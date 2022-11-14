Read full article on original website
Men’s Basketball traveled to Methodist University last Wednesday to play the Methodist JV team. The Trojans came out on top 88-60 giving them two wins to start their season. Over the weekend, they traveled to Lenoir Community College for their first conference match up of the year. The Trojans beat the Lancers 76-44 to improve to 3-0 and 1-0 in conference.
