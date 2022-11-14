Read full article on original website
Late Kick: Does Jimbo Fisher have a culture problem at Texas A&M?
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate breaks down the mood around the Texas A&M football program.
Jimbo Fisher laments Texas A&M simply can't 'get over that little hump' amid 3-7 season
Jimbo Fisher and the Aggies take on UMass this week as Texas A&M aims to salvage what’s been a disappointing season, now sitting at a 3-7 record. Asked for the most difficult part of the season for him, Fisher admitted the Aggies haven’t turned a corner. “Just that...
Grading Texas A&M freshman QB Conner Weigman
Texas A&M five star freshman quarterback Conner Weigman had a quality start to his career in Aggieland even though it was born out of difficult circumstances. Weigman came in off of the bench for an injured Haynes King at South Carolina and despite facing 80,000 fans who kept the volume dialed up to an 11 as well as a defense dialed into the fact that the Aggies' couldn't run the ball and were playing from behind , Weigman held his own. He couldn't make up a two score deficit late in the game but he did drive them down to a field goal and was throwing for the end zone on the final play of the contest to win it.
Closed Macy's in College Station in talks to become Texas A&M Esports facility
"You are the reason we have made this dream a reality," Texas A&M Esports said via Twitter. "Thank you for loving video games as much as we do."
President Banks fields questions from A&M Faculty Senate
Monday’s Texas A&M Faculty Senate meeting was joined by A&M President M. Katherine Banks, Ph.D. and other members of university leadership, who fielded questions from Faculty Senators regarding campus renovations, online education, study abroad programs and more. An unnamed faculty senator asked via Zoom chat what Banks’ plan for...
Bryan Midtown Park to welcome largest Schulman Movie Bowl Grille
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A new attraction will be breaking ground at Bryan’s Midtown Park next year following an agreement with city leaders. The Schulman’s are a Texas movie family, opening the Queen and Palace theaters in Downtown Bryan. Their movie theater operations expanded into full-blown entertainment, gaming...
College Station men charged with theft of $1K of alcohol from H-E-B
The duo said they stole the alcohol for parties.
First Change In 25 Years Of An Interlocal Agreement Between The College Station And Bryan Fire Departments
For the first time in 25 years, there is a change in the interlocal agreement between the College Station and Bryan fire departments. The College Station city council approved a change at its November 10 meeting without public discussion which will reduce the number of CSFD ambulance trips into Bryan.
Duo accused of stealing $1,100+ worth of beer from HEB store
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Two College Station men are accused of stealing more than one thousand dollars worth of beer from a grocery store. According to probable cause affidavits filed by College Station police, Harold Collins, 19, and Bryce Otis, 19, took the alcohol on two separate occasions. The...
Franklin Drive Thru Safari up for sale
FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) - The Franklin Drive Thru Safari located off Highway 79 in Robertson County was listed for sale by Texas Ranch Sales, L.L.C. on Friday. The drive-thru safari has been open for over 10 years. Visitors could drive their own vehicle through the safari or request a private tour by an experienced animal caretaker. Guests could also play with different baby animals such as lemurs, armadillos and monkeys in the baby room, hand-feed animals like zebras and giraffes, or visit the reptile house that featured pythons, vipers and boas.
High speed chase in Bryan ends in crash involving law enforcement
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A high-speed pursuit that reached over 100 mph ended in a crash that involved a Texas Department of Public Safety vehicle. Blaze Barron,18, was charged with evading arrest in a vehicle on Tuesday. DPS says the teen reached speeds of 107 mph while he was traveling northbound on Highway 6. The trooper tried to pull Barron over but he continued speeding and took the Tabor Road exit.
BRENHAM CITY COUNCIL SELLS WATER
The City of Brenham will be selling water soon, a lot of water. Brenham City Council approved an agreement at their meeting Thursday with Dow Chemical Company to sell them the excess water from Lake Somerville. Specifically, the agreement says that Dow Chemical will purchase 774 acre-feet of water from the city for $68,112. Dow Chemical will not utilize the city’s intake or pipeline, but instead will capture the water from the Brazos River before it reaches the Texas coast. The city agreed to take the additional 774 acre-feet in 2019 from the Brazos River Authority. That is in addition to the 4200 acre-feet, the city’s primary water source. The city felt they needed the additional water due to the growth of the city. The annual water consumption for the city is 2,777 acre-feet on average.
College Station Police Involved In A High Speed Chase With A Stolen Pickup That Ends In Navasota
A College Station police officer spots at 3:30 Monday morning, a pickup on the freeway near Fitch that turns out to be stolen. That leads to a chase at speeds of up to 100 miles per hour that ends in Navasota. According to the CSPD arrest report, the stolen truck...
Madisonville man killed in Royse City shooting
ROYSE CITY, Texas (KBTX) - A Madisonville man was killed in Royse City on Sunday, according to the Royse City Police Department. Officers responded to a “disturbance in progress” in the 5400 block of County Road 2526 where they found a man laying in the driveway of a home with multiple gunshot wounds.
Bryan City Council Approves Another Entertainment Center At Midtown Park
The Bryan council approves a third public-private partnership project at Midtown Park. A unanimous vote at a special meeting Monday evening awards a 30 year ground lease to create a $26 million dollar movie, bowling, and recreation complex. The ground lease is with the company running the Queen and Palace...
Suspects arrested in relation to 'suspicious deaths' in Bryan: Police
Two suspects have been arrested in connection to "suspicious deaths" reported in September, Bryan police said.
Citizens Report Leads To The Arrest Of A Former Manager Of The Brazos County Jail’s Food Service Department For Having An Inappropriate Relationship With An Inmate
The Brazos County sheriff’s office thanks a citizen’s report that led to the arrest of the former manager of the county jail’s food service department on a charge of having an inappropriate relationship with an inmate. 62 year old Tammy Shannon turned herself in Wednesday morning at...
Bryan City Manager Rejects Contract Proposal From The President Of The Firefighters Union
Bryan city manager Kean Register has rejected a contract proposal from the president of the firefighters union. WTAW News has e-mailed president Daniel Buford if another contract proposal will be sent to city officials. Documents obtained through an open records request shows Kean Register is opposed to several new demands...
Grand Jury Indictments And Arrests In Labor Day Weekend Armed Robbery And Murder In West Bryan
Bryan police announce two arrests on capital murder and armed robbery charges from a Labor Day weekend incident east of the RELLIS campus. 30 year old Jalen Bloom of Caldwell was arrested by Bryan police after he was indicted by a Brazos County grand jury for the shooting deaths of 24 year old Theron Daniel of College Station and 25 year old Sabrina Garcia of Austin and the serious bodily injury of a toddler aged girl.
Brazos detention officer of 14 years arrested for 'intimate inmate relationship'
Officials said they discovered the relationship after a citizen called in to inform them that an inmate had been making calls to them via an unauthorized phone.
