related crashes in South Dakota in 2021. The sculpture was unveiled Thursday at the Sioux Empire Mall in Sioux Falls.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Minnesota nurses oppose Sanford-Fairview merger

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the Minnesota Nurses Association, nurses have voiced concerns about the proposed merger between Sanford Health and Minnesota-based Fairview Health based on past corporate actions. As stated on the Minnesota Nurses Association website, nurses say they believe the merger would prioritize corporate...
MINNESOTA STATE
dakotanewsnow.com

MN Attorney General to investigate Sanford/Fairview hospital merger

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Minnesota Attorney General’s Office released a statement saying they have opened an investigation concerning the intended merger between Sanford Health and Minnesota-based Fairview Health. “We are aware of the proposed merger between Fairview and Sandford. We have opened an investigation into...
MINNESOTA STATE
dakotanewsnow.com

Following leadership vote, South Dakota Senate makes committee assignments

PIERRE, S.D. - Leadership from the South Dakota State Senate has announced new committee assignments for the 2023 state legislative session. Sen. Lee Schoenbeck (R-Watertown), who was re-elected as President Pro Tempore last Friday according to The Dakota Scout, confirmed the new assignments to Dakota News Now/KOTA Territory Wednesday. They...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
dakotanewsnow.com

Noem announces Christmas at the Capitol Grand Lighting Ceremony

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Noem has announced that the 2022 Grand Lighting Ceremony for Christmas at the South Dakota Capitol will take place in the Capitol Rotunda on Tuesday, Nov. 22, at 7 p.m. According to the press release from the Governor’s office, the Capitol Christmas display...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
dakotanewsnow.com

November is Adoption Awareness Month

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - November is Adoption Awareness Month. Laurie Gill, with the South Dakota Department of Social Services, joined Dakota News Now to talk about it.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
dakotanewsnow.com

More flakes flying

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for parts of northern South Dakota. This will be in effect until 6 p.m. The main threat will be some breezy conditions causing blowing snow and reduced visibility. We may also pick up a fluffy inch of fresh snow in that part of the region.
IOWA STATE
dakotanewsnow.com

More flurries, light snow showers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The light snow and on and off again flurries we’ve seen so far hasn’t added up to much, but it’s certainly caused plenty of travel issues. Combining the cold temperatures, roads haven’t been in great shape. Make sure to give yourself plenty of stopping distance!
MINNESOTA STATE
dakotanewsnow.com

Texas executes man for killing ex-girlfriend and her son, 7

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — A Texas inmate who killed his pregnant ex-girlfriend and her 7-year-old son more than 17 years ago was executed on Wednesday, after courts rejected his appeals over claims of religious freedom violations and indifference to his medical needs. Stephen Barbee, 55, received a lethal injection...
TEXAS STATE
dakotanewsnow.com

Sheriff: North Carolina boy found safe; Amber Alert canceled

WENDELL, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) - An Amber Alert for an endangered 9-year-old boy in North Carolina has been canceled, officials said. The Wake County Sheriff’s Office was searching for Bentley Gunner Stancil, who had last been seen on Tuesday traveling east on Wendell Boulevard on foot from the Hardee’s Restaurant in Wendell, according to the alert.
WENDELL, NC
dakotanewsnow.com

SDSU Men get big win over St. Bonaventure at Sanford Pentagon

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -South Dakota State completed a near double-digit comeback in the second half and rallied to earn a 66-62 victory over St. Bonaventure on Tuesday, Nov. 15, in front over 3,000 fans at the Sanford Pentagon. The Jackrabbits opened the contest with two separate eight-point advantages in the first half, but the Bonnies jumped out to a four-point lead before a Luke Appel bank shot off glass at the buzzer cut the SDSU deficit to 32-30 at halftime. St. Bonaventure bursted out of the locker room for the second half with some momentum. The Bonnies went on a seven-point scoring run in the first four minutes out of the break.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Suspect detained after deadly shootout at Ariz. business

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD) - Arizona sheriff’s deputies took a suspect into custody after what they called an “unprovoked” shooting at a store selling recreational vehicles. Cochise County Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of a shooting around 5:15 p.m. Monday at Desert RV in Whetstone. They say the suspect, a military veteran, came into the business with two AR-15 rifles and opened fire, prompting the store owners to fire back.
SIERRA VISTA, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy