Texas A&M five star freshman quarterback Conner Weigman had a quality start to his career in Aggieland even though it was born out of difficult circumstances. Weigman came in off of the bench for an injured Haynes King at South Carolina and despite facing 80,000 fans who kept the volume dialed up to an 11 as well as a defense dialed into the fact that the Aggies' couldn't run the ball and were playing from behind , Weigman held his own. He couldn't make up a two score deficit late in the game but he did drive them down to a field goal and was throwing for the end zone on the final play of the contest to win it.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO