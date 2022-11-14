Read full article on original website
Unseasonably cold with snow shower/flurry chances through Saturday – Gary
The latest forecast from News 3 Now.
wearegreenbay.com
Spots of light snow develop again Thursday
The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Snow showers developed in some spots Wednesday night, and we’ll be looking at another chance for light snow or flurries to shift through Wisconsin Thursday. Late morning and afternoon is the window to see more flakes out there. Temperatures will stay fairly steady in the upper 20s to around 30 degrees. A cool west wind from 10 to 20 miles per hour.
These are the different forms winter weather can take on in Wisconsin
Most commonly, we think of snow and cold when we talk about winter weather, but winter weather can show itself in many ways!
wearegreenbay.com
Chilly temps and light snow chances
The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Clouds and maybe some minor flakes showing up for Wednesday. It’s going to be another chilly mid-November day in the low and mid 30s. The good news is the above average temperatures in the afternoon will melt some snow that may have accumulated on roads and sidewalks last night. North winds from 5 to 15 miles per hour today could trigger a lake effect snow shower from the bay, and we’ll be watching Door County for that best chance.
wearegreenbay.com
Snow showers and slippery roads Tuesday
The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Our first decent accumulating snow event expected now into Wednesday morning. Plan on diminishing road conditions as the day wears on. A total snowfall of 1 to 3 inches is expected for most communities. East winds off the lake could contribute to lake enhancement which would bring lines of heavier snow showers, and a possibility of totals around 3 to 5 inches in select counties near Lake Michigan and the bay.
Fox11online.com
Patrick's 2022-23 winter forecast: A return to cold and snow
This is my 17th year producing a winter forecast here in Northeast Wisconsin and my 25th year doing seasonal forecasts. The idea behind seasonal forecasting is to determine how certain pressure and temperature patterns are evolving and use that to find similar years. The main things I investigate are El Niño/La Niña, the October snowpack over Asia and North America, the temperature oscillations of the northern Pacific Ocean and a pattern called Madden-Julian oscillation.
cwbradio.com
New Addition to Wisconsin Snow Plows
(Robert Kennedy, WRN/WTAQ) As winter snow arrives across Wisconsin, and snowplows share the road with the rest of us, you may notice a new addition to their lighting. Thanks to a newly-passed law in Wisconsin, motorists could see green lights added to county and municipal highway snowplows this winter. The green lights are intended to make roads safer for workers who are trying to clear the roads.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Winter weather: Season’s 1st snowfall brings slippery roads
RACINE COUNTY — The 2022-23 winter weather season’s first snowfall brought slushy snow and slippery roads to Southeast Wisconsin on Tuesday. A section of Interstate 94/41 was affected by a weather-related accident. Winter Weather Advisory. The National Weather Service office in Milwaukee/Sullivan issued a Winter Weather Advisory until...
wearegreenbay.com
Snowy mix continues tonight
The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. This first accumulating snow will linger into tonight. We are looking at another wintry mix from a low pressure system to our southeast to come through later this evening right off Lake Michigan towards Sheboygan and Manitowoc. Temperatures will drop tonight down to below freezing, so icy conditions could continue become a factor tomorrow morning.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Snowfall totals for Wisconsin storm; Nov. 15, 2022
MILWAUKEE - The National Weather Service (NWS) collected data from the snowfall that impacted southeastern Wisconsin on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. Below is a list of the running snowfall totals (in inches) in southeast Wisconsin -- totals that could change. Delafield, 5.0. New Berlin, 4.0. Waukesha, 3.8. Brookfield, 3.5. Germantown,...
WEAU-TV 13
Drivers could see green lights on Wisconsin snowplows this winter
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -With snow returning for the winter season, this year some communities may notice new lights out on the streets. Earlier this year Wisconsin Act 255 was enacted. That means county and municipal highway departments can put green fluorescent lights on their vehicles. One of its goals:...
spectrumnews1.com
Winter has arrived in Wisconsin — Time to dig out the snowblower
MADISON, Wis. — With temperatures dropping quickly into the low 30’s, it was only a matter of time until most of Wisconsin saw its first snowstorm of the season. Projections show that Madison and Milwaukee could get 1-3 inches of snow on Tuesday. With winter arriving that means...
nbc15.com
UW Health warns of dangerous respiratory illness in Wisconsin, cautions hunters heading outside
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UW Health is warning that as hunters head out to the woods this weekend, there’s a serious respiratory illness they should be careful of. According to UW Health, blastomycosis is a dangerous respiratory virus that can develop when a person breathes in toxic airborne spores, called Blastomyces dermatitidis. The toxic fungus is especially prevalent in northern counties of Wisconsin.
Respiratory illnesses increasing in southern Wisconsin ahead of Thanksgiving
Respiratory illnesses have spiked across southern Wisconsin in the last month, medical experts say.
WEAU-TV 13
Wisconsin DNR reports several recent snowy owl sightings
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says that snowy owl season is underway. The DNR has already reported several snowy owl sightings across the state this year. One owl was regularly seen from mid-July into mid-October in Dane County. The DNR says that this owl was a rare example of successfully over-summering in the state.
wortfm.org
RSV Cases On the Rise Across Wisconsin
Flu season is here, but that’s not the only respiratory illness out there these days. While COVID continues to run through society, cases of respiratory syncytial virus or RSV, have starkly risen over the past few weeks, with the state health department warning everyone to stay vigilant of the virus.
nbc15.com
DHS issues health alert for spikes in RSV, flu cases
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An uncommon simultaneous spike of two respiratory illnesses spurred Wisconsin health officials to issue a public health alert and to urge people to be on the lookout for potential symptoms. Hospitalization rates – particularly among children – are rising significantly around the state because of the...
WISN
Holiday illness spike likely unavoidable
MILWAUKEE — Flu cases are soaring in Wisconsin, just in time for family gatherings and holiday travel. "Influenza A is on its way up and, quite honestly, spiking at this point," Aurora Children's Health Medical Director Dr. Kevin Dahlman told WISN 12 News. Meanwhile, cases of respiratory syncytial virus,...
The Most Dangerous Places To Be In Wisconsin
Wisconsin is a great state, but even the best states have areas that are worse than others. A new study looked at those areas and created a list of the most dangerous places in Wisconsin. This is a quick look at The 8 Most Dangerous Places in Wisconsin. How They...
Fox11online.com
All but 2 Northeast Wisconsin districts meet expectations on state report card
MADISON (WLUK) -- All but two Northeast Wisconsin districts met or exceeded expectations in the latest state report card. The Department of Public Instruction released the report card for the 2021-22 school year on Tuesday. The Two Rivers and Menominee Indian school districts were the only in our area to...
