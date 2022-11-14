Local bikers ride with meaning, honoring a 12-year-old in hospice

JOPLIN, Mo. – Local bikers in the 4-States area gather for rides with meaning.

Warrior Watch Riders honored a 12-year-old boy in hospice by driving past his home. The bikers want to give back to the community and show their support.

The group also honors veterans and first responders.

You can request to join their Facebook Group here.

