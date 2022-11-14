Read full article on original website
Monongalia County Republican chair pleased with election results
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The chairman of the Monongalia County Republican Executive Committee said Tuesday the party is pleased with its midterm election performance. “We targeted 1,000 key households and presented them a message over and over again that it was key that they vote,” GOP Chairman Ethan Moore said on WAJR’s ‘Talk of the Town.’ “We’d like to think we participated and played a role in getting those voters to the polls and making a difference in Monongalia County.”
West Virginia parents, teen share stories to mark National Adoption Month
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Adopting a child isn’t something Caleb Korth and his wife ever thought about until they went through five miscarriages. “We really got to the point where we wanted permanency. We wanted to have a child and everything that went along with that. We were willing to do whatever we could do to make that happen,” Korth told MetroNews during a Wednesday event to mark National Adoption Month.
Remote learning a possibility for Kanawha schools next week as holiday approaches
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Normal school days are scheduled to take place in Kanawha County next week ahead from Monday through Wednesday ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. Dr. Tom Williams, the Superintendent of Kanawha County Schools knows that with short holiday weeks, there could some people that take days off to travel. The school system is making backup plans for potential remote learning if needed.
Murder investigation underway in Mercer County
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. — Mercer County deputies are investigating a shooting death. According to authorities, a man was discovered unresponsive in the parking lot of the Mercer Mall in Bluefield at around 2:30 a.m. Thursday. He had been shot numerous times. He was later pronounced dead at the scene. The...
YCF awards more than $145k to recognize National Community Foundation Week
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Your Community Foundation of North Central West Virginia has awarded grants valued at more than $145,000 to local charitable organizations as part of National Community Foundation Week. The grants range from $400 up to $15,000 and are intended to support organizations in Harrison, Marion, Monongalia, Preston...
Company announces plans to extract rare earth metals from coal impoundments
Gov. Jim Justice announced a $60 million investment in Wyoming County by a company seeking to extract rare earth metals, the kind widely used in electronics, from coal impoundments. “I am beyond excited to welcome this company to Southern West Virginia,” Justice stated today. “Coal is such a big part...
Morgantown moves closer to hosting 2024 Olympic Diving Trials
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Aquatic Center at Mylan Park in Morgantown is one of two finalists to host the 2024 Olympic Diving Trials. “We were surprised that we submitted it and were informed we are one of two finalists,” Monongalia County Tom Bloom said Thursday on WAJR’s “Talk of the Town.”
American Cancer Society to mark 47th annual Great American Smokeout
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Cancer prevention advocates are urging state lawmakers to issue a tax increase of $1.50 per pack of cigarettes as part of an annual effort to save lives. The American Cancer Society is marking the 47th annual Great American Smokeout on Thursday. John Hoctor, managing director of...
Buzz Food Service acquires Huntington-based S.S. Logan Packing Company
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Two of the most well-known wholesale meat distributors in southern West Virginia are now one. On Tuesday, Kanawha Valley-based Buzz Products, Inc. announced the acquisition of Huntington-based S.S. Logan Packing Company. S.S. Logan Packing was founded in 1925 by the Logan family, is the manufacturer and distributor of Cavalier Brand hot dogs, bologna, bacon, and other popular regional grocery items.
Marshals apprehend federal prison escapee
BECKLEY, W.Va. — U.S.Matshals apprehended a man Monday night who had escaped from a satellite campus of the federal prison in Beckley the night before. Kevin Davis was found in a wooded area not far from the campus at around 7 p.m. The U.S. Marshal Service said Davis was spotted by a crew in a National Guard helicopter.
Nicholas deputies investigate Boone County woman’s death
CANVAS, W.Va. — The Nicholas County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a Boone County woman’s death. Deputies said the body of JoAnn Riffle, 52, of Sylvester, was discovered Monday on a power line right-of-way near Deepwell Road in Nicholas County. The body was taken to the state Medical...
Guilty plea in connection with shooting of Nicholas County deputy
SUMMERSVILLE, W.Va. — The Nicholas County woman who purchased a gun for a man who used it to shoot and kill Nicholas County Sheriff’s Deputy Tom Baker pleaded guilty Tuesday to a federal criminal charge. Melanie Clodfelter, 41, of Summersville, lied when she purchased the gun for Richie...
A pair of structures damaged in Logan blaze
LOGAN, W.Va. — An investigation is underway following a Monday fire in Logan that damaged two houses. The blaze was reported at 705 Stratton Street at around 9:40 p.m. It then spread to the house next door. According to a City of Logan post on Facebook, “The original fire...
DOH has plans to reopen Route 20 while repairs caused by sinkhole are done
HINTON, W.Va. — A temporary bridge will be built this weekend on state Route 20 in Hinton near a sinkhole that has grown larger in the past week. The heavy rain from what was left of Hurricane Nicole made a problem that surfaced in June worse. The sinkhole grew forcing closure of Route 20 and forcing students at Summers County Middle-High School to go on remote learning this week.
WVU pulls away from Winthrop in “Education Day” game at the Coliseum
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — After a slow start with a very early wake-up call, the WVU women’s basketball team defeated Winthrop 70-48 Thursday morning. A crowd of 6,640 at the Coliseum filed in for the 10 a.m. tipoff. An estimated 5,000 students were part of the “Education Day” event.
Setting the stage for the Class AA quarterfinals
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Greg Carey and Joe Brocato discuss the four Class AA quarterfinals, which are scheduled for Friday night and Saturday afternoon in Madison, Spencer, Coal City and Winfield.
Four Class A semifinal spots up for grabs this weekend
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Greg Carey and Joe Brocato break down the four Class A quarterfinal matchups in Week 13.
Marshall Athletics Department introduces Herd Exchange, platform for NIL business opportunities
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Student-athletes at Marshall University have another opportunity to pursue Name, Image, & Likeness (NIL) business opportunities. The Marshall University Athletics Department announced this week, in conjunction with INFLCR, the Herd Exchange. According to the athletics department, companies can register for the website and then view the profiles of each student-athlete available.
MetroNews Top Plays (Week 12)
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Check out the top plays from around West Virginia in the opening week of the high school football postseason. You can win $100 each week by submitting videos using the Twitter hashtag #MNTopPlay. Hudl links are also welcome.
West Virginia will not name starting QB before facing No. 19 Kansas State; possibility exists for 3 to play
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia will not name a starting quarterback in advance of Saturday’s 2 p.m. against No. 19 Kansas State that concludes the home schedule for 2022. After Garrett Greene took over for a struggling JT Daniels and guided the Mountaineers to a come-from-behind 23-20 victory...
