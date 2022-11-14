ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin Dells, WI

George E Mcbriar
3d ago

now throw the book at him! sentence him every Mondy toosdy wensdy thorsdy frysdy satirsdy an soondy for till the day he die

3
 

x1071.com

Madison police officer arrested for battery, victim intimidation

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police officer Keith M. Brown was arrested earlier this month in Dane County for misdemeanor battery and intimidation of a victim, as well as disorderly conduct, but charges have not yet formally been filed.*. Brown is one of three Madison police employees arrested in the...
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Man charged in 2021 Labor Day weekend homicide bound over for trial

MADISON, Wis. — A man charged with killing another man during Labor Day weekend last year has been bound over for trial. Jeremiah Cain, 19, faces one count of first-degree intentional homicide in connection with a shooting on Sept. 6, 2021, that killed 20-year-old Nicholas Cooke. During a Tuesday morning hearing in Dane County court, a judge entered a not-guilty plea on Cain’s behalf as he stood mute.
DANE COUNTY, WI
x1071.com

Madison police officer arrested for battery, domestic abuse

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Wis. — Court records show Madison police officer Cary House was arrested and charged with felony strangulation and misdemeanor battery earlier this month, with modifiers of domestic abuse. On November 7, court records say Columbia County sheriff deputies responded to a home in Columbia County for a...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Three Madison police employees arrested in past two weeks

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Three Madison Police Department employees have been arrested in three separate incidents over the past two weeks, an MPD spokesperson acknowledged Thursday morning. The police department did not identify who the workers are nor did it say when the arrests occurred during that span. The MPD...
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

OWI Charges For Madison Man in Iowa County

A man from Madison was arrested following a traffic stop in Iowa County Monday around 9pm. A deputy from the sheriff’s department conducted a traffic stop on Highway 18-151 near exit 52 in Ridgeway. Upon investigation of the vehicle, a strong odor was detected. Following a search of the vehicle the driver, 34 year old Matthew Hoffman of Madison was arrested for Operating While under the Influence, and Possession of THC. Hoffman was also cited for Speeding. Hoffman was taken to a hospital for a blood draw and later released to a responsible party.
IOWA COUNTY, WI
x1071.com

Driver killed in rural Dane County crash identified

OREGON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the man killed in a crash in the town of Oregon over the weekend. Richard Wille, 56, of Arena, died at the scene of the crash at the intersection of County Highway MM and Rome Corners Road Saturday afternoon. Preliminary results show Wille died from injuries he suffered in the crash.
DANE COUNTY, WI
x1071.com

Two People Arrested in Parking Lot in Mineral Point

Officials with the Iowa County Sheriff’s department received a report of a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot at Midway Lanes in Mineral Point Monday night around 10pm. A sheriff’s Deputy investigated and the occupants of the vehicle were identified and found to have warrants for their arrest through the Department of Corrections. 32 year old Connor Lehmkuhl of Shullsburg and 31 year old Lacey Leifker of Shullsburg were taken into custody and brought to the Iowa County Jail in Dodgeville. Both were also charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
MINERAL POINT, WI
Daily Cardinal

Overturned car closes 900 block of Regent St.

Madison Police Department (MPD) responded to a car collision that took place around 6 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Regent and Park St near the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus. One car flipped over and sat on the sidewalk in front of the UW Health Laboratory. The other car, laying...
MADISON, WI
WausauPilot

Name released in fatal Portage County SUV crash

Police have identified the man who died in a Portage County SUV crash as 51-year-old Richard Wurzinger, of Bancroft. The crash was reported just before 6 a.m. on Nov. 5 on Forest Drive in the town of Plover. Deputies responded to the scene and discovered an SUV that struck a tree in the north ditch.
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
stevenspoint.news

Portage County crash victim identified

PORTAGE COUNTY – The Portage County man who died in a Nov. 5 crash in the town of Plover has been identified as Richard Wurzinger, 51, of Bancroft. On Nov. 5, shortly before 6 a.m., the Portage County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a one-vehicle crash on Forest Drive.
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
wrcitytimes.com

Wood County woman killed in crash

WISCONSIN RAPIDS — A south Wood County woman is dead, after the driver of the vehicle she was a passenger in lost control of the car. The crash occurred Sunday, Nov. 13 at 1:50 p.m. on Highway 13/34 south of County Line Road, in the township of Rudolph. According...
WOOD COUNTY, WI
x1071.com

All lanes of WB Beltline open at Park Street following crash

MADISON, Wis. — All lanes of the westbound Beltline are now open at Park Street following a crash, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The crash was reported around 4:40 p.m., a Dane County dispatcher said; a WisDOT traffic camera showed multiple vehicles were involved. The scene was...
DANE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

I-39 in Columbia County closed due to a series of crashes

POYNETTE, Wis. (WMTV) - WisDOT is reporting the north and southbound lanes on I-39 at County CS are closed because of a series of crashes Thursday morning. The crashes occurred near Poynette in Columbia Co. around 5:00 a.m. WisDOT says the closures will last for at least two hours. The...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

California woman indicted on drug charges, allegedly transported large quantities of meth to southwest Wisconsin

COON VALLEY, Wis. (WFRV) – A California woman has been indicted for allegedly transporting large quantities of methamphetamine from California to southwest Wisconsin. Investigators with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office identified Heather Carter, 49, of Santa Monica, California as a person of interest in early 2022. Deputies say...
SANTA MONICA, CA
x1071.com

Two Vehicle Accident in Richland County

One person was injured in a two vehicle crash in Richland County Wednesday morning. Just before 7am, officials in Richland County took a report of a two vehicle accident on Highway 14 just west of County Highway B with injuries and road blockage. Responding Deputies arrived at the scene and found both drivers involved in the crash and determined only one had sustained injuries. An investigation revealed that 22 year old Julie Pretsch of Lone Rock lost control of her vehicle due to road conditions and crossed the center-line, striking a vehicle driven by 55 year old Glenn Milos of Illinois. The eastbound lane of Highway 14 was closed down by the Richland Fire Department. Lone Rock EMS took Pretsch to Richland Hospital for non-life threatening injuries. Wegner Auto Service assisted in the removal of both vehicles.
RICHLAND COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Packages stolen from west-side apartment building, MPD offers tips to avoid thefts

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is investigating a package theft that happened on the west side of Madison Monday night. The police department said because this is the first large-scale package theft they’ve seen so far this year, it’s a good time to remind people about package theft as the busy holiday season approaches.
MADISON, WI

