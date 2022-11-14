Read full article on original website
Update on Randy Orton Amidst His Absence From WWE Television
According to PWInsider, veteran WWE Superstar Randy Orton was spotted in Birmingham, Alabama on Monday. There is no word on why Orton was in Alabama, but Birmingham is home to Andrews Sports Medicine and the American Sports Medicine Institute. Dr. James Andrews runs both facilities, which are where WWE usually sends injured WWE stars.
Roxanne Perez Reveals Her WWE WarGames Dream Team
Last week, WWE NXT star Roxanne Perez appeared on El Brunch de WWE to discuss a variety of topics. Survivor Series will feature two WarGames matches. Perez named her dream team for the War Games match. She said, “Well, I would have chosen Cora, but she lost that now. But...
MLW Announces Huge Inter-Promotional Main Event for “Blood and Thunder”
The first 2023 event for Major League Wrestling has its headlining match all set. The current MLW World Champion Alex Hammerstone will defend his title against DRAGONGATE superstar YAMATO in a huge inter-promotional matchup. YAMATO will be the first wrestler from DRAGONGATE to ever challenge for the MLW World Title....
Possible New WWE Show In the Works?, WWE Files for “Iron Survivor Challenge” Trademark
WWE recently applied to trademark the name “Iron Survivor Challenge.”. The use description “Iron Survivor Challenge” included with the USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office) filing suggests that this could be a new show or digital series in the works. The following is the use description:
New Sasha Banks Trademarks Indicate Her Next Move
This past week, some interesting trademark applications may have revealed Mercedes Varnado’s future plans (aka Sasha Banks). Michael Dockins filed the trademarks on behalf of Banks’ company Soulnado, Inc., which was formed in August. Dockins handles many trademark-related matters for professional wrestlers. On November 10, the following trademarks...
Scotty 2 Hotty Deletes His Twitter Account Following Comments About Intergender Wrestling
Intergender wrestling has grown in popularity on the independent wrestling scene since the Attitude Era, but some wrestlers are against men wrestling women in matches. Former WWE star Scotty 2 Hotty (Scott Garland) stated on Twitter that he will not be participating in any matches against women, citing the fact that he has a 20-year-old daughter as the reason.
Booker T Reacts to Road Dogg Saying Bret Hart Wasn’t a Great Worker
WWE Hall of Famer Booker T discussed Road Dogg’s comments about Bret Hart on the most recent episode of his “Hall of Fame” podcast:. “First of all, I didn’t know Road Dogg and Bret Hart had heat from back in the day or anything like that,” Booker said. “I don’t know where this was coming from or anything like that as far as Road Dogg saying Bret Hart wasn’t a great worker. I emulated a lot of my work style after Bret Hart because I always thought he was a top worker. I always thought he was a high, upper echelon talent as far as, man this guy can work. You know what I mean? You don’t say that about too many guys.”
WWE Registers Trademark for New Ring Name
WWE filed a trademark registration for a new ring name on November 10, 2022, under a variety of categories, including “education and entertainment.”. According to the USPTO listing, the new application is for the name Oba Femi. The trademark description, according to the listing, is:. “OBA FEMI™ trademark registration...
Shawn Michaels Says Bret Hart “Was Easily a Better Wrestler” Than Him
WWE Hall of Famer and Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels discussed his experiences of working with Bret Hart over the course of their careers in an interview with TheRinger.com. “Over the years, I have sort of come to understand Bret and I will always be linked....
WWE Pulls Karrion Kross and Scarlett from WrestleCade Convention
WWE has withdrawn Karrion Kross and Scarlett from the upcoming WrestleCade convention at Winston-Benton Salem’s Convention Center. Back in October, Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae were yanked from the popular convention, and now Kross and Scarlett have been yanked as well. The convention will take place on November 25-27, the same weekend as WWE Survivor Series.
Breaking Down AEW Dynamite (11/16/22)
Dynamite comes back this week with a solid show. Built towards Full Gear this weekend in an alright fashion. In saying that, there was some great in ring action on this show. With a trios match, and a tag team match involving the four men competing for the ROH title at Full Gear.
JBL Reveals Who Created the Clothesline From Hell Name for His Finisher
JBL transformed the clothesline from a move to a devastating finisher in 2004, when WWE SmackDown needed a heel to feud with then-WWE Champion Eddie Guerrero. The WWE Hall Of Famer revealed on today’s WWE’s The Bump that Steve Austin came up with the name The Clothesline From Hell.
Updated Line-Up For Next Week’s WWE NXT, New Match Added
A new match has been added to the WWE NXT episode airing next week. Wendy Choo vs. Cora Jade has been announced for next week’s show by WWE. Jade and Choo have been feuding for a few weeks. Jade insulted Choo in a promo last week, and Choo admitted on this week’s show that some of what Jade said are insults she hasn’t heard since high school, but she promises to leave Jade with two black eyes. The promotional video is embedded below.
Isla Dawn Debuts on This Week’s WWE NXT (Video)
Isla Dawn has made her official debut on the main WWE NXT brand. NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose defended her title against Alba Fyre in a Last Woman Standing match on Title Tuesday night. Fyre climbed a ladder at ringside to put Rose away after a back-and-forth match that included many weapons, but Dawn appeared from nowhere at the top of the ladder. Dawn smiled at Fyre before spitting mist in her face.
Official Rules for WWE’s Iron Survivor Challenge Matches
WWE Hall of Famer & Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels appeared on this week’s WWE NXT to announce the first-ever Iron Survivor Challenge matches for the NXT Deadline Premium Live Event on Saturday, December 10. There will be two Iron Survivor Challenges of five people...
What’s The Status Of The NWA?
After a slew of independent shows this past weekend, many fans are talking about the National Wrestling Alliance, which held its “Hard Times” pay-per-view in New Orleans, but unfortunately, the chatter around the historic “ten pounds of gold” is for the wrong reasons. In the main event, Tryus, former WWE grappler Brodus Clay, won the NWA World Heavyweight championship after he competed in a three-way bout against Trevor Murdoch and Matt Cardona.
Video: Watch AEW Dark (11/15/22) – Episode 170
The latest episode of AEW Dark is available to watch below. Here is the full line-up: * ROH Pure Champion Daniel Garcia defends against Brock Anderson. The judges are Christopher Daniels, BJ Whitmer and Frankie Kazarian, while Bobby Cruise is serving as the ring announcer. * Athena vs. LMK. *...
Baron Corbin Speaks Out About Indy Wrestlers, Says WWE is for “Elite Level Athletes”
WWE star Baron Corbin shared his views on independent wrestlers during an appearance he made on WWE’ The Bump:. “[Johnny Gargano has] done some great things for somebody that nobody expected anything from. A lot of these guys, it’s a bragging right. Ten years, I’ve been wrestling for 15 years. Why is that a bragging right? I made a phone call, and the WWE brought me in for a tryout and signed me within the week. That’s how it works. I don’t need to go work for a hot dog and popcorn in your local gymnasium. That’s not what I do. It’s not a bragging right for me to go, ‘Ah, I drove around in my buddy’s Honda Civic for six hours to go to this show and then drive 12 hours to this show and the car broke down and we ran out of gas, and we didn’t money to eat. That’s not something you brag about.”
