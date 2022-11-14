ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Grading Texas A&M freshman QB Conner Weigman

Texas A&M five star freshman quarterback Conner Weigman had a quality start to his career in Aggieland even though it was born out of difficult circumstances. Weigman came in off of the bench for an injured Haynes King at South Carolina and despite facing 80,000 fans who kept the volume dialed up to an 11 as well as a defense dialed into the fact that the Aggies' couldn't run the ball and were playing from behind , Weigman held his own. He couldn't make up a two score deficit late in the game but he did drive them down to a field goal and was throwing for the end zone on the final play of the contest to win it.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Battalion Texas AM

President Banks fields questions from A&M Faculty Senate

Monday’s Texas A&M Faculty Senate meeting was joined by A&M President M. Katherine Banks, Ph.D. and other members of university leadership, who fielded questions from Faculty Senators regarding campus renovations, online education, study abroad programs and more. An unnamed faculty senator asked via Zoom chat what Banks’ plan for...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Bryan Midtown Park to welcome largest Schulman Movie Bowl Grille

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A new attraction will be breaking ground at Bryan’s Midtown Park next year following an agreement with city leaders. The Schulman’s are a Texas movie family, opening the Queen and Palace theaters in Downtown Bryan. Their movie theater operations expanded into full-blown entertainment, gaming...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Duo accused of stealing $1,100+ worth of beer from HEB store

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Two College Station men are accused of stealing more than one thousand dollars worth of beer from a grocery store. According to probable cause affidavits filed by College Station police, Harold Collins, 19, and Bryce Otis, 19, took the alcohol on two separate occasions. The...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Franklin Drive Thru Safari up for sale

FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) - The Franklin Drive Thru Safari located off Highway 79 in Robertson County was listed for sale by Texas Ranch Sales, L.L.C. on Friday. The drive-thru safari has been open for over 10 years. Visitors could drive their own vehicle through the safari or request a private tour by an experienced animal caretaker. Guests could also play with different baby animals such as lemurs, armadillos and monkeys in the baby room, hand-feed animals like zebras and giraffes, or visit the reptile house that featured pythons, vipers and boas.
ROBERTSON COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

High speed chase in Bryan ends in crash involving law enforcement

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A high-speed pursuit that reached over 100 mph ended in a crash that involved a Texas Department of Public Safety vehicle. Blaze Barron,18, was charged with evading arrest in a vehicle on Tuesday. DPS says the teen reached speeds of 107 mph while he was traveling northbound on Highway 6. The trooper tried to pull Barron over but he continued speeding and took the Tabor Road exit.
BRYAN, TX
kwhi.com

BRENHAM CITY COUNCIL SELLS WATER

The City of Brenham will be selling water soon, a lot of water. Brenham City Council approved an agreement at their meeting Thursday with Dow Chemical Company to sell them the excess water from Lake Somerville. Specifically, the agreement says that Dow Chemical will purchase 774 acre-feet of water from the city for $68,112. Dow Chemical will not utilize the city’s intake or pipeline, but instead will capture the water from the Brazos River before it reaches the Texas coast. The city agreed to take the additional 774 acre-feet in 2019 from the Brazos River Authority. That is in addition to the 4200 acre-feet, the city’s primary water source. The city felt they needed the additional water due to the growth of the city. The annual water consumption for the city is 2,777 acre-feet on average.
BRENHAM, TX
KBTX.com

Madisonville man killed in Royse City shooting

ROYSE CITY, Texas (KBTX) - A Madisonville man was killed in Royse City on Sunday, according to the Royse City Police Department. Officers responded to a “disturbance in progress” in the 5400 block of County Road 2526 where they found a man laying in the driveway of a home with multiple gunshot wounds.
ROYSE CITY, TX
wtaw.com

Bryan City Council Approves Another Entertainment Center At Midtown Park

The Bryan council approves a third public-private partnership project at Midtown Park. A unanimous vote at a special meeting Monday evening awards a 30 year ground lease to create a $26 million dollar movie, bowling, and recreation complex. The ground lease is with the company running the Queen and Palace...
BRYAN, TX
wtaw.com

Citizens Report Leads To The Arrest Of A Former Manager Of The Brazos County Jail’s Food Service Department For Having An Inappropriate Relationship With An Inmate

The Brazos County sheriff’s office thanks a citizen’s report that led to the arrest of the former manager of the county jail’s food service department on a charge of having an inappropriate relationship with an inmate. 62 year old Tammy Shannon turned herself in Wednesday morning at...
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
wtaw.com

Grand Jury Indictments And Arrests In Labor Day Weekend Armed Robbery And Murder In West Bryan

Bryan police announce two arrests on capital murder and armed robbery charges from a Labor Day weekend incident east of the RELLIS campus. 30 year old Jalen Bloom of Caldwell was arrested by Bryan police after he was indicted by a Brazos County grand jury for the shooting deaths of 24 year old Theron Daniel of College Station and 25 year old Sabrina Garcia of Austin and the serious bodily injury of a toddler aged girl.
BRYAN, TX
247Sports

247Sports

59K+
Followers
396K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy