Related
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Reportedly Had Different Raw Plans For Dominik Mysterio
Dominik Mysterio was featured on the November 14 episode of "WWE Raw” in a singles match against veteran Shelton Benjamin. Although the scion to the Mysterio bloodline was victorious in the bout, it appears the match wasn't part of WWE's original plans. Fightful Select reports that there were "several...
wrestlinginc.com
Rhea Ripley Addresses Male WWE Stars Not Laying Hands On Her
Rhea Ripley is not afraid to mix it up with the male stars in WWE. In recent weeks, she's attacked all three members of The O.C. stable, comprised of AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson. Notably, Ripley delivered a low blow to Anderson in his match against Finn Balor after then body-slammed the 300-pound Gallows at ringside. Her actions sent Anderson and Gallows to the backstage trainer's room, where they looked for a solution to combat Ripley's high jinks.
tjrwrestling.net
The Undertaker Once “Ripped Apart” Ex-WWE Star For Injuring People
A former WWE Superstar has revealed The Undertaker once chewed out a fellow star for injuring several stars in the ring. Wrestling stars take the safety of themselves and their opponents very seriously so if someone is making a habit of injuring people, then words are likely to be had. Even more likely if the people being injured are major WWE stars and members of The Undertaker’s backstage Bone Street Krew.
ringsidenews.com
Natalya Says Grabbing Matt Cardona’s Crotch Was Her ‘Most Iconic Moment’
Natalya is a proper veteran in the world of professional wrestling and has been part of numerous important angles in WWE history. While she is taken seriously, for the most part, Natalya has also been part of some embarrassing storylines. Despite this, Natalya can always make fun of herself and she did so again recently.
stillrealtous.com
Triple H Really Wants 2 Former WWE Stars To Return To The Company
Ever since Triple H took over WWE creative back in July he’s been bringing former stars back to the company, and there’s been a lot of talk about former stars who could return in the months to come. Matt Cardona (formerly known as Zack Ryder in WWE) is...
ewrestlingnews.com
Bianca Belair Discusses Her Future Goals After Signing With Major Talent Agency
WWE RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair recently spoke with Metro about signing with William Morris Endeavors (WME), her future goals, and more. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:. On signing with WME: “I’m super excited for it. I’m someone who – I don’t like to...
wrestlinginc.com
CJ Perry Comments On Relationship With Triple H
2022 has been a year of great change in WWE. Shifting tides have shuffled rosters and seen once great titans of the boardroom reduced to shadows and dust, leaving a general sense that anything could happen. Former WWE Superstar CJ Perry (aka Lana) recently spoke with Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman, and her relationship with WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque was among the topics discussed. Perry was released in June 2021, but with a number of released talent finding their way back to WWE, it seems Perry isn't ruling out a return to the company.
wrestletalk.com
Update On Randy Orton’s Injury
There has been an update on the injury status of former 14-time World Champion Randy Orton. Orton has been out of action since the May 20 episode of SmackDown, where he and Matt Riddle lost the Raw Tag Team Championship to the Usos. The match was a winner take all...
wrestlinginc.com
Logan Paul's Injury Appears To Be Serious
Logan Paul unsuccessfully challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in his third-ever WWE match at WWE Crown Jewel on November 5. Nearly halfway through the match, Paul reportedly suffered a torn meniscus, torn MCL, and a potentially torn ACL. During a recent episode of "Impaulsive," Paul stated that his injury is "very bad" without revealing the official diagnosis.
tjrwrestling.net
Stephanie McMahon Celebrates Unique First In Raw History
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) has once again made history. WWE has come a long ways from the Attitude Era with how they present women on the screen, really cranking up in the image back in 2015 during the Women’s Evolution when Stephanie McMahon was a part of the programming, bringing on talents such as Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks and Becky Lynch to WWE Monday Night Raw.
wrestlingrumors.net
WRESTLING RUMORS: Top WWE Stars’ Salaries Revealed
That’s kind of the point. There are a lot of ways to describe professional wrestlers but one of the most important is right there in the title: professional. The wrestlers that you watch most of the time are doing this for money, with the top stars being able to do this without having to hold down another job. The very elite names make quite a bit of money and now we might know some specifics.
wrestlinginc.com
Jon Moxley Made Renee Paquette Nervous Backstage At AEW Dynamite
Renee Paquette reflected on the time her husband, AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, made her nervous just before her AEW debut. Paquette debuted for the promotion on October 12 in Toronto and has been serving as a backstage interviewer. Paquette recently made an appearance on the "AEW Unrestricted" podcast, where...
wrestlinginc.com
Saraya Is Not Coming To AEW Dynamite Alone
We are only three days away from Saraya's comeback being complete, with the AEW star scheduled for her first match in five years this Saturday against Dr. Britt Baker DMD at AEW Full Gear. And with Baker having reinforcements in the form of Rebel and the number one contender for the AEW Interim Women's World Championship, Jamie Hayter, it appears Saraya has decided to bring in her own support system prior to the big match.
411mania.com
Backstage Notes for Last Night’s WWE Raw, Late Changes Made to the Lineup
– Fightful Select reported on some backstage details for last night’s episode of WWE Raw. According to the report, Dominik Mysterio was originally not scheduled for action last night. Additionally, Rollins vs. Balor was changed to be made into a US title match. One match that got taken off was Elias and Riddle vs. Alpha Academy.
ringsidenews.com
First Match For WWE RAW After Survivor Series Revealed
WWE has a lot of plans as they head into Survivor Series. Now, we know about one match to expect after the big WarGames matches. The Miz vs. Dexter Lumis will take place on November 22nd. The stipulation states that if Lumis wins, then he will receive a WWE contract, and Miz will have to settle all of his debts to Lumis.
itrwrestling.com
The Undertaker Blasted Former WWE Star Backstage After Injuring Multiple Opponents
The Undertaker spent the best part of three decades at the top of WWE, and during that time he commanded a incredible respect backstage. Many stars of both the past and present have spoken about how ‘Taker was judge, jury and executioner in the locker room. One man who...
wrestlinginc.com
AEW Star Says Sasha Banks' Focus Isn't On An In-Ring Return
As she's been discussing the process she went through in order to get cleared to compete again, AEW star Saraya revealed that one of the first people she contacted upon receiving the good news was Sasha Banks. Saraya, who performed as Paige in WWE, was forced to retire after she injured her neck taking a kick from Banks during a match in 2017.
PWMania
Scotty 2 Hotty Deletes His Twitter Account Following Comments About Intergender Wrestling
Intergender wrestling has grown in popularity on the independent wrestling scene since the Attitude Era, but some wrestlers are against men wrestling women in matches. Former WWE star Scotty 2 Hotty (Scott Garland) stated on Twitter that he will not be participating in any matches against women, citing the fact that he has a 20-year-old daughter as the reason.
PWMania
Roxanne Perez Reveals Her WWE WarGames Dream Team
Last week, WWE NXT star Roxanne Perez appeared on El Brunch de WWE to discuss a variety of topics. Survivor Series will feature two WarGames matches. Perez named her dream team for the War Games match. She said, “Well, I would have chosen Cora, but she lost that now. But...
PWMania
No Arrests Made Following Scarlett Fan Incident at WWE Live Event, Arena Issues Statement
The Peoria Civic Center in Peoria, Illinois, has issued a statement regarding the fan incident that occurred during Saturday’s WWE live event. At Saturday’s event, Karrion Kross was wrestling Drew McIntyre when a fan threw a drink on Scarlett. Police and security escorted the woman and what appeared to be members of her family out of the arena.
