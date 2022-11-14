Read full article on original website
Related
PWMania
Update on Randy Orton Amidst His Absence From WWE Television
According to PWInsider, veteran WWE Superstar Randy Orton was spotted in Birmingham, Alabama on Monday. There is no word on why Orton was in Alabama, but Birmingham is home to Andrews Sports Medicine and the American Sports Medicine Institute. Dr. James Andrews runs both facilities, which are where WWE usually sends injured WWE stars.
PWMania
Roxanne Perez Reveals Her WWE WarGames Dream Team
Last week, WWE NXT star Roxanne Perez appeared on El Brunch de WWE to discuss a variety of topics. Survivor Series will feature two WarGames matches. Perez named her dream team for the War Games match. She said, “Well, I would have chosen Cora, but she lost that now. But...
PWMania
Scotty 2 Hotty Deletes His Twitter Account Following Comments About Intergender Wrestling
Intergender wrestling has grown in popularity on the independent wrestling scene since the Attitude Era, but some wrestlers are against men wrestling women in matches. Former WWE star Scotty 2 Hotty (Scott Garland) stated on Twitter that he will not be participating in any matches against women, citing the fact that he has a 20-year-old daughter as the reason.
PWMania
WWE Registers Trademark for New Ring Name
WWE filed a trademark registration for a new ring name on November 10, 2022, under a variety of categories, including “education and entertainment.”. According to the USPTO listing, the new application is for the name Oba Femi. The trademark description, according to the listing, is:. “OBA FEMI™ trademark registration...
PWMania
WWE Pulls Karrion Kross and Scarlett from WrestleCade Convention
WWE has withdrawn Karrion Kross and Scarlett from the upcoming WrestleCade convention at Winston-Benton Salem’s Convention Center. Back in October, Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae were yanked from the popular convention, and now Kross and Scarlett have been yanked as well. The convention will take place on November 25-27, the same weekend as WWE Survivor Series.
PWMania
MLW Announces Huge Inter-Promotional Main Event for “Blood and Thunder”
The first 2023 event for Major League Wrestling has its headlining match all set. The current MLW World Champion Alex Hammerstone will defend his title against DRAGONGATE superstar YAMATO in a huge inter-promotional matchup. YAMATO will be the first wrestler from DRAGONGATE to ever challenge for the MLW World Title....
PWMania
New Sasha Banks Trademarks Indicate Her Next Move
This past week, some interesting trademark applications may have revealed Mercedes Varnado’s future plans (aka Sasha Banks). Michael Dockins filed the trademarks on behalf of Banks’ company Soulnado, Inc., which was formed in August. Dockins handles many trademark-related matters for professional wrestlers. On November 10, the following trademarks...
PWMania
Possible New WWE Show In the Works?, WWE Files for “Iron Survivor Challenge” Trademark
WWE recently applied to trademark the name “Iron Survivor Challenge.”. The use description “Iron Survivor Challenge” included with the USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office) filing suggests that this could be a new show or digital series in the works. The following is the use description:
PWMania
Spoilers: WWE NXT Level Up Taping Results for 11/18/22
Before this week’s WWE NXT aired on television, the November 18 episode of NXT Level Up was taped Tuesday night at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. Full spoilers are below:. * Thea Hail defeated Dani Palmer. * Dante Chen defeated Oba Femi. * Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo defeated Oro...
PWMania
Shawn Michaels Says Bret Hart “Was Easily a Better Wrestler” Than Him
WWE Hall of Famer and Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels discussed his experiences of working with Bret Hart over the course of their careers in an interview with TheRinger.com. “Over the years, I have sort of come to understand Bret and I will always be linked....
PWMania
JBL Reveals Who Created the Clothesline From Hell Name for His Finisher
JBL transformed the clothesline from a move to a devastating finisher in 2004, when WWE SmackDown needed a heel to feud with then-WWE Champion Eddie Guerrero. The WWE Hall Of Famer revealed on today’s WWE’s The Bump that Steve Austin came up with the name The Clothesline From Hell.
PWMania
Isla Dawn Debuts on This Week’s WWE NXT (Video)
Isla Dawn has made her official debut on the main WWE NXT brand. NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose defended her title against Alba Fyre in a Last Woman Standing match on Title Tuesday night. Fyre climbed a ladder at ringside to put Rose away after a back-and-forth match that included many weapons, but Dawn appeared from nowhere at the top of the ladder. Dawn smiled at Fyre before spitting mist in her face.
PWMania
Booker T Reacts to Road Dogg Saying Bret Hart Wasn’t a Great Worker
WWE Hall of Famer Booker T discussed Road Dogg’s comments about Bret Hart on the most recent episode of his “Hall of Fame” podcast:. “First of all, I didn’t know Road Dogg and Bret Hart had heat from back in the day or anything like that,” Booker said. “I don’t know where this was coming from or anything like that as far as Road Dogg saying Bret Hart wasn’t a great worker. I emulated a lot of my work style after Bret Hart because I always thought he was a top worker. I always thought he was a high, upper echelon talent as far as, man this guy can work. You know what I mean? You don’t say that about too many guys.”
PWMania
Logan Paul to Face John Cena at WWE WrestleMania 39?
As PWMania.com previously reported, John Cena is expected to return to the ring at WWE Wrestlemania 39. Logan Paul mentioned being John Cena’s opponent during his podcast. “That’s my dream. I mean, think about it, man. I’ve proven the model twice now. I’ve proven the model of headstrong, capable Internet kid versus a GOAT, a top-tier industry leader. Floyd [Mayweather], that worked, generates $60, $75 million dollars. Crown Jewel became the number one most viewed international pay-per-view that WWE has ever had. I’ve done it twice now, and the reason is because when I’m paired with a legend, a top-tier industry leader, the model works. So after the Crown Jewel event, John Cena posted me on his Instagram, and then I saw an article that was saying he’s looking for an opponent for WrestleMania, and I favorited it and responded with the eyes because truthfully, I think me versus John Cena would break the Internet. I texted Triple H right away. I said, ‘Do you wanna break the Internet again?’ That’s a dream matchup, dude. At WrestleMania, in LA, next year, on my birthday. Triple H, throw me a bone. Give me a birthday present, and let me take out John Cena. That’s be crazy.”
PWMania
Breaking Down AEW Dynamite (11/16/22)
Dynamite comes back this week with a solid show. Built towards Full Gear this weekend in an alright fashion. In saying that, there was some great in ring action on this show. With a trios match, and a tag team match involving the four men competing for the ROH title at Full Gear.
PWMania
What’s The Status Of The NWA?
After a slew of independent shows this past weekend, many fans are talking about the National Wrestling Alliance, which held its “Hard Times” pay-per-view in New Orleans, but unfortunately, the chatter around the historic “ten pounds of gold” is for the wrong reasons. In the main event, Tryus, former WWE grappler Brodus Clay, won the NWA World Heavyweight championship after he competed in a three-way bout against Trevor Murdoch and Matt Cardona.
PWMania
WWE Pulls Surprise Plans for Kevin Owens Due to Injury
The Men’s WarGames match for Survivor Series was set up last week on WWE SmackDown, with The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, the Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Sami Zayn) taking on the Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Butch, and Ridge Holland), Drew McIntyre, and a fifth partner. Kevin Owens is out due to...
PWMania
Official Rules for WWE’s Iron Survivor Challenge Matches
WWE Hall of Famer & Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels appeared on this week’s WWE NXT to announce the first-ever Iron Survivor Challenge matches for the NXT Deadline Premium Live Event on Saturday, December 10. There will be two Iron Survivor Challenges of five people...
PWMania
Wheeler Yuta Believes MJF is ‘A Fountain Of Untapped Potential’
When asked about MJF’s future during a recent interview on MackMania for The Ringer Wrestling Show, former Ring of Honor Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta expressed optimism about the company’s prospects. According to him, the AEW star’s wrestling career has a lot of potentials to be successful:. “I’ll...
PWMania
Update on Kevin Owens’ Injury and Status Ahead of WWE Survivor Series
Kevin Owens’ involvement in next Saturday’s WWE Survivor Series is in doubt after sustaining a sprained MCL in a single match against Austin Theory at Sunday’s live event. WWE had plans for Owens, who had been off television for some time, that would have resulted in him...
Comments / 0