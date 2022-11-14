Read full article on original website
Reservations will have access to conservation program
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — From the Black Hills in the West to the rolling prairies in the East, South Dakota is home to many beautiful landscapes. And to South Dakota’s tribes, some of that land is sacred. That’s why the tribes are working with the Department of Agriculture and Intertribal Agricultural Council.
800 pages of public comments largely opposed to social studies standards
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Ahead of the November 21 social studies standard public hearing, the South Dakota Board of Education Standards has released more than 800 pages of public comments. The comments, which can be submitted until 2 p.m. CT on Friday, November 18, include current and former...
Johnson explains her push for post-election audits
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota’s incoming secretary of state says adding post-election audits would be a positive change. Republican Monae Johnson of Rapid City received 64% of the vote last week to win the 2022 general election over Democrat Tom Cool of Sioux Falls. Her 212,348-119,975 victory...
COVID-19 in South Dakota: 10 new deaths; Active cases, hospitalizations both up
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The COVID-19 death toll throughout the pandemic is at 3,088 in South Dakota. According to Wednesday’s update to the South Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard, deaths are up 10 from 3,078 the previous week. The new deaths include five women and five men in the following age ranges: 40-49; 60-69; 70-79 (2); 80+ (6). The new deaths were in the following counties: Brown, Butte, Clark, McPherson, Pennington and Union Counties with two each in Lincoln and Minnehaha Counties.
Minnesota Nurses Association opposing possible Sanford merger
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A nurses union in Minnesota is raising concerns after South Dakota-based Sanford Health and Minnesota-based Fairview Health announced the two health care systems signed nonbinding letters of intent to merge and publicly acknowledged negotiations on Tuesday. In a news release, the Minnesota Nurses Association...
A look back at Sanford’s last successful merger
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sanford Health is working to create a new health system with Fairview Health Services out of the twin cities. This isn’t the first time Sanford has made plans to merge with another organization. The process usually takes several months and it doesn’t always end with a deal.
Outside business banned on SD legislators’ accounts
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — There’s a new restriction for the South Dakota Legislature. The 105 lawmakers will be barred from conducting outside personal business on state-provided devices and email accounts. The ban applies to the Legislature’s staff and consultants as well. The Legislature’s Executive Board adopted the...
SD Legislature’s leaders block work-comp change
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A proposal to make the statewide organizations for municipalities and school boards meet annually with a committee of the South Dakota Legislature about their workers’ compensation plans has been shot down. The Legislature’s Executive Board voted 13-0 Tuesday to exclude that portion of the...
Slippery roads reported across South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Snow and cold temperatures are creating slick road conditions in South Dakota as of Tuesday morning. It’s prompted a reminder from the Sioux Falls Police Department for drivers. Just before 10 a.m. on social media, police asked people to be careful while driving today. They say sanders are out in Sioux Falls to help improve driving conditions.
Sanford Health & Fairview Health Services agree to merge
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Major changes could be on the way for health care in the Midwest. Sanford Health announced it’s planning to combine services with Fairview Health Services in Minnesota. Sanford and Fairview have signed a non-binding letter of intent for the merger. Administrators at both...
SD’s new railroad plan now needs federal approval
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Railroad Board made the changes that the Federal Railroad Administration wanted in the state’s new four-year rail plan before adopting it Wednesday. Now the 196-page document goes back for final federal approval. How long that might take isn’t clear at this...
Breezy and cold this weekend: Storm Center PM Update — Thursday, November 17
SIOUX FALLS (KELO) — We have had light snow showers throughout the day. We will see very little accumulation out of these snow flurries. Winds are on the strong side from the northwest keeping our temperatures on the cold side. Temperatures reaching into the teens and up to the mid 20s for the afternoon.
Crow Ghost sentenced to life for murder
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A McLaughin man will spend the rest of his life behind bars after being convicted of First Degree Murder. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says that 44-year-old Casey Crow Ghost was sentenced to life in federal prison on Monday. Authorities say his romantic partner was...
