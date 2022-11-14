ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 0

Related
wearegreenbay.com

Spots of light snow develop again Thursday

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Snow showers developed in some spots Wednesday night, and we’ll be looking at another chance for light snow or flurries to shift through Wisconsin Thursday. Late morning and afternoon is the window to see more flakes out there. Temperatures will stay fairly steady in the upper 20s to around 30 degrees. A cool west wind from 10 to 20 miles per hour.
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Chilly temps and light snow chances

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Clouds and maybe some minor flakes showing up for Wednesday. It’s going to be another chilly mid-November day in the low and mid 30s. The good news is the above average temperatures in the afternoon will melt some snow that may have accumulated on roads and sidewalks last night. North winds from 5 to 15 miles per hour today could trigger a lake effect snow shower from the bay, and we’ll be watching Door County for that best chance.
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Snow showers and slippery roads Tuesday

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Our first decent accumulating snow event expected now into Wednesday morning. Plan on diminishing road conditions as the day wears on. A total snowfall of 1 to 3 inches is expected for most communities. East winds off the lake could contribute to lake enhancement which would bring lines of heavier snow showers, and a possibility of totals around 3 to 5 inches in select counties near Lake Michigan and the bay.
WISCONSIN STATE
Fox11online.com

Patrick's 2022-23 winter forecast: A return to cold and snow

This is my 17th year producing a winter forecast here in Northeast Wisconsin and my 25th year doing seasonal forecasts. The idea behind seasonal forecasting is to determine how certain pressure and temperature patterns are evolving and use that to find similar years. The main things I investigate are El Niño/La Niña, the October snowpack over Asia and North America, the temperature oscillations of the northern Pacific Ocean and a pattern called Madden-Julian oscillation.
GREEN BAY, WI
cwbradio.com

New Addition to Wisconsin Snow Plows

(Robert Kennedy, WRN/WTAQ) As winter snow arrives across Wisconsin, and snowplows share the road with the rest of us, you may notice a new addition to their lighting. Thanks to a newly-passed law in Wisconsin, motorists could see green lights added to county and municipal highway snowplows this winter. The green lights are intended to make roads safer for workers who are trying to clear the roads.
WISCONSIN STATE
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Winter weather: Season’s 1st snowfall brings slippery roads

RACINE COUNTY — The 2022-23 winter weather season’s first snowfall brought slushy snow and slippery roads to Southeast Wisconsin on Tuesday. A section of Interstate 94/41 was affected by a weather-related accident. Winter Weather Advisory. The National Weather Service office in Milwaukee/Sullivan issued a Winter Weather Advisory until...
RACINE COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Snowy mix continues tonight

The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. This first accumulating snow will linger into tonight. We are looking at another wintry mix from a low pressure system to our southeast to come through later this evening right off Lake Michigan towards Sheboygan and Manitowoc. Temperatures will drop tonight down to below freezing, so icy conditions could continue become a factor tomorrow morning.
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Snowfall totals for Wisconsin storm; Nov. 15, 2022

MILWAUKEE - The National Weather Service (NWS) collected data from the snowfall that impacted southeastern Wisconsin on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. Below is a list of the running snowfall totals (in inches) in southeast Wisconsin -- totals that could change. Delafield, 5.0. New Berlin, 4.0. Waukesha, 3.8. Brookfield, 3.5. Germantown,...
WISCONSIN STATE
WEAU-TV 13

Drivers could see green lights on Wisconsin snowplows this winter

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -With snow returning for the winter season, this year some communities may notice new lights out on the streets. Earlier this year Wisconsin Act 255 was enacted. That means county and municipal highway departments can put green fluorescent lights on their vehicles. One of its goals:...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Winter has arrived in Wisconsin — Time to dig out the snowblower

MADISON, Wis. — With temperatures dropping quickly into the low 30’s, it was only a matter of time until most of Wisconsin saw its first snowstorm of the season. Projections show that Madison and Milwaukee could get 1-3 inches of snow on Tuesday. With winter arriving that means...
MILWAUKEE, WI
nbc15.com

UW Health warns of dangerous respiratory illness in Wisconsin, cautions hunters heading outside

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UW Health is warning that as hunters head out to the woods this weekend, there’s a serious respiratory illness they should be careful of. According to UW Health, blastomycosis is a dangerous respiratory virus that can develop when a person breathes in toxic airborne spores, called Blastomyces dermatitidis. The toxic fungus is especially prevalent in northern counties of Wisconsin.
WISCONSIN STATE
WEAU-TV 13

Wisconsin DNR reports several recent snowy owl sightings

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says that snowy owl season is underway. The DNR has already reported several snowy owl sightings across the state this year. One owl was regularly seen from mid-July into mid-October in Dane County. The DNR says that this owl was a rare example of successfully over-summering in the state.
WISCONSIN STATE
wortfm.org

RSV Cases On the Rise Across Wisconsin

Flu season is here, but that’s not the only respiratory illness out there these days. While COVID continues to run through society, cases of respiratory syncytial virus or RSV, have starkly risen over the past few weeks, with the state health department warning everyone to stay vigilant of the virus.
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

DHS issues health alert for spikes in RSV, flu cases

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An uncommon simultaneous spike of two respiratory illnesses spurred Wisconsin health officials to issue a public health alert and to urge people to be on the lookout for potential symptoms. Hospitalization rates – particularly among children – are rising significantly around the state because of the...
WISCONSIN STATE
WISN

Holiday illness spike likely unavoidable

MILWAUKEE — Flu cases are soaring in Wisconsin, just in time for family gatherings and holiday travel. "Influenza A is on its way up and, quite honestly, spiking at this point," Aurora Children's Health Medical Director Dr. Kevin Dahlman told WISN 12 News. Meanwhile, cases of respiratory syncytial virus,...
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy