One person was injured in a two vehicle crash in Richland County Wednesday morning. Just before 7am, officials in Richland County took a report of a two vehicle accident on Highway 14 just west of County Highway B with injuries and road blockage. Responding Deputies arrived at the scene and found both drivers involved in the crash and determined only one had sustained injuries. An investigation revealed that 22 year old Julie Pretsch of Lone Rock lost control of her vehicle due to road conditions and crossed the center-line, striking a vehicle driven by 55 year old Glenn Milos of Illinois. The eastbound lane of Highway 14 was closed down by the Richland Fire Department. Lone Rock EMS took Pretsch to Richland Hospital for non-life threatening injuries. Wegner Auto Service assisted in the removal of both vehicles.

RICHLAND COUNTY, WI ・ 16 HOURS AGO