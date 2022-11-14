Read full article on original website
George E Mcbriar
3d ago
now throw the book at him! sentence him every Mondy toosdy wensdy thorsdy frysdy satirsdy an soondy for till the day he die
3
Man sentenced to 18 years in prison in 2021 crash that killed 3 teens
MADISON, Wis. — The man who pleaded guilty to three counts of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle tied to a crash that killed three teenagers last year was sentenced Wednesday evening to 18 years in prison. Eric Mehring, 31, of Verona, was also sentenced to 12 years of extended supervision. Judge Ellen Berz also ordered that he be...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin man sentenced after police find loaded handgun during foot pursuit
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A 30-year-old man from Madison was sentenced to federal prison on Thursday for possessing a firearm as a convicted felon. According to a release, Raymond Poore will spend the next three and a half years behind bars after he previously plead guilty to the charge on August 3, 2022.
x1071.com
Madison police officer arrested for battery, victim intimidation
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police officer Keith M. Brown was arrested earlier this month in Dane County for misdemeanor battery and intimidation of a victim, as well as disorderly conduct, but charges have not yet formally been filed.*. Brown is one of three Madison police employees arrested in the...
x1071.com
Man charged in 2021 Labor Day weekend homicide bound over for trial
MADISON, Wis. — A man charged with killing another man during Labor Day weekend last year has been bound over for trial. Jeremiah Cain, 19, faces one count of first-degree intentional homicide in connection with a shooting on Sept. 6, 2021, that killed 20-year-old Nicholas Cooke. During a Tuesday morning hearing in Dane County court, a judge entered a not-guilty plea on Cain’s behalf as he stood mute.
x1071.com
Madison police officer arrested for battery, domestic abuse
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Wis. — Court records show Madison police officer Cary House was arrested and charged with felony strangulation and misdemeanor battery earlier this month, with modifiers of domestic abuse. On November 7, court records say Columbia County sheriff deputies responded to a home in Columbia County for a...
nbc15.com
Three Madison police employees arrested in past two weeks
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Three Madison Police Department employees have been arrested in three separate incidents over the past two weeks, an MPD spokesperson acknowledged Thursday morning. The police department did not identify who the workers are nor did it say when the arrests occurred during that span. The MPD...
x1071.com
OWI Charges For Madison Man in Iowa County
A man from Madison was arrested following a traffic stop in Iowa County Monday around 9pm. A deputy from the sheriff’s department conducted a traffic stop on Highway 18-151 near exit 52 in Ridgeway. Upon investigation of the vehicle, a strong odor was detected. Following a search of the vehicle the driver, 34 year old Matthew Hoffman of Madison was arrested for Operating While under the Influence, and Possession of THC. Hoffman was also cited for Speeding. Hoffman was taken to a hospital for a blood draw and later released to a responsible party.
x1071.com
Driver killed in rural Dane County crash identified
OREGON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the man killed in a crash in the town of Oregon over the weekend. Richard Wille, 56, of Arena, died at the scene of the crash at the intersection of County Highway MM and Rome Corners Road Saturday afternoon. Preliminary results show Wille died from injuries he suffered in the crash.
WJFW-TV
Wisconsin Rapids Police Department asking for the public's help identifying an individual accused of stealing a trailer
WISCONSIN RAPIDS (WJFW) - The Wisconsin Rapids Police Department is asking the public for help with finding the individual responsible for allegedly stealing a trailer at a business. The incident that the police department is referring to happened last Saturday (11/12) at around 7:02 p.m. A video has been posted...
x1071.com
Two People Arrested in Parking Lot in Mineral Point
Officials with the Iowa County Sheriff’s department received a report of a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot at Midway Lanes in Mineral Point Monday night around 10pm. A sheriff’s Deputy investigated and the occupants of the vehicle were identified and found to have warrants for their arrest through the Department of Corrections. 32 year old Connor Lehmkuhl of Shullsburg and 31 year old Lacey Leifker of Shullsburg were taken into custody and brought to the Iowa County Jail in Dodgeville. Both were also charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Daily Cardinal
Overturned car closes 900 block of Regent St.
Madison Police Department (MPD) responded to a car collision that took place around 6 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Regent and Park St near the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus. One car flipped over and sat on the sidewalk in front of the UW Health Laboratory. The other car, laying...
Name released in fatal Portage County SUV crash
Police have identified the man who died in a Portage County SUV crash as 51-year-old Richard Wurzinger, of Bancroft. The crash was reported just before 6 a.m. on Nov. 5 on Forest Drive in the town of Plover. Deputies responded to the scene and discovered an SUV that struck a tree in the north ditch.
stevenspoint.news
Portage County crash victim identified
PORTAGE COUNTY – The Portage County man who died in a Nov. 5 crash in the town of Plover has been identified as Richard Wurzinger, 51, of Bancroft. On Nov. 5, shortly before 6 a.m., the Portage County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a one-vehicle crash on Forest Drive.
wrcitytimes.com
Wood County woman killed in crash
WISCONSIN RAPIDS — A south Wood County woman is dead, after the driver of the vehicle she was a passenger in lost control of the car. The crash occurred Sunday, Nov. 13 at 1:50 p.m. on Highway 13/34 south of County Line Road, in the township of Rudolph. According...
x1071.com
All lanes of WB Beltline open at Park Street following crash
MADISON, Wis. — All lanes of the westbound Beltline are now open at Park Street following a crash, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The crash was reported around 4:40 p.m., a Dane County dispatcher said; a WisDOT traffic camera showed multiple vehicles were involved. The scene was...
nbc15.com
I-39 in Columbia County closed due to a series of crashes
POYNETTE, Wis. (WMTV) - WisDOT is reporting the north and southbound lanes on I-39 at County CS are closed because of a series of crashes Thursday morning. The crashes occurred near Poynette in Columbia Co. around 5:00 a.m. WisDOT says the closures will last for at least two hours. The...
Channel 3000
WATCH: Car crashes into Middleton nail salon, sending employee to hospital
MIDDLETON, Wis. — A nail salon employee was injured Tuesday after a driver accidentally crashed into the building’s storefront. Middleton police said they responded to Le Nails Salon on University Avenue shortly after 1:45 p.m. after getting a report that a car had crashed into the building. According...
wearegreenbay.com
California woman indicted on drug charges, allegedly transported large quantities of meth to southwest Wisconsin
COON VALLEY, Wis. (WFRV) – A California woman has been indicted for allegedly transporting large quantities of methamphetamine from California to southwest Wisconsin. Investigators with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office identified Heather Carter, 49, of Santa Monica, California as a person of interest in early 2022. Deputies say...
x1071.com
Two Vehicle Accident in Richland County
One person was injured in a two vehicle crash in Richland County Wednesday morning. Just before 7am, officials in Richland County took a report of a two vehicle accident on Highway 14 just west of County Highway B with injuries and road blockage. Responding Deputies arrived at the scene and found both drivers involved in the crash and determined only one had sustained injuries. An investigation revealed that 22 year old Julie Pretsch of Lone Rock lost control of her vehicle due to road conditions and crossed the center-line, striking a vehicle driven by 55 year old Glenn Milos of Illinois. The eastbound lane of Highway 14 was closed down by the Richland Fire Department. Lone Rock EMS took Pretsch to Richland Hospital for non-life threatening injuries. Wegner Auto Service assisted in the removal of both vehicles.
nbc15.com
Packages stolen from west-side apartment building, MPD offers tips to avoid thefts
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is investigating a package theft that happened on the west side of Madison Monday night. The police department said because this is the first large-scale package theft they’ve seen so far this year, it’s a good time to remind people about package theft as the busy holiday season approaches.
