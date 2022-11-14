ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Comments / 0

Related
KELOLAND TV

Reservations will have access to conservation program

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — From the Black Hills in the West to the rolling prairies in the East, South Dakota is home to many beautiful landscapes. And to South Dakota’s tribes, some of that land is sacred. That’s why the tribes are working with the Department of Agriculture and Intertribal Agricultural Council.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Johnson explains her push for post-election audits

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota’s incoming secretary of state says adding post-election audits would be a positive change. Republican Monae Johnson of Rapid City received 64% of the vote last week to win the 2022 general election over Democrat Tom Cool of Sioux Falls. Her 212,348-119,975 victory...
GEORGIA STATE
KELOLAND TV

COVID-19 in South Dakota: 10 new deaths; Active cases, hospitalizations both up

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The COVID-19 death toll throughout the pandemic is at 3,088 in South Dakota. According to Wednesday’s update to the South Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard, deaths are up 10 from 3,078 the previous week. The new deaths include five women and five men in the following age ranges: 40-49; 60-69; 70-79 (2); 80+ (6). The new deaths were in the following counties: Brown, Butte, Clark, McPherson, Pennington and Union Counties with two each in Lincoln and Minnehaha Counties.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Minnesota Nurses Association opposing possible Sanford merger

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A nurses union in Minnesota is raising concerns after South Dakota-based Sanford Health and Minnesota-based Fairview Health announced the two health care systems signed nonbinding letters of intent to merge and publicly acknowledged negotiations on Tuesday. In a news release, the Minnesota Nurses Association...
MINNESOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

A look back at Sanford’s last successful merger

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sanford Health is working to create a new health system with Fairview Health Services out of the twin cities. This isn’t the first time Sanford has made plans to merge with another organization. The process usually takes several months and it doesn’t always end with a deal.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Outside business banned on SD legislators’ accounts

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — There’s a new restriction for the South Dakota Legislature. The 105 lawmakers will be barred from conducting outside personal business on state-provided devices and email accounts. The ban applies to the Legislature’s staff and consultants as well. The Legislature’s Executive Board adopted the...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

SD Legislature’s leaders block work-comp change

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A proposal to make the statewide organizations for municipalities and school boards meet annually with a committee of the South Dakota Legislature about their workers’ compensation plans has been shot down. The Legislature’s Executive Board voted 13-0 Tuesday to exclude that portion of the...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Slippery roads reported across South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Snow and cold temperatures are creating slick road conditions in South Dakota as of Tuesday morning. It’s prompted a reminder from the Sioux Falls Police Department for drivers. Just before 10 a.m. on social media, police asked people to be careful while driving today. They say sanders are out in Sioux Falls to help improve driving conditions.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Sanford Health & Fairview Health Services agree to merge

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Major changes could be on the way for health care in the Midwest. Sanford Health announced it’s planning to combine services with Fairview Health Services in Minnesota. Sanford and Fairview have signed a non-binding letter of intent for the merger. Administrators at both...
MINNESOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

SD’s new railroad plan now needs federal approval

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Railroad Board made the changes that the Federal Railroad Administration wanted in the state’s new four-year rail plan before adopting it Wednesday. Now the 196-page document goes back for final federal approval. How long that might take isn’t clear at this...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Crow Ghost sentenced to life for murder

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A McLaughin man will spend the rest of his life behind bars after being convicted of First Degree Murder. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says that 44-year-old Casey Crow Ghost was sentenced to life in federal prison on Monday. Authorities say his romantic partner was...
PIERRE, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy